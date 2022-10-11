These are the best early Black Friday deals under $100 to shop at the Amazon Prime sale

These are the best Prime Day deals you can shop under $100 right now.
It's the Amazon Prime Early Access Sale and we are absolutely living for the incredible deals we're spotting this week. From heavily discounted AirPods to marked-down Advent calendars, we're having the most fun sifting through the absolute best deals you can shop. If you're looking for the best deals on a budget, we've broken down the top deals you can shop under $100 below.

Right now, there are a number of great deals you can shop at all price ranges. We're including lightning deals, flash sales and coupons, so make sure you act fast because these promotions could change any minute. Here are the best Prime Day deals we've found under $100, broken down by $25 increments.

The top 10 Prime Day deals under $100

Best Prime Deals: AirPods
  1. Apple AirPods (2nd Gen) with Lightning Charging Case for $89.99 (Save $70)

  2. Kindle 8GB Paperwhite for $99.99 (Save $40)

  3. Keurig K-Mini Coffee Maker for $49.99 (Save $50)

  4. JBL Tune 125TWS True Wireless In-Ear Headphones for $39.95 (Save $60)

  5. Echo Show 5 (2nd Generation) for $34.99 (Save $50)

  6. Fire TV Stick 4K for $24.99 (Save $25)

  7. Fire TV Cube for $59.99 (Save $60)

  8. Funko Pop! Advent Calendar: Pokemon for $41.81 (Save $18.18)

  9. Insignia 32-Inch Class F20 Series Smart HD 720p Fire TV for $99.99 (Save $80)

  10. Amazon Fire HD 10 tablet for $74.99 (Save $75)

The best Prime Day deals under $100

Best deals under $100: Kindle Paperwhite
The best Prime Day deals under $75

Best deals under $75: Fire HD 10 tablet
The best Prime Day deals under $50

Best deals under $50: Pokemon Advent Calendar
The best Prime Day deals under $25

Best deals under $25: Amazon Fire TV stick
Amazon October Prime Day 2022: Shopping guide

What is the Prime Early Access sale?

The Prime Early Access sale is Amazon's October Prime Day sales event. The first-ever Prime Early Access sale is set for today, October 11, and Wednesday, October 12. Similar to Amazon Prime Day held in July, Amazon Prime members can expect Black Friday-level prices on everything from fashion and tech to home essentials and kitchen items. The exclusive two-day sale is available to both new and existing Prime members. Not an Amazon Prime subscriber yet? Don't worry, you can sign up right now.

Sign up for Amazon Prime

When is the Prime Early Access sale?

The Prime Early Access sale officially starts today, October 11, and continues through Wednesday, October 12, this year.

