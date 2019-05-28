Best Dinosaur Toys

Kids love dinosaurs. They love watching them in movies like the Jurassic World. They love dressing up as dinosaurs for Halloween. And they especially love playing with dinosaur-themed toys.

We took a look at the dinosaur toys that are out there and found…a lot. There are great dino toys that let everyone from toddlers to teenagers build, cuddle, imitate, feed, and play in a ton of other ways with their favorite extinct species. These are some of our favorite dinosaur toys, with options for kids of all ages and interests.

You get a simple set of figurines that includes nine different dinosaurs.

Sometimes the simplest toys are the best, because even with the STEMificiation of toys there’s something to be said for the pleasures of uncomplicated figurines like these dinosaurs from Melissa & Doug. These models are covered in felt, and the range in species from the well-known (T. Rex and Velociraptor) to the obscure (Pachycephalosaurus and Ankylosaurus).

If you want a pet without the actual hassle of having a pet, get the Miposaur. It responds to the swipe of your hand, has three different moods and ten different commands.

This robot dinosaur responds to you, whether you’re using your hands or his trackball. You can train it, you can game with it, you can make it dance.