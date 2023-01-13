Best ED Pills Online: Effective, Safe Oral Erectile Dysfunction Treatment

We present the best ED pills online services for men to help enhance libido, and sexual performance, and treat erectile dysfunction while being discreet.

A sedentary lifestyle, drinking alcohol, smoking, and underlying health problems like heart disease, high cholesterol, and diabetes, may significantly decrease your sex life.

Many men will occasionally experience problems with maintaining an erection, and this isn't often a cause for alarm. However, if erectile problems become frequent, it may be a sign of erectile dysfunction, which may require ED treatment consultations followed by using ED pills.

Considering the large market for ED medications available today, choosing the best ED pills can be quite challenging.

This article discusses everything you need to know about online ED medications and helps you make an unbiased decision for choosing the best ED pills according to your condition and lifestyle.

We’ve compared and tested all the best ED pills and selected BlueChew as our favorite.

Best ED Pills Overall:

BlueChew - Best ED treatment using chewables for any occasion

Hims - Best ED pills for men looking for branded ED meds online

Roman - Best ED pills for men on a budget

Huge - Best ED pills with subscription plan flexibility

Key Takeaways

Best ED pills work by relaxing penile muscles and improving blood flow through your penis, making it easier to maintain an erection.

BlueChew, Hims, Roman, and Huge provide convenient and discreet ED treatment online consultations, prescriptions, and delivery of ED medications.

Medical ED treatment involves frequent and time-consuming visits to healthcare institutions and regular refillings.

Individuals who take nitrates or alpha-blockers and/or have a history of cardiovascular problems should consult a healthcare professional before taking ED pills.

Different approaches to using ED pills may include switching between ED meds online and trying out long-term ED treatment (chronic therapy), after consulting a licensed medical provider.

Lifestyle changes, psychosexual therapy, hormonal therapy, and surgical treatment are alternative ED treatment options worth considering.

What Is Erectile Dysfunction?

Erectile dysfunction is when a man can’t get or maintain an erection during intimacy or sexual activity. Male testosterone levels decline in middle age, which often results in weak erections. About one-third of the entire male population in the US aged 20 years or older suffers from erectile dysfunction [1].

Anxiety and other psychological problems can also contribute to erectile dysfunction. However, most of the problems can be treated and kept in check with the proper use of erectile dysfunction medications, some particular foods, and a healthy lifestyle.

The symptoms of erectile dysfunction include:

Having no erection at all

Not being able to sustain an erection for a longer period

A lack of sexual desire

Erectile Dysfunction: What Causes It and How the Best ED Pills Help With It?

Erectile dysfunction is a common sexual disorder in males aged 40 or more [2]. People who ask “what is erectile dysfunction?” may also want to know about potential causes and the most effective treatments.

Erectile dysfunction can be caused by various factors, including lifestyle choices, physical illnesses, hormonal imbalances, medications, stress, surgical treatments, and other health-related issues.

There are three reasons for experiencing erectile dysfunction:

Restricted blood flow to the genital area (e.g. cardiovascular diseases) Damaged nerves (e.g. prostate surgery, radiation therapy, etc.) Low male hormone levels (e.g. decreased testosterone)

There are several factors and health issues that may contribute to some of the above-mentioned health conditions and lead to erectile dysfunction.

Treating erectile dysfunction by choosing the best ED pills is one of the most common, effective, and non-invasive approaches to improving sexual performance, enhancing libido, and treating erectile dysfunction.

How Do the Best ED Pills Usually Work?

The Best ED pills will help men develop and sustain an erection by relaxing the muscles in the penis and increasing blood flow in it [3]. They dilate the blood vessels in the penis, so there is better blood flow, which keeps it erect.

ED medications work, but using ED medications will not directly result in getting an erection. They improve the blood flow rate to the penis only when sexually aroused.

Best ED Pills: What Is the Most Effective Online ED treatment?

Almost all erectile dysfunction cases are treatable. Conventional ED treatment management requires taking oral medications, particularly phosphodiesterase-5 inhibitors. The process, however, is not discreet, and patients have to go through frequent and awkward in-person doctor visits.

Online ED treatment support services offer easy and discreet access to ED medications after an online consultation with licensed medical providers.

The following online platforms are some revolutionary startups that offer affordable, effective, and discreet ED treatment offering, continuous clinical consultations, and delivery of prescribing ED medications.

1. BlueChew - Best Online ED Treatment Using Chewable Tablets

BlueChew is an online ED service offering consultations and ED solutions for men who want to take care of their sex life. Up to 40% of Americans have difficulty swallowing tablets [4]. BlueChew ED medications are chewable and made for patients that found conventional ED treatment solutions not viable for them.

ED medications recommended by the BlueChew-affiliated medical providers are produced by state-licensed compounding pharmacies. The tablets are made by compounding the active ingredients: Sildenafil, Tadalafil, or Vardenafil, into chewable ED medications.

Who Should Try BlueChew’s ED Treatment Online Services?

BlueChew’s ED services are for American males over 18 years of age feeling the need for improvement in their sexual activities. Men who desire higher chances of having longer-lasting erections should try BlueChew ED medications, after attending an online consultation with a licensed provider and receiving a prescription.

This type of service exclusively benefits men who find it challenging to swallow ED pills, don't want to see a doctor in person and waste hours waiting for appointments, and want a better chance of getting more vigorous erections.

Pros of Using BlueChew ED Treatment Online Services

BlueChew offers Sildenafil, Vardenafil, and Tadalafil chewable tablets. Tadalafil is the active component in Cialis, Vardenafil is the active ingredient in Levitra, and Sildenafil is the active component in Viagra. All BlueChew products contain active ingredients that are being used in FDA-approved medications.

But what makes these ED medications different from branded ED pills include the following:

The Best ED treatment is possible from the comfort of your home

ED medications with affordable prices

No in-person doctor visits when urgent ED help is needed

No waiting for appointments

No need for prescription refills and visits to the pharmacy store

Complete patient information privacy

Access to prescribing ED medications online and express delivery

No water needed to take chewable tablets

Discreet administration in almost any situation

If you would like to read more about the benefits of this product, make sure you check our BlueChew review.

Cons of Using BlueChew ED Treatment Online Services

However, some people may find the following terms of service a bit disadvantageous:

Can't be purchased in territories outside the US, North Dakota, and South Carolina

Active ingredients (Sildenafil, Tadalafil, and Vardenafil) can have specific side effects

Not suitable for individuals who take nitrate medications

Health insurance does not cover the cost of this kind of ED help

2. Hims - Get the Best ED Pills Through Convenient Online ED Treatment Services

Hims is a telemedicine company that focuses on ED treatment, including counseling for sexual performance issues.

Hims offers five FDA-approved prescribing ED medications. These ED pills are approved following comprehensive clinical research. Studies have consistently shown that these ED pills are safe and effective for most men.

When combined with healthy lifestyle habits that improve general health, Hims ED pills function best over the long run. Hims healthcare providers can assist you in determining the cause of your erectile dysfunction and guide you through it.

They may also suggest tests and physical exams to ensure you don't have an unidentified underlying medical condition. After the initial consultation, Hims medical representative may suggest a prescription from their mixed palette of brand and generic ED pills.

The prescription for these medicines can also be mailed to your local pharmacy, or you can get the ED medication delivered by mail.

Who Should Try Hims Best ED Pills Online Services?

Hims ED medications and services are recommended for adult males regularly having sexual performance difficulties and seeking convenient, discreet, and affordable ED treatment solutions.

For more information on this product, make sure you visit our detailed Hims Review.

Pros of Using Hims Best ED Pills Online Services

The benefits of using Hims ED treatment services include:

Cost-effective ED treatment

Best ED treatment provided without visiting a doctor’s office

Private interactions

Confidentiality of patient’s ED treatment information ensured

Wide range of FDA-approved ED pills

Prescription medical consultations through licensed medical professionals

Quick delivery

Cons of Using Hims Best ED Pills Online Services

The following are some disadvantages of using Hims ED treatment services:

Insurance companies do not cover the cost of Hims ED pills

Personal information and photos are required for initiating ED treatment consultations

Hims Branded ED pills will most probably be more expensive than the competition

3. Roman - Can They Compete With the Best ED Pills Online Services?

Roman is a direct-to-consumer telehealth provider that manages everything from ED consultations and diagnosis to easy medicine delivery.

The brand offers oral ED pills, such as generic/branded Sildenafil and Tadalafil, which are phosphodiesterase-5 (PDE5) inhibitors. The American Urological Association says inhibitors like PDE5 are one of the pillars of modern ED treatment.

Roman allows you to obtain high-quality ED treatment from the comfort of your home using your phone or computer.

You will be questioned during the online visits about your symptoms, medical background, and other rudimentary details related to erectile dysfunction. To confirm your identity, you will also be required to provide a photo of your ID. All provided personal information is completely confidential.

Once you've completed everything, a medical representative will evaluate your case and decide whether you are eligible for prescription ED pills.

Who Should Try Roman Best ED Pills Online Services?

Adults dealing with sexual performance difficulties and wishing to enhance or support their sexual health from the comfort of their homes should try Roman’s affordable online services.

Pros of Using Roman Best ED Pills Online Services

The following characteristics of Roman ED treatment make it a highly beneficial service:

ED Treatment is less expensive than your usual prescription service

Free online ED help and consultations with US-licensed healthcare providers

No physical appointments for care or prescriptions

Monthly subscriptions so you remember to get your ED medicine refilled

Free unlimited follow-ups for ongoing ED help

Free delivery in discreet packaging

Cons of Using Roman Best ED Pills Online Services

Some drawbacks of Roman's ED Treatment service include:

Some people find canceling the subscription difficult

If your health insurance covers conventional ED meds, then Roman may be a more expensive ED treatment service

Roman is more expensive than their competitors

4. Huge - Best ED Pills Online Service Offering Flexible Subscription Plans

Huge is an online provider offering prescription erectile dysfunction medications with fewer administrative difficulties. Online orders are delivered discreetly, in the exact quantity you require, and within your budget at your doorstep.

You don’t need a prescription to get the best ED pills from Huge. Huge offer free online consultations with a healthcare provider from their network, and if they conclude that you're a good candidate for ED pills, they will write you a prescription.

Huge offers generic Erectile Dysfunction medications like Sildenafil and Tadalafil, which are proven to help improve sexual performance. Depending on how many and what type of ED pills patients will be advised to use, they can choose the subscription plan that meets their needs.

Generic Sildenafil is available through Huge in packs of 14 and 28 tablets in a 50 mg dose, while generic Tadalafil tablets are available in packs of 9 and 18 tablets in a 10 mg dose.

Who Should Try Huge Best ED Pills Online Services?

Huge serves men suffering from erectile dysfunctions and looking for ED treatment at reasonable costs. If you are someone facing sexual performance difficulties and you are looking for free online ED consultations, and at the same time live in the US outside Alaska, Louisiana, Minnesota, and South Carolina, Huge ED pills could be the right choice for you.

Pros of Using Huge Best ED Pills Online Services

The two most popular Viagra and Cialis substitutes, generic Sildenafil, and generic Tadalafil ED pills, are both available at affordable rates at Huge.

Huge’s online services can benefit you in the following ways:

Free ED help and consultations with a healthcare professional

No additional prescriptions needed

Affordable subscription plans to meet everyone’s needs

ED pills are delivered discreetly and free of charge

Cons of Using Huge Best ED Pills Online Services

Here are a few downsides of Huge that patients have reported:

Huge ED help is not available in Alaska, Louisiana, Minnesota, and South Carolina

Online consultations are not immediately available. Calls need to be scheduled beforehand

Conventional Treatment Using ED Pills

Conventional treatment using erectile dysfunction pills is covered with ED pills that fall under phosphodiesterase-5 (PDE-5) inhibitors.

Branded versions of these conventional ED meds, such as Viagra, Cialis, or Levitra, are usually very pricey, while their generic alternatives are significantly cheaper. Both of these types of ED medications require frequent doctor appointments and prescription refills, which can be very expensive and time-consuming.

If you are on a tight budget, make sure you search for some Cheap Viagra alternatives.

Sildenafil

Sildenafil, the active ingredient in Viagra, is an effective, well-tolerated drug for the treatment of erectile dysfunction. It increases blood flow to your penis and enlarges your organ, which helps you get and maintain an erection. The drug might only be effective if you are physically aroused.

Being sold as a generic oral ED pill, Sildenafil should be taken one hour before engaging in sexual activity. The erectile effects of Sildenafil remain for 4-5 hours. The three available standard dosage forms are 25 mg, 50 mg, and 100 mg.

Tadalafil

Tadalafil, the active ingredient in Cialis, is a well-known ED medicine for treating erectile dysfunction with a lasting effect of 36 hours. It is generally referred to as "the weekend pill" because it can be taken on Friday night and remains effective till Sunday morning.

The pill works by promoting muscle relaxation in the penis and the erectile tissue. This facilitates blood flow into your penis. The tablet improves the penile erection while you're sexually stimulated but does not influence sexual desire.

Besides being used for ED treatment, Tadalafil is also an effective medication used in the treatment of enlarged prostate and pulmonary arterial hypertension. It is available under the brand names Cialis for ED treatment and Adcirca for hypertension. The 2.5 mg, 5 mg, 10 mg, and 20 mg dosage strengths of Cialis come in yellow, almond-shaped, film-coated capsules.

Vardenafil

Vardenafil, the active ingredient in Levitra, is another safe and efficient ED medication used in the treatment of erectile dysfunction. It also works similarly to Sildenafil and Tadalafil, by relaxing penile muscles and improving penile blood flow. The use of Vardenafil improves erections in about 90% of patients.

The ED pill comes beneath the brand name Levitra as orange, round, film-coated tablets. The recommended Vardenafil dosage is 10 mg, taken orally between 25 and 60 minutes before engaging in sexual activity.

You can get an erection with sexual stimulation anywhere between 25 minutes and four to five hours after taking this ED medication.

Why Get Generic ED Medications Over Branded ED Pills?

Generic ED drugs are identical to brand-name drugs in terms of dose, safety, effectiveness, strength, stability, and quality.

The FDA also claims that generic ED medications offer the same advantages as branded ED pills [5]. The price of generic ED meds online is often less than half compared to their brand analogs.

Different Approaches to Using the Best ED Pills

The way the human body responds to ED medication can differ between individuals. Depending on the patient’s individual health conditions, variations in the onset and duration of ED pills are expected. Sometimes, the differences go beyond that.

In such cases, doctors may opt for different approaches to using ED pills. Some of them include the following ED treatment approaches:

Switching Between the Best ED Pills

Consult with your healthcare practitioner about switching to a different prescription if the first erectile dysfunction medication isn't functioning or isn't producing the expected results. Sometimes, doctors recommend switching between one and another ED medication because each may work differently on individual patients.

A study shows that after switching to Tadalafil, patients who were already taking Sildenafil opted to continue oral ED treatment with Tadalafil rather than Sildenafil [6].

It is a common practice for doctors to switch between different medications until an acceptable result is reached. For instance, you might prefer Cialis' long-lasting effects over fast-acting Viagra or Levitra.

Having the benefit of today’s versatile and convenient online ED treatment possibilities, switching between the best male enhancement pills online, shouldn’t be too much of a concern.

Trying Out ED Pills Chronic Therapy

Since ED pills are only used for ED treatment and not as a permanent cure, a healthcare provider may suggest using ED meds on a long-term basis (chronic therapy). In situations when an immediate drug effect cannot be achieved, healthcare practitioners may prescribe ED pills for chronic therapy.

The major challenge regarding long-term ED treatment is whether it is safe to use ED pills for longer periods. So, what is the safest drug for erectile dysfunction on a long-term basis?

According to a 2004 clinical trial reported in the Journal of European Urology, more than 1,000 men were monitored for up to 24 months while taking various Tadalafil doses. It was concluded that long-term use of Tadalafil should be considered a safe and well-tolerated ED treatment [7].

It can be concluded that long-term therapy with Tadalafil ED pills is a safe ED treatment option, with little to no evidence of possible adverse reactions.

Who Should Avoid Using ED Pills?

If you have recently experienced a stroke or a heart attack, or you have heart rhythm problems, the risk of experiencing side effects while using ED pills may be higher since they can interact with medications that are being used for these health conditions.

Men taking nitroglycerin for chest discomfort or tamsulosin hydrochloride (Flomax) for enlarged prostate should consult their healthcare practitioner before taking ED medications [8]. Interactions between ED pills and these types of drugs may potentially cause a dangerous and life-threatening decrease in blood pressure.

You should also avoid ED meds if you are on alpha-blockers, which are used to treat prostate enlargement or high blood pressure. Taking both medications at the same time may promote the hypotensive effect of the alpha-blockers [9].

Men with a history of congestive heart failure, unstable angina, low blood pressure, or uncontrolled high blood pressure are also advised to avoid using ED pills and consult a healthcare practitioner on possible ED treatment alternatives.

Alternatives to ED Medications Treatment

Besides phosphodiesterase-5 drugs, there are several other ways to be considered as alternative ED treatment solutions:

Lifestyle Changes

Diet changes, quitting smoking, and exercise of any form, can potentially help with erectile dysfunction. A recent study indicated that walking for 30 minutes each day may help in reducing the incidence of ED [10].

ED is also less likely to occur if you follow a healthy diet high in fruits, vegetables, whole grains, and fish. A healthy lifestyle that includes physical exercise, optimized calorie intake, and a balanced diet can help reduce symptoms of erectile dysfunction [10].

Psychosexual ED Treatment

The primary causes of ED are usually underlying psychological or emotional difficulties. These include religious taboos, lack of sexual knowledge, traumatic first sexual encounters, low self-esteem based on previous sexual performance, etc.

Psychosexual therapy can significantly help with erectile dysfunction and contribute to general well-being [11]. Erectile Dysfunction can also be associated with relationship problems, stress, anxiety, and depression.

Having open and understanding relationships, and attending sessions with a licensed medical therapist, is considered to be an effective non-medication ED treatment approach.

Today's online ED treatment services are all about informing men that before starting a medication-based ED treatment, every concerned individual should undergo a dedicated psychosexual ED treatment. Sessions of this type should continue even if a patient starts taking ED pills since, in most scenarios, a combined approach is considered to be the most effective.

One of the biggest advantages of online ED treatment services, besides being convenient and discreet, is the opportunity of dedicated sessions with licensed medical providers who guide customers throughout the entire experience and are always available for individual online consultations.

Hormonal ED Treatment

Hormone therapy can potentially target one particular cause of ED at its base. This is in contrast to the majority of ED treatments that only provide short-term fixes, which needs to be used each time an erection is needed. The hormones prolactin, thyroid hormones, and testosterone all play different roles in ED.

You should feel a noticeable improvement in your symptoms and an increase in your sex drive soon after beginning your hormonal treatment.

Elevated prolactin levels, usually caused due to pituitary gland tumors, taking certain medications, and stress can result in decreased testosterone levels and erectile dysfunction.

Low testosterone levels can reduce sex drive and sperm count and make it harder to get an erection. Bringing testosterone levels in men back to normal offers several advantages, including enhanced sexual desire and improved erectile performance [12].

Thyroid hormones control various bodily processes, including weight regulation, metabolism rate, body temperature, and others. Irregularity in thyroid hormone levels (hypothyroidism or hyperthyroidism) going both directions has also been linked to erectile dysfunction [13]. Restoring normal thyroid hormone levels can potentially help with erectile dysfunction.

Surgical ED Treatment

The surgical procedure for treating ED is based on adding penile implants (prostheses/pumps).

This ED treatment is considered to be a very costly and invasive procedure and is generally only recommended as a last resort for men who have tried all other ED treatment options and found no success in any of them.

Best ED Pills Online: Frequently Asked Questions

In this section of our ED pills reviews, we answer some of the most frequently asked questions by men searching for the best ED pills online.

What Are the Best Over the Counter ED Pills That Work Fast?

Since all ED medications that have been proven to work, including Sildenafil, Tadalafil, and Vardenafil, are prescription medications, you won't be able to find them over the counter. All over-the-counter ED pills generally fall in the category of herbal supplements.

There are numerous over-the-counter ED pills that are available in pharmacy stores, gas stations, and many other places, but deciding which are the most effective wouldn't be an easy task.

Some of the best over the counter ED pills that work fast may include:

Dehydroepiandrosterone (DHEA) based over the counter ED pills may help men in the production of testosterone. Over-the-counter ED pills containing L-arginine which may help dilate blood vessels and improve blood flow to the penis. Ginseng based over the counter ED pills may help relax smooth muscles and improve blood flow to the penis. Over the counter ED pills containing Propionyl-L-carnitine and Acetyl-L-carnitine

Manufacturers of over the counter ED pills are not permitted by law to claim that their products can treat erectile dysfunction, and such products should not be used as a replacement for ED medications. Instead, these over the counter ED pills can be promoted as erection-inducing or erection-maintaining products to help customers get or maintain erections.

What Are the Best Over the Counter ED Pills at Walgreens?

The best over the counter ED pills that you can find at Walgreens include:

VirMax - over the counter ED pills with 8 hours of maximum sexual performance Extenze - over the counter ED pills with extended performance Horny Goat Weed Extract - libido promoting over the counter ED pills Libido Max - sexual vitality over the counter ED pills

Consult your doctor before starting any over-the-counter ED pills, especially if you are already using other medications. Some over-the-counter ED pills may interact with certain medications and cause side effects or lower the efficacy of the medications you are taking.

What Are Some of the Most Common Side Effects of ED Medications?

ED drugs frequently have the following adverse effects:

Flushing

Headache

Heartburn

Upset stomach

Runny or Stuffy Nose

Muscle pain

Back pain

Keep in mind that everyone reacts differently to various medications. However, most individuals will experience minimal to no adverse reactions when using ED medications. We advise speaking with your primary care provider if you have any concerns regarding your ED pills prescriptions and the potential impact they could have on other medical issues.

If you experience any of the above-mentioned or other concerning side effects and they persist for a longer period, contact your doctor immediately and wait for their instructions. Please stop taking the drug, contact your doctor, and seek emergency medical help if any of these or other adverse effects are persistent and do not go away.

How Long Does It Take for the Best ED Pills to Work?

How long it will take for the best ED pills to work will depend on what type of ED medications you are using.

Fast-acting Sildenafil-based ED pills will start to act in about 30 minutes after taking the pill, while some other ED p`1ills could take up to an hour or more to fully take action. Your body's metabolism rate, dosage, and type of ED pills will determine how long it will take for them to work.

Best ED Pills Online: Final Thoughts

Sexual arousal accompanied by a stable erection is a delicate process involving an intricate interaction of the brain, hormones, emotions, nerves, muscles, and blood vessels. The slightest malfunction in any of these interactions may potentially result in erectile dysfunction.

While it is a health problem not to be ashamed of, many men decide not to talk about or seek any help to efficiently overcome this everyday issue.

Thanks to today's convenient online ED treatment services, including BlueChew, Hims, Roman, and Huge, many men enjoy the privilege of overcoming their sexual performance issues in a very discreet and efficient way.

All the best ED pills are available to customers without the need for any in-person appointments, prescriptions, or pharmacy visits.

After thorough and dedicated research for the best ED pills online services, our best ED treatment pick goes to BlueChew. A wide selection of chewable PDE-5 inhibitors like Sildenafil, Vardenafil, and Tadalafil make customers order their preferred ED medication in the most convenient dosage form, suitable for any occasion.

