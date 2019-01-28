Best ETF Ideas for 2019

How should investors position their portfolio for 2019? Here are some ideas.

(1:00) - What Can Investors Expect In 2019?

(4:40) - What Sectors Will Out Perform This Year?

(7:10) - Overview Of FANG & Tech Stocks

(9:50) - Will The Healthcare and Finance Industry Continue Its Positive Performance?

(13:00) - Will The U.S Market Out Perform The International Markets?

(15:20) - Current Trends In Fund Flows

(18:25) - Episode Roundup: Podcast@Zacks.com

In this episode of ETF Spotlight, I talk with Matthew Bartolini, Head of SPDR Americas Research at State Street Global Advisors. We discuss the best investment ideas for 2019.

Stocks have rebounded this year after a brutal sell-off in December but there are many uncertainties. What are the key themes investors should focus on?

Matthew recommends targeting quality over quantity of growth, among other strategies. Investors could consider the SPDR S&P Dividend ETF SDY and the SPDR MSCI USA Strategic Factors ETF QUS.

Value is another area investors could focus on, given rising concerns over growth stocks’ valuations and peak earnings growth. Take a look at the SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF SPYV.

Technology stocks had led the rally for the past few years but they were hammered late last year on valuation, growth and regulatory concerns. Please listen to the podcast to find out why ETFs like the SPDR S&P Internet ETF XWEB and the SPDR S&P Software & Services ETF XSW look more attractive in the late cycle environment.

Health Care was one of the top performing sectors last year. The Health Care Select Sector SPDR Fund XLV still looks attractive in the current market environment, in view of sector’s high-quality balance sheet and non-cyclical growth.

Financials sector is one of the top performing sectors this year as bank earnings have been better than expected. Should you buy bank ETFs like the SPDR S&P Bank ETF KBE in view of attractive valuations and rising profitability?

Will US equities outperform the rest of the world in 2019? Can investors can find better bargains outside the US?

We also discuss some of the recent trends seen from fund flows.

