Best Early Bird Holiday Shopping Deals

If you’re a seasoned Black Friday shopper, it’s probably not news to you that Black Friday is going to be different this year. Many retailers have thrown out their playbooks and are offering special sales throughout the holiday season — which you can snag online or in person.
Here’s a sneak peek at some of the best early deals and ongoing sales being offered at top retailers across America.
Last updated: Nov. 3, 2020
Walmart
Walmart is hosting three different sales events in the leadup to Black Friday, including its Black Friday Deals for Days that begins on Nov. 4 at 7 p.m. EST. However, its website is jam-packed with deals all season long, including this hoverboard — a unique gift idea with a price knockoff of $120.
Amazon
Amazon started its sales season on Oct. 16 with the Holiday Dash deals event. The event includes “epic daily deals” like this coffeemaker, which can be bought for $126 — $74 off the regular price.
Costco
Costco has great deals all year long, but this one is a true steal. The 55-inch LG flat-screen is worth a market price of $2,100 — but at Costco, you can get it for just $1,350. You’ll also get $100 in Hulu credit and another $100 toward an Allstate Protection Plan.
Home Depot
Deal: Husky Mechanics Tool Set
Home Depot’s major deals begin on Nov. 6 and extend through Dec. 2, but you can purchase this 290-piece toolset for 35% off, or just $150. And the deals are only going to become more exclusive as Black Friday draws nearer.
Target
These high-quality noise-canceling headphones typically go for around $300, but Target has them listed for $200. The retailer is also offering great deals on other tech like the Amazon Echo Show 5 and the Echo Dot.
Throughout the holiday season, each week’s deals will be released the prior Thursday, so keep an eye on Target’s website and join the Target Circle program.
Lowe's
Lowe’s deals are running even longer than Home Depot’s, from Oct. 22 through Dec. 2. Its deals range from home decor to appliances. For example, you can save $250 on this massive cooled beverage center, with a purchasing price of just $450.
Gap
Deal: Icon Denim Band Jacket
One of the biggest clothing retailers in the U.S., Gap is offering deals throughout the holiday season on various clothes and accessories. You can grab this denim jacket for $45 — previously listed at $58.
Best Buy
Best Buy is running deals all the way up to and after Black Friday, and you can bet that means stellar discounts on tech like this Lenovo laptop. Listed at $350, you’re saving about $80 off the street price of this bad boy.
To take advantage of the best Best Buy deals, join its free loyalty program. If the price of an item ever drops lower than what you bought it for before Nov. 28, you’ll be entitled to a refund on the difference.
Macy's
Macy’s is dropping its major deals on Nov. 16 and running even better ones from Nov. 24-28. While it’s joining a little later in the game than some other retailers, you can still save on purchases all season long; including this Tarte and Lele Pons palette selling at $24.50 (30% off — with an extra 15% using the online code “FRIEND”).
Kohl's
Kohl’s website is already retrofitted for the holidays. You can buy major brands like Columbia at a fraction of the cost. This cold-weather men’s coat is available for $110 — saving you $50 off the original purchase price.
