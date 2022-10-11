These are the best deals on toys and games you'll find during Amazon's early Black Friday event
It's never too early to get your holiday shopping started, and with kids asking for some very specific items, it can be hard to round out the bunch with other great items. Luckily, during this Amazon Prime Day, there are a ton of great deals on toys and games.
Amazon's October Prime Day officially started today, October 11th, and we're here to make sure you get eyes on the best deals available. In order to take advantage of these great deals, you have to be and Amazon Prime member, but signing up is easy and takes just a few clicks.
The 5 best deals
Save up to 58% off on LEGO Sets and Building Toys from Magna-Tiles, K'NEX, and More
Febyhim Remote Control Transform Robot RC Car for $19.99 (Save $20
Deals on building and science toys
These are the best deals you can get for kids with busy brains and busier hands.
PicassoTiles 100 Piece Race Car Track Magnet Building Blocks for $60.16 (Save $99.83)
Educational Insights GeoSafari Jr. Talking Kids Microscope for $33.99 (Save $21)
Sillbird STEM 12-in-1 Education Solar Robot Toy for $22.39 (Save $7.96)
Discovery Kids Gemstone Dig STEM Science Kit for $12.97 (Save $7.02
Holiday fun deals
Make the countdown to holidays even more fun with an advent calendar for the whole family.
Funko Pop! Advent Calendar: Pokemon for $41.81 (Save $18.18)
LEGO Guardians of the Galaxy Advent Calendar for $36 (Save $8.99)
NATIONAL GEOGRAPHIC Gemstone Advent Calendar for $29.99 (Save $5)
Outdoor toys and board games
Whether your kids are into solo play or family fun, Amazon has plenty of deals on outdoor toys and board games.
Save up to 63% on outdoor toys and ride-ons from Step2, Radio Flyer, and more
