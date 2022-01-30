All the best early Presidents' Day appliance sales at Best Buy, Lowe's, Samsung and The Home Depot
Whether you're a new homeowner, in the middle of a major renovation or simply looking for a new appliance to make daily chores a little easier, you can shop tons of early Presidents' Day 2022 sales on refrigerators, ranges and more.
Snag huge savings on our favorite brands—including LG, Samsung and Frigidaire—at retailers like Best Buy, AJ Madison, The Home Depot and more right now. You can make dinner cleanup a breeze with deals on dishwashers or perhaps give laundry day an upgrade with a new washer and dryer. Whatever machine or gadget you're after, we have found all the best appliance sales to shop ahead of Presidents' Day—keep scrolling for the inside scoop.
Ovens and ranges
Get the Samsung NE63T8111SS Smart Slide-In Electric Range for $899 at Samsung (Save $200)
Get the LG LREL6325F Freestanding Single Electric Convection Range with Air Fry for $1,079.99 at Best Buy (Save $120)
Get the Whirlpool WEG515S0FS 30-Inch Slide-In Gas Range for $1,179 at Appliances Connection (Save $366.72)
Get the Haier QGAS740RMSS Gas Range with Convection Oven for $1,348 at The Home Depot (Save $151)
Get the Frigidaire FFEH3054US 30-Inch Front Control Electric Range for $1,163.10 at AJ Madison (Save $135.90)
Get the Samsung NE59J7850WS Electric Range for $1,615.10 at Appliances Connection (Save $242.27)
Washers and dryers
Get the GE GTW335ASNWW Top Load Washing Machine for $599 at The Home Depot (Save $70)
Get the Samsung DVE45R6100C/A3 Electric Dryer for $749 at Samsung (Save $300)
Get the LG WT7800CV TurboWash 3D Smart Wi-Fi Enabled Top-Load Washer for $1,099 at Lowe's (Save $200)
Get the LG DLEX7800VE TurboSteam Smart Wi-Fi Enabled Electric Dryer for $1,099 at Lowe's (Save $200)
Get the Samsung WF45R6100AP High-Efficiency Platinum Front Load Washing Machine for $748 at The Home Depot (Save $351)
Refrigerators
Get the Frigidaire FFPS4533UM Mini Fridge for $219 at Best Buy (Save $40.99)
Get the Samsung RT18M6215SG/AA Top Freezer Refrigerator for $1,034 at Samsung (Save $115)
Get the Whirlpool WRS325SDHZ Fingerprint Resistant Stainless Steel Side-by-Side Refrigerator for $1,529 at Abt (Save $170)
Get the Samsung RF28R6201SR Three-Door French Door Refrigerator for $1,999 at Samsung (Save $800 to $900)
Get the Samsung RF28R7201SR/AA Four-Door French Door Refrigerator for $2,399.99 at Best Buy (Save $390)
Get the LG LRFDC2406S Counter-Depth French Door Refrigerator for $3,899 at Appliances Connection (Save $584.85)
Dishwashers
Get the Frigidaire FGID2466QF Built-In Dishwasher for $623.10 at Appliances Connection (Save $93.47)
Get the Samsung DW80N3030US Front Control Dishwasher for $668 at The Home Depot (Save $81)
Get the Maytag MDB4949SKZ Stainless Steel TubBuilt-In Dishwasher for $719 at Lowe’s (Save $80)
Get the LG ADFD5448AT 24-Inch Built-In Dishwasher for $949 at Appliances Connection (Save $142.35)
Get the Samsung DW80R9950US Top Control Tall Tub Dishwasher for $998 at The Home Depot (Save $151)
Microwaves
Get the Galanz 10489533 Retro Countertop Microwave with Pull Handle for $71.99 with coupon code SALE at Macy’s (Save $41)
Get the GE JES1072SHSS Compact Microwave for $89.99 at Best Buy (Save $25)
Get the GE JVM6175DKWW Over-the-Range Sensor Microwave for $323.99 at Sears (Save $36)
Get the Samsung ME21R7051SS Over-the-Range Microwave for $398 at The Home Depot (Save $51)
When is Presidents' Day 2022?
Every year Presidents' Day is celebrated on the third Monday in February. This year the federal holiday falls on Monday, February 21.
What are the best Presidents' Day 2022 appliance deals?
Whether you want a basic, budget-friendly home appliance or a new luxury piece for your kitchen or laundry room, there are plenty of epic sales to choose from. If you're ready for a kitchen refresh, one great pick is the LG LRFDC2406S counter-depth french door refrigerator, down from $4,019.25 to just $3,899 at Appliances Connection—an impressive $5584.55 price cut. Ranking as one of the best counter-depth refrigerators we've ever tested, we were impressed with the appliance's spherical ice maker and spot-on temperature performance.
Renovating your laundry room? Pick up the LG WT7900HBA TurboWash 3D smart Wi-Fi enabled top-load washer and the LG DLEX7900BE TurboSteam smart Wi-Fi enabled electric dryer, down from $1,299 to just $1,099 each at Lowe's. Perfect for handling even your toughest laundry jobs, this washer and dryer set is one of the best we've ever tested thanks to its steam cycle features and large holding capacities.
For these picks and more be sure to shop our list of top early Presidents' Day appliance deals right now.
When do Presidents' Day 2022 appliance deals start?
Plenty of retailers are currently offering early Presidents' Day 2022 appliance deals. While we expect to see even more markdowns in the coming weeks, you can already shop deep discounts on kitchen and laundry room appliances at major retailers like Best Buy, Samsung and Appliances Connection.
How long do Presidents' Day 2022 appliance deals last?
Typically Presidents' Day appliance deals wrap up in the days following Presidents' Day proper. Some retailers, however, extend their Presidents' Day sales significantly. Although exact dates have not yet been announced, we expect select stores to continue their appliance sales through early March.
