Best Ellipticals of 2018

In 1999, when Consumer Reports first tested ellipticals, we called them a waste of money—the two we tried out both broke.

These machines have come a long way since then. Today, consumers can choose between a wide variety of well-made ellipticals at different prices; our recommended models start at $800 and top out at $3,000.

If you’re worried about stress on your joints, exercising on an elliptical can be a good way to get an aerobic workout without the impact, says Peter Anzalone, senior test project leader for fitness equipment at CR—especially if you’re looking for a higher-intensity activity.

Unlike treadmills, ellipticals also allow for a built-in upper-body workout, and they're usually quieter than treadmills, too.



If you're a first-time or casual user, you might consider models with preprogrammed routines, which eliminate guesswork and make it easy to get moving. If you already work out consistently or are trading up from a basic model, consider which elliptical will best help you meet your specific fitness goals. Our buying guide can help you decide which features are right for you.

"While treadmills allow you to move free form, ellipticals constrain you to move the same as the machine," says Anzalone. "Pedal spacing and the elliptical path can be very different on different machines."

That means it's especially important to try any elliptical you're considering in the store to make sure you find it comfortable to use—you don't want to spend all that money for a piece of exercise equipment that will become an expensive, space-consuming clothes rack.

How We Test

Every elliptical machine that enters CR’s labs undergoes a battery of tests to ensure you’re getting a machine that will give you a good workout without sacrificing ergonomic comfort or personal safety.

For our ergonomics testing, we use a figure proportioned to a man in the 95th percentile and a woman in the fifth percentile to test comfort and reach in a wide range of users. We also measure the pedals' range of motion and use an automated machine, which pedals the elliptical at a constant speed, to measure resistance. Our user-safety tests look at potential pinch points, pedal sizes, and coverings, as well as the design of the elliptical handles. If positioned poorly, the handles can cause accidental eye injuries.

Here are five ellipticals at a range of prices that impressed our testers. Members can see our full ratings and reviews here.

