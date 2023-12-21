Best elf the bunch: See video of a daring candy cane rescue by elves in Naples

Viewers on social media got to witness a critical candy cane rescue on Wednesday afternoon, competed by the tiniest aviation experts.

The Naples Airport posted video footage of two "Scout Elves" completing the mission, saying they got the assist from the Collier County Sheriff's Office aviation unit.

See the daring video of the holiday elves during their mission below:

Elf on a Shelf- CCSO | Mission accomplished! Today our elves were able to complete a critical candy cane rescue thanks to the Collier County Sheriff's Office aviation unit.... | By Naples Airport | Facebook

What is Elf on a Shelf?

The Elf on the Shelf box set.

Elf on the Shelf is based on a 2005 book written by Carol Aebersold and her daughter Chanda Bell.

As the story goes, the 10-inch tall elves, called Scout Elves, arrive in children's homes during the holiday season. Each night, the elves fly back to the North Pole to let Santa know about the children's activities and behavior throughout the day.

When the elves return to their homes in the morning, they land in a different spot than the night before.

As USA TODAY writes, the elves have gotten very creative over the years about where they land. Some children have found their elves in refrigerator doors, ziplining from dining room lights or even hiding in jars from stinky farts.

How does Elf on the Shelf work?

First, you will need to "adopt" an elf. The official Elf on the Shelf box set comes with the book and a Scout Elf. Elves come in a variety of hair, eye and skin color. They can be adopted at major retailers like Target, Walmart and Amazon. Next, the Elf on the Shelf website encourages families to read the book together to learn about the tradition and some very important elf rules (see below). Finally, kids get to name their elf.

Per the book, here are some elf rules.

Kids cannot touch Scout Elves or they lose their magic! (Adults sometimes can touch the elves if they find themselves in a sticky situation.)

Scout Elves can't talk, but kids can certainly tell them their holiday wishes.

Elves must return to the North Pole on Christmas Eve to prepare for next Christmas.

When do Scout Elves head to homes? When do they return to the North Pole?

Santa starts sending out Scout Elves during "Scout Elf Return Week" which runs from Nov. 23 to Dec. 1, per the Elf on the Shelf website.

They all must later leave on Christmas Eve so they can get back to the North Pole and start getting ready next year.

This article originally appeared on Fort Myers News-Press: Collier Florida sheriff's office gets creative with Elf on the Shelf