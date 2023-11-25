Here are the best elementary schools in the area, according to U.S. News

WEST MICHIGAN — A recent study from The U.S. News and World Report analyzing elementary schools across the country shows local schools stack up well against their Michigan counterparts.

The rankings are based on student performance on state assessments. Factors include the percentage of students proficient or above proficient in both math and reading, then evaluating those scores in the context of socioeconomic demographics.

According to the group’s methodology, “the top-ranked schools are all high-achieving and have succeeded at educating all their students.”

A total of 2,654 schools in Michigan were included in the report, with the top 1,272 receiving a specific ranking. Each of the 25 elementary schools in the Black River, Fennville, Hamilton, Holland, Saugatuck, West Ottawa and Zeeland school districts were ranked within the top 800, or top 30%, of elementary schools in the state.

West Ottawa’s Lakewood Elementary was the highest rated in the area at No. 23. Also ranking highly were Zeeland’s New Groningen (ranked 36 in the state), Hamilton’s Sandyview (69), Zeeland’s Woodbridge (93) and West Ottawa’s Lakeshore (101).

Lakewood had 77% proficiency in reading and 72% in math, which ranked 20 and 37 in the state, respectively. Both proficiency levels were “well above expected,” according to the report.

New Groningen had a 71% proficiency in reading and 70% in math, both well above the expected rate based on the school’s demographics.

At Sandyview, which is set to be repurposed next year, proficiency was 65% in reading and 75% in math. The math percentage was well above expected, while reading was slightly above.

More: Hamilton to repurpose Sandyview Elementary as home for virtual school

Woodbridge’s 68% reading proficiency was well above expected, while the school’s 59% math rate was slightly above expected.

Both reading and math proficiency levels at Lakeshore were well above expected. The school had a 72% reading proficiency and a 52% math proficiency.

Subscribe: Receive unlimited digital access to your local news coverage

Below are the rankings of each local elementary, in alphabetical order by district:

Black River Elementary came in at 470.

Fennville Elementary ranked number 789.

In Hamilton, Sandyview ranked number 69, followed by Hamilton Elementary at 370, Bentheim at 551 and Blue Star at 608.

Holland’s top ranked school was West at number 284. Jefferson ranked 399, Holland Heights at 471 and Holland Language Academy at 702.

Saugatuck’s Douglas Elementary ranked 136 in the state.

West Ottawa was led by Lakewood and Lakeshore at numbers 23 and 101, respectively. Other district buildings include Waukazoo at 158, North Holland at 254, Sheldon Woods at 291, Great Lakes at 448, Pine Creek at 552 and Woodside at 677.

Zeeland had two schools in the Top 100 with New Groningen at 36 and Woodbridge at 93. Adams ranked number 111, followed by Quincy at 159, Roosevelt at 172 and Lincoln at 341.

To view the full rankings and data for each local elementary, visit usnews.com.

— Contact reporter Mitchell Boatman at mboatman@hollandsentinel.com.

This article originally appeared on The Holland Sentinel: Report: These are the best elementary schools in the Holland area