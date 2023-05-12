Best Electric Trucks You Can Buy in 2023
Just because the electric revolution has begun doesn't mean trucks will go away. Pickups are the workhorses of this country, and many can't live without them. Manufacturers realize that, which is why they've started producing fully electric versions. This list might not be very long right now, but rest assured, as time goes on, the number of electric trucks on the market will only go up.
2023 Ford F-150 Lightning
Price: $61,869
Max EPA-rated range: 320 miles
The all-electric Ford F-150 Lightning pickup drives a lot like a normal F-150. Considering how fantastic the gas-powered truck is to wheel around, that's a good thing. The big differences are just the lack of noise in the cabin and the ridiculous acceleration you get when you stomp the throttle. The F-150 Lightning is, without a doubt, one of the best EVs on the market right now.
Read our full review right here
2022 Rivian R1T
Price: $74,800
Range: 314 miles
Rivian might not have the same clout as long-standing household brands like Ford or GMC, but the R1T is a fantastic truck nonetheless. It's nice to look at, great off-road, and handles like a sports car on stilts. What more could you ask for from an electric pickup?
2023 GMC Hummer EV
Price: $110,295
Range: 329 miles
The GMC Hummer EV is the most badass electric truck you can buy right now. Tough looks and a handful of interesting tech features are backed up by real off-road prowess. There's even a Watts To Freedom (WTF) mode for perfecting your launches.
Read our full review right here
