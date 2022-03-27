The best-dressed men on the Oscars red carpet

(Getty)

Hollywood has rolled out the red carpet once more for this year’s Oscars following two years of more subdued events.

While the focus is generally on the women’s fashion and which designer has dressed which A-lister, this year the industry’s leading men have stepped up the sartorial stakes.

With Andrew Garfield and Benedict Cumberbatch nominated for awards and Jason Mamoa, Daniel Kaluuya, Rami Malek, Jacob Elordi and Jake Gyllenhaal all presenting at the ceremony, the red carpet was always bound to be a show-stopper.

Read on for the best-dressed men at the 2022 Academy Awards.

Karamo Brown

(Getty Images)

Queer Eye’s Karamo Brown looked dapper in a black tux with a floral pin.

Sebastián Yatra

(Getty Images)

Colombian singer Sebastián Yatra proved that sometimes, the more pink Moschino, the better.

Jason Momoa

(Getty Images)

Game of Thrones actor, Jason Momoa paid tribute to Ukraine by wearing the colours of the Ukrainian flag in his suit pocket.

Bradley Cooper

(AFP via Getty Images)

Bradley Cooper and his mother Gloria Campano arrived on the red carpet in style.

Kodi Smit-McPhee

(Getty Images)

The Power of the Dog actor Kodi Smit-McPhee went for a baby blue Bottega Veneta suit for his Oscars look.

Rami Malek

(Getty Images)

The Best Actor winner at the 2019 Academy Awards went for an oversized look.

Sir Kenneth Branagh

(Getty Images)

Sir Kenneth Branagh looked sharp in his navy suit. He was nominated for best writer and director for the film, Belfast.