Here are all the best early Labor Day 2021 deals you can get at The Home Depot
We're more than two weeks away from Labor Day 2021, and this year, so many shoppers are waiting for the holiday's plethora of sale events to start. Fortunately, you don't have to wait too long to get a jump on savings for everything from home furniture to lawn mowers. All you have to do is hop over to The Home Depot!
The home shopping outlet has multiple ongoing discounts before Labor Day this year. For one thing, you can use the promo code EVERYROOM15 at checkout to get 15% off select furniture, home décor and kitchenware purchases through Wednesday, August 25. This is on top of its wide-ranging savings on home appliances from refrigerators to washers and dryers. More so, The Home Depot is offering special discounts on multiple outdoor tools only through today.
Looking for a shiny centerpiece in your kitchen? Check out the Whirlpool WRF535SWHW refrigerator for $1,709. Normally listed for $1,899, this French-door fridge is now available for 10% off. More than 3,400 customers showered the Whirlpool with 5-star reviews that praised its spacious inside, sleek outside and speedy ice maker. Need to touch up your front yard? The Ryobi 2-in-1 cordless push lawn mower is now on sale for $219—that's a 12% discount from its list price of $249! More than 480 buyers gushed about the mower's lightweight feel and quiet running sound while still being a powerful tool.
Those are just mere morsels of The Home Depot's offerings—check out more top-tier items on sale today!
The best early Labor Day 2021 deals from The Home Depot
Home appliances
Get the Magic Chef 9-in-1 6-Quart Electric Multi-Cooker for $59.98 (Save $40.01)
Get the Aria 10-Quart Black Air Fryer for $119.99 (Save $30)
Get the Blendtec 90-Ounce Classic 570 Blender for $199.95 (Save $79.05)
Get the Whirlpool WML55011HS Over-the-Range Microwave from $494 (Save $55)
Get the Whirlpool WED4950HW Electric Dryer for $629 (Save $70)
Get the Whirpool WDT750SAKW Built-In Dishwasher from $674 (Save $75 to $95)
Get the Samsung WA50R5200AW Top Load Washer from $698 (Save $151)
Get the KitchenAid KDTM404KPS Built-In Stainless-Steel Dishwasher from $1,079 (Save $120)
Get the Whirlpool WRF535SWHW French Door Refrigerator for $1,709 (Save $190)
Get the LG LFXS26596S 3-Door French Door Refrigerator for $2,798 (Save $301)
Home furniture
Get the Home Decorators 24-Inch Nailhead Counter Stool for $79.05 with promo code EVERYROOM15 (Save $79.95)
Get the Noble House Galilea Fabric Accent Chair from $91.45 with promo code EVERYROOM15 (Save $24.39 to $78.50)
Get the Noble House Tatiana Storage Bench from $113.19 with promo code EVERYROOM15 (Save $19.97 to $30.46)
Get the Walker Edison Furniture Company 60-Inch Barn Door TV Stand from $148.74 with promo code EVERYROOM15 (Save $97.28 to $107.56)
Get the Serta Augustus 37.6-Inch Polyester 3-Seater Convertible Sofa from $515.54 with promo code EVERYROOM15 (Save $196.82 to $214.45)
Tools
Get the Sun Joe 2-in-1 8-Inch 8-Amp Electric Pole Chain Saw for $69.99 (Save $9.57)
Get the Ryobi ONE+ 18-Volt Cordless Battery Leaf Blower for $74.97 (Save $15)
Get the Ryobi ONE+ 18-Volt 2-Gallon Cordless Battery Chemical Sprayer for $84.97 (Save $13.70)
Get the Ryobi ONE+ 18-Volt Cordless String Trimmer/Edger and Blower/Sweeper Combo Kit for $99 (Save $20)
Get the Ryobi ONE+ 18-Volt 15-Inch Brushless Cordless String Trimmer for $129 (Save $20)
Get the Ryobi 40-Volt 16-Inch Brushless Cordless Battery Chainsaw for $159 (Save $30)
Get the Ryobi 40-Volt 18-Inch 2-in-1 Cordless Battery Walk Behind Push Lawn Mower for $219 (Save $30)
Get the Ryobi ONE+ 18V Cordless 8-Tool Combo Kit from $379 (Save $120 to $150)
Kitchenware
Get the Lodge 10.25-Inch Cast Iron Skillet for $15.21 with promo code EVERYROOM15 (Save $2.69)
Get the Libbey Baker's Basics 3-Piece Glass Bake Set for $38.33 with promo code EVERYROOM15 (Save $6.76)
Get the Cuisinart 15-Piece Graphix Collection Cutlery Block Set for $84.96 with promo code EVERYROOM15 (Save $14.99)
Get the StyleWell Glenville White Kitchen Cart from $132.36 with promo code EVERYROOM15 (Save $34.35 to $96.64)
Get the Cuisinart MultiClad Pro 12-Piece Stainless Steel Cookware Set for $254.96 with promo code EVERYROOM15 (Save $44.99)
Shop The Home Depot Pre-Labor Day Deals Today
