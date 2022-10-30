Best Dollar Tree Items To Stock Up on for Halloween

Rawpixel / Getty Images/iStockphoto

Shoppers who head to Dollar Tree for all their Halloween needs are in for plenty of treats — and no tricks! If you’re on a budget this Halloween season, Dollar Tree has plenty of Halloween decorations, candy and other spooktacular must-haves available at a great deal.

Discover: 5 Fall Items To Stock Up on From Costco

Related: 11 Grocery Items To Buy at Dollar Tree

Stock up on these Halloween essentials at Dollar Tree to satisfy all your favorite ghouls and goblins.

Plastic Hanging Skeletons

If you are even a tiny bit familiar with Home Depot’s notorious 12-feet-tall giant-sized skeleton, you know skeletons are trending big time this Halloween.

The great news is you don’t need to pay a giant-sized skeleton price to enjoy these decorations in your home. Dollar Tree currently sells Plastic Hanging Skeletons, 18 by 15.5 inches, at $1.25 each.

Need more than one boney skeleton in your life? Buy the 60-inch Plastic Skeleton Garland for just $1.25.

Take Our Poll: Do You Have an Emergency Fund Established?

Halloween Party Supplies

Hosting a Halloween party? Don’t scare yourself silly with a big bill afterward — stock up on party supplies at Dollar Tree instead. Here’s just a handful of ghoulish goodies you can expect to find on the Dollar Tree website for no more than $1 to $1.25 per unit:

Halloween plastic tumblers

Plastic utensils

Napkins

Halloween table covers

Halloween mini buckets

Paper plates

Muffin pans

Decorative fillers, available in pumpkin and skull shapes

Plastic skeleton hand champagne flutes

Balloons

Halloween themed tinsel garland

Whimsical printed Halloween oven mitts and pot holders

Black candles in glass jars

Jumbo Pumpkin Carving Kits

Ready to carve pumpkins with your family and friends this Halloween? You can purchase Jumbo Pumpkin Carving Kits for $1.25 each. Each kit includes a spoon for scooping out excess seeds and a serrated knife for carving out the details.

Halloween Pet Costumes

Dress up your pets for much less! Dollar Tree sells Halloween pet costumes at $1.25 each. Some of the options available include super heroes (super dogs!), Jack-o’-lanterns, bees and hot dogs.

Story continues

Candy

We saved the best for last. Fill up the candy bowl for trick-or-treaters with plenty of candy sold at Dollar Tree.

Choose from a wide variety including chocolates, gummy and chewy candy, hard candy and lollipops. You can even find sugar-free candy available. Stock up on all your favorite brands for $1 to $1.25 per package and get ready to pass out treats to everyone. Happy Halloween!

More From GOBankingRates

This article originally appeared on GOBankingRates.com: Best Dollar Tree Items To Stock Up on for Halloween