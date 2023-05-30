The Best Memorial Day Deals to Shop Today

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, Variety may receive an affiliate commission.

The sun is shining, the tank is clean and the internet is still abuzz with hundreds of Memorial Day deals to shop this weekend.

This year’s weekend sales, which are still live on a number of retailers following the weekend, cut a swath through every category. From swoon-worthy home goods to cutting-edge tech, here are the absolute best Memorial Day deals to shop this week.

Tushy Bidet (25% Off)

Who needs toilet paper when you have Tushy. It takes just one pint of water to properly wash with a bidet compared to the 15 million trees used for toilet paper. The leading bidet brand has optimized pressure and angle control, takes a breezy 8 minutes to install, requires no electricity or plumbing and comes with an automatic self-cleaning nozzle. Check out more of the best eco-friendly products to buy this year here.

Tushy Classic 3.0

Price: $129 $96.75

Coach Morgan Saddle Bag (60% Off)

Some of Coach’s best summertime pieces are 20% off for Memorial Day, bringing down the price of their versatile and luxe accessories to the lowest we’ve seen them all year. One of the best deals is on this Morgan Saddle Bag, currently 60% off for Memorial Day, constructed out of a refined pebble leather and snake embossed leather, featuring multifunction pockets and a snap closure.

Coach Morgan Saddle Bag

Price: $398 $159.20

Samsonite Freeform Carry-On Spinner (30% Off)

Frequent travelers know that Samsonite remains one of the best luggage companies on the market, even amidst newer competition from buzzy brands like Away and Monos. This lightweight and durable carry-on is currently 30% off for a limited time, boasting increased packing capacity, thoughtfully integrated components and effortless ride. Check out more luggage deals here.

Samsonite Freeform Carry-On Spinner

Price: $199.99 $139.99

DreamCloud Hybrid Mattress (40% Off)

Memorial Day is one of the best days of the year to invest in a new mattress. The Hybrid Mattress from DreamCloud is a top-rated mattress, featuring a breathable cashmere top quilted with foam, pressure-relieving gel memory foam and innerspring coils.

DreamCloud Hybrid Mattress

Price: $1,322 $799

Raemao Massage Gun (76% Off)

This bestselling massage gun is down from $200 to $50 with this unrivaled Memorial Day deal on Amazon. The Raemao is equipped with 15 specialized massage heads to target different muscle groups and 10 speed settings for immense personalization.

Raemeo Massage Gun

Price: $199.99 $49.99

Aquasonic Toothbrush (33% Off)

Aquasonic Black Series Ultra Whitening Toothbrush

Price: $59.95 $39.95

Ninja Max Air Fryer (14% Off)

According to reviewers and food critics alike, the Ninja Max Air Fryer is the absolute best air fryer on the market for consistently “crunchy food.” The high-tech kitchen device is quick, powerful and easy to use, perfecting for cooking up anything from fries and chicken wings to baking desserts.

Ninja AF161 Max XL Air Fryer

Price: $169.99 $99.99

Dyson Cyclone V10 ($200 Off)

You won’t find a better deal on the V10, the most advanced Dyson vacuum, that’s cheaper than earlier models with this limited-time deal. The detangling Motorbar cleaner head deep cleans carpets and hard floors, making it ideal for pet-owners. Plus, hair removal vanes clean long hair and pet hair from the brush bar so you never have to worry about the machine getting clogged. Choose between three cleaning modes and quickly transform the cordless stick vacuum into a handheld device with once click. Check out more of the best Dyson deals here.

Dyson Cyclone V10

Price: $599.99 $399.99

Le Creuset Signature 2.75 Qt. Cast-Iron Dutch Oven (38% Off)

In the close to a century that Le Creuset has been around, no other brand has been able to compete with the French company’s enameled cookware. The cast iron dutch oven, which made its debut in 1925, remains the top bestseller, beloved for its unparalleled heat retention that’s ideal for simmering, boiling, deep frying, baking, roasting and slow cooking. The cast iron build is impervious to acid, alkali, odors and stains and requires no seasoning. Check out more Le Creuset deals here.

Le Creuset 2.75 Qt. Cast-Iron Dutch Oven

Price: $290 $180

Fullstar Vegetable Chopper (25% Off)

TikTok made us buy it. Kick off your meal planning and make-your-own salad ambitions with this impressive chopping beauty. With four different chopping settings, this little baby will keep your cutting boards clean and spare your fingers from cuts and scrapes. Just place and push, and presto: perfectly sliced vegetables. Check out more Amazon life hack products here.

Fullstar Vegetable Chopper

Price: $39.99 $23.99

Nintendo Switch (20% Off)

Nintendo Switch’s getting a cheaper, more colorful little sibling the Switch Lite, released in 2019, is still one of the company’s most popular devices, designed specifically to play Nintendo Switch games in handheld mode.

Nintendo Switch Lite

Price: $199.99 $159.99

Apple Airpods Max (13% Off)

You save nearly $100 on Apple’s new “it” accessory with this limited-time Memorial Day deal, which brings down the price of the Airpod Pros Max to $480. Enjoy high-fidelity audio, unparalleled ANC technology, and an ergonomic design that allows you to wear them for hours in comfort thanks to an innovative knit-mesh canopy and plush memory foam ear cushions.

Apple AirPods Max Wireless Over-Ear Headphones

Price: $549.00 $479.99

Samsung (Up to 50 % Off)

Samsung’s Memorial Day sale, which runs through June 8, has offers on appliances, smartphones, TVs and more. Some of the best deals on the site right now are on their Galaxy Tablets, which serve as some of the best on-the-go mini laptops on the market. Save up to $350 on the new Tab S8, or older models such as the Tab 7 and Tab 6.

Price: $50 – $1,500

Dermstore (Up to 20% Off)

Dermstore is a haven for skincare obsessees everywhere. The retailer never fails to stock up on the most coveted skincare brands on the market such as Supergoop, Ilia, Senté, Dermalogica, Dr. Dennis Gross, and many, many more. Enjoy 20% off on all their summertime skincare staples with the code SUN.

Price: $20 – $200

Crutchfield (Up to 50% Off)

The real audiophiles know that Crutchfield has the best of the best when it comes to home audio systems, from soundbars and standing speakers to portable speakers and headphones. Take your pick from whatever you at-home studio or cinema needs right now, all at a fraction of the cost for a limited time.

Price: $50 – $500

Levoit (15% Off)

Depending on where you live, you’re most likely still in the thick of allergy season. And if you have yet to find a way to qualm the sniffles and itches, then a a diffuser will be a very good friend to you. Better yet, if it’s $100 off. The Levoit takes in surrounding air from every angle, captures particles through a PECO process and lets back out 360 degrees of clean air. Allergies, be gone.

Price: $50 – $500

