How to find the best dividends to boost your income

money

Investing for dividends may seem like an old-fashioned pursuit, but the truth is shareholder payouts make up a significant chunk of the stock market’s total returns.

Dividends help companies manage their cash more carefully, and businesses who operate with their shareholders in mind normally make for attractive investments.

Dividends are also important for pensioners, as regular payouts from your self-invested personal pension, or Sipp, can help boost your income and support the growth of your portfolio.

But finding quality companies that are reliable dividend-payers can be a challenge, especially as some dividend metrics can trick you into investing in a sinking ship.

Here, Telegraph Money explains what you should look out for when finding the market’s best, most dependable businesses.

Check dividend yields

The easiest way to spot companies that pay chunky dividends is to look at their dividend yield. This divides the share price by dividend per share, which can be found in a company’s annual report or its investor relations page online.

Tom Stevenson, of the investment firm Fidelity, said: “Identifying the companies paying a high dividend is relatively simple. The key measure is the dividend yield, which expresses the dividend as a percentage of the share price.

“However, this is just the first step. If investors believe that a company is unlikely to continue paying the current level of dividend, a falling share price can make a dividend yield look deceptively attractive. In fact, it can simply be a warning flag.

“To work out whether a dividend is really sustainable it can help to look at the level of earnings out of which the dividend is paid.

“As a rule of thumb, a company with earnings of less than two times the dividend may be at risk of being unable to sustain payments if trading conditions deteriorate.”

Some of the highest yielding stocks in London’s market are British American Tobacco and Imperial Brands, which are cigarette and vape manufacturers.

These companies have historically been reliable dividend payers, but their share prices have suffered this year and pushed up the yield. Some investors are concerned about their long-term prospects, as they face lower smoking rates and tougher regulation.

Stocks and dividend payouts

Calculate the ‘free cash flow’

The best way to figure out if you want to invest in a company is to research it yourself, and pay close attention to its annual reports.

You can use this to calculate ratios and indicators of a business’ health, such as free cash flow. This gives you an idea of how much money a company has leftover after paying for its day-to-day operations, and therefore how much room it has to pay out a dividend to investors.

It is calculated by finding “cash from operations” and subtracting “capital expenditure”. You can calculate free cash flow yield by taking free cash flow per share and dividing this by market price per share. This gives you an indication of how much free cash flow a company is expected to earn.

A low ratio shows that investors are putting money into the company, but not receiving a good return in exchange. A high yield means the company is generating enough cash to satisfy its debts and dividend obligations.

Look for a long track record

If you want a dependable source of dividends, it is important to check a company’s track record. If paying a dividend is embedded in a corporate culture, it is less likely to be pulled as it’s a draw for bigger, institutional investors – the type that senior management do not want to isolate.

For example, before the pandemic the telecoms giant BT had not cut its dividend in 19 years. It suspended payouts for two years, but reinstated it in 2022. It is now the third highest yielding share in the FTSE 100.

Pro dividend-hunters

Stock-picking can be a risky business, and requires a lot of thorough background research. If you are short on time, then it might be better to outsource this work to a fund manager. This is a professional investor who will manage your money for you within their own fund.

There are a range of funds that you can invest in, but investment trusts are especially attractive for those looking for income as they are able to set aside “revenue reserves”.

Open-ended funds are obliged to distribute all the dividend income they receive from the companies they hold, but investment trusts can hold back up to 15pc each year.

This means the fund managers can smooth out payouts each year, and still pay an income when times are tough. For example, in 2020 British dividends dropped by 44pc because of the pandemic. But most investment trusts that paid a yield of at least 1pc either increased or maintained their dividends that year.

Alice Guy, of the broker Interactive Investor, added: “There are several ‘dividend hero’ investment trusts to consider that have consistently increased their dividends for 20 years in a row.”

At the top of the list is the City of London investment trust, which invests in British stocks and has increased its dividend for 37 years in a row. This is followed by the Bankers Investment Trust and Alliance Trust, which both invest in global shares and have increased their dividends for 56 consecutive years.

