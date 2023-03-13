The best dog toys on Amazon for dogs of all sizes

Our spoiled dogs love the Goughnut rubber donut chew toy.

— Recommendations are independently chosen by Reviewed's editors. Purchases made through the links below may earn us and our publishing partners a commission.

Shopping for dog toys is one of my favorite activities, but finding toys that hold up to wear and tear can be a bit of a challenge. My dogs are big fans of leaving no survivors when it comes to stuffed animals. After years of trial and error I have a pretty good grasp on which dog toys are worth splurging on and which are better off being adopted into homes with less destructive dogs.

Make smart choices without hours of googling. Subscribe to The Checklist newsletter for expert product advice and recommendations.

There are tons of different dog toys and each comes with their own pros and cons based on the dog playing with it. Some dogs like to snuggle with stuffed animals, while others simply cannot be trusted with anything with weak seams. Some dogs need toys that will help get their energy out, while others really just want to run. For the rescues to the purebreds, all of the toys below are bound to please your dog — and they're all on Amazon.

►Amazon deals: Score major savings on iRobot, Apple, Keurig and Samsung

►Patio furniture at Amazon: Sectionals, patio sets, umbrellas and more

1. A nostalgic stuffed lamb

Dogs will love this Lamb Chop plushie and you'll love the nostalgia factor.

For those of us who grew up doting on Lamb Chop and Shari, this plush dog toy is an absolute must. Whether your dog loves to snuggle with their plushies or chew their faces off, you'll get a kick out of this adorable plush.

The fact that this lamb stuffed animal has the option to buy one or three should tell you how much people enjoy it and with high ratings on Amazon, it's no wonder why it's such a hit. It comes in varying sizes for every stage of your pup's life and while this toy isn't the most sturdy, it's definitely very cute.

From $12 at Amazon

2. Interactive toys for busy brains

Interactive dog toys from Outward Hound are a great way to keep dogs entertained and stimulated.

Walking your dog is an important part of the day but it can be hard to keep dogs stimulated if you're short on time or dealing with inclement weather. That's where interactive dog toys come in. Outward Hound offers plenty of puzzle games for dogs as well as burrow toys, a fan favorite in our home.

Story continues

Dogs love the challenge of finding treats and tricky puzzles and if you work from home you'll appreciate the quiet play. What's better is that Outward Hound puzzles and burrow toys come in varying skill levels, sizes and themes so you can choose the best fit for your furry friend.

$19 at Amazon

From $11 at Amazon

3. A set that's great for new puppies

This 12-piece toy set is perfect for new puppies.

Getting a new puppy is a truly joyous time and wanting to spoil your new bestie is totally natural. This 12-piece toy set includes a variety of plush toys, ropes and chews to keep puppies entertained.

Of the over 7,000 Amazon reviews, many mention that they love the size of the toys and that their dogs love the variety of toys included.

$19 at Amazon

4. Tough and realistic plush toys

Dogs are sure to go nuts for Fluff & Tuff's realistic and tough stuffed animals for dogs.

If you have a dog in your life, you know that finding a plush that can stand up to rambunctious pups can be difficult. Fluff & Tuff's stuffed animals are the exception.

These realistic-looking stuffy toys don't have the reinforced edges often seen in other durable dog toys. Luckily, what you don't see is what makes Ruff & Tuff toys the best stuffed animals for dogs that like to destroy things. Concealed double-stitched seams and a Tuffweb mesh liner gives Fluff & Tuff stuffed animals the edge.

Whether you decide to go with the 15" Harry Otter, my dog's favorite fish or an cute caterpillar you can expect a quality dog toy that will last longer than 15 seconds.

$24 at Amazon

5. Chew toys from brands that give back

Super chewers will love these toys from brands that give back to the community.

Dog toys can get gross so Why not invest in ones that are dishwasher safe? West Paw makes dog toys that are non-toxic, recyclable and dishwasher safe. Since 1976, Kong has kept destructive dogs entertained with items that won't cause them harm. This treat-dispensing toy can be used in different ways to create interactive and fun play for dogs of all sizes. Plus, it holds up to wear and tear like a champ.

Now, almost 50 years later, Kong gives back to shelters in need with the support of loyal customers. The classic Kong chew toy can be stuffed with your dog's favorite treats, keeping them busy for hours, and comes recommended by veterinarians and dog trainers alike.

From $20 at Amazon

From $8 at Amazon

6. Safe and adorable chew toys

This artichoke chew toy is made in the USA using BPA, lead, and phthalate-free materials.

"Hey Google, can dogs have artichoke?" Chances are if you're a pet parent, you've asked the internet what types of foods your dog can and can't have. As it turns out, dogs can eat every part of an artichoke. Thus, they can enjoy this eco-friendly chew toy from Planet Dog, a pick that's BPA, lead and phthalate-free. Teething puppies will love this treat-dispensing chew toy and you'll love having an adorable fruit or veggie to add to their collection.

From $7 at Amazon

7. Toys from a brand that's transparent about their environmental impact

P.L.A.Y dog toys are made from made from 100% post-consumer recycled plastic bottles.

P.L.A.Y. Pet Lifestyle and You was founded with the goal of creating quality pet products with a focus on sustainability. With Green Goals in mind, this certified B-corp gives back and has a chart explaining how recycled bottles play a part in the manufacturing of their dog beds.

For those who subscribe to local organic fruit and veggie boxes, P.L.A.Y. makes adorable toy food plushies that are made of 100% post-consumer recycled plastic. They're even machine washable!

From $7 at Amazon

8. An agility set worth jumping for

High energy dogs will love this agility set.

Let's make one thing clear: All dogs are worthy of a medal no matter if they're a mixed-breed rescue or a pooch with a pedigree. For high energy dogs an agility set could be the perfect purchase.

This six-piece set from Pawhut is easy to assemble and offers adjustable training difficulty using varying heights Plus, they'll feel like the best after completing the course.

$84 on Amazon

9. Dog chews with real flavor and durability

Benebone makes the best dog chews for dogs that can't be trusted with stuffed animals.

If your dog is a professional toy destroyer we'd suggest chew toys from Benebone. Flavored with real Jack Salmon (also known as Coho Salmon) these chews are durable and long-lasting and dogs really dig the included flavoring. Reviews from parents of aggressive chewers rave about this fishy dog chew, with some calling them a "doggy addiction."

From $11 at Amazon

10. A fuzzy critter that will survive longer than you'd expect

Slightly reminiscent of the 1986 film Critters, pups will love chewing on this squeaky plush toy.

While we don't know what this toy is exactly, we do know that it's cute and durable. With over 11,000 reviews on Amazon, many mentioning the durability, we think it's worth adding to your Amazon cart. Reinforced seams and a chew-resistant lining helps this toy hold up well, even for mega chewers. Options include a variety of fun colors and sizes to make picking out a present for your favorite pup even more fun.

From $13 at Amazon

11. An indoor ball that dogs love

Chuck-it balls are an essential dog toy in our toy box.

Chuck-it toys seem to make it into the mix during every holiday for our dogs. Saying that our hound mix Lucy is obsessed with Chuck-it balls would be the understatement of the century. As she's a big chewer (and devourer of all things inedible) it can be tough to anticipate a toy's durability but we never worry with these. Made specifically for indoor fetch, these toys are quiet and hit high marks with over 27,000 reviews on Amazon.

From $6 at Amazon

12. This virtually indestructible rubber donut

My best friend's 79-pound pitbull loves this ultra-strong donut chew toy.

Finding toys for big dogs that actually stand up to their massive mouths can be tough and often feel limiting. You want your dog to have a great time but don't want to follow them around to pick up the remnants left in their wake of destruction. For big dogs, you can't go wrong with toys from Goughnuts.

Goughnuts makes heavy-duty dog toys for dogs of all sizes that are vet-recommended and designed for durability. Plus, when you buy Goughnuts dog toys, you're supporting a female-owned family business.

From $24 at Amazon

The product experts at Reviewed have all your shopping needs covered. Follow Reviewed on Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, TikTok or Flipboard for the latest deals, product reviews and more.

Prices were accurate at the time this article was published but may change over time.

This article originally appeared on Reviewed: Eco-friendly and safe dog toys for your pick of the litter