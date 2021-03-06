The Best New Expedition Yachts to Charter to the Ends of the Earth

Julia Zaltzman
·2 min read

Following last year’s blowout season and a sustained demand for seclusion in the Covid era, the charter industry is looking beyond the Med to a new destination: the ends of the Earth.

Take the expedition yacht Ragnar (pictured above), which will explore sections of Iceland and Greenland with a focus on adventure. Converted from a supply vessel in 2020, the 224-footer comes with Jet Skis, Seabobs and a BigBo amphibious ATV you can use to land on pristine tundra. Available from Burgess Yachts from $525,000 per week, Ragnar has a wood-clad interior—featuring a double master suite, fireplaces, a spa and an observation lounge—that is pure, elegant warmth, while her top-deck Jacuzzi is ideal for soaking beneath the stars as you cruise Iceland’s fjords. Want to heli-ski Greenland’s untouched early-summer slopes? A helipad gives you the option.

More from Robb Report

Also from Burgess, following a 2020 refit, Lady E will cruise the Galápagos Islands, from $595,000 per week. The 244-footer’s list of toys includes a flyboard, eFoils and sailing dinghies, meaning guests can kayak with dolphins or snorkel with seals; for divers, the famous Gordon Rocks site offers encounters with multiple species of shark. As a bonus, the yacht’s newly extended beach club and wellness area are ideal for a post-adventure sauna and massage.

Meanwhile, the 167-foot, two-masted sailing vessel Dunia Baru will spend her summer in Indonesia. Expert-led trips range from observing Komodo dragons in their natural habitats to snorkeling the coral reefs of Raja Ampat. The beautiful hull of Dunia Baru, available from Y.CO from $120,000 per week, is crafted from traditional Bornean ironwood and teak, while her newly redesigned interior includes a master suite with a private deck and open-air salon.

For a more traditional route, the head-turning, 446-foot Flying Fox will roam the Côte d’Azur, the Italian Riviera, Sardinia, Corsica and Turkey. The world’s largest charter vessel, offered by Imperial from about $4 million per week, has 11 staterooms for up to 25 guests and was designed around the owner’s twin passions for wellness and water sports. Her two-level spa, with heated limestone floors, is equipped with a Cryosauna, beauty salon and hammam, plus a Jacuzzi pool that changes from warm to icy-cold in mere minutes. A dedicated scuba center means wreck-diving in Sardinia is an option, while nine tenders and the option of a helicopter put Corsican mountains and ancient Turkish ruins within reach.

Best of Robb Report

Sign up for Robb Report's Newsletter. For the latest news, follow us on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.

Recommended Stories

  • Iceland rocked by more than 20,000 earthquakes in 10 days

    There have been more than 3,100 earthquakes on the peninsula in the past 48 hours​.

  • Julius Randle may be off limits in potential Knicks trades — unless they can land a star

    Julius Randle's success with Knicks this season likely has him off limits in trades ahead of the NBA's March 25 deadline. What if a star is involved though?

  • The Lamborghini Sian is a V12 Hybrid beacon of hope

    Lamborghini took its time developing its first hybrid supercar, but with the Sian it's built a car that could save the V12 for a few more years.

  • The Porsche Taycan Cross Turismo is wonderfully colorful. Here's what we'd choose

    The 2021 Porsche Taycan Cross Turismo electric wagon is finally revealed, and along with it is a new configuration tool to play with. In typical Porsche fashion, there is a wide array of trim levels, performance options and, most fun, interior and exterior choices. Read on, and be sure to visit the Porsche configuration tool to build your own.

  • Exxon chases after a $2 trillion opportunity to capture and bury carbon emissions

    Welcome to Insider Energy, Business Insider's weekly energy newsletter. Sign up to get it in your inbox every Friday.

  • This Minimalist NYC Home Was Designed to Highlight Its Insane Views

    Trendy doesn’t mean unpractical.

  • The 10 Coolest Adventure Motorcycles You Can Buy

    ADVs offer the best of all worlds, but which would you pick—and where would you take it?

  • Chevy May Be Developing a Hybrid C8 Corvette Called the E-Ray

    The variant, which could debut as early as 2023, would take the spot reserved for the Grand Sport trim package in past 'Vette generations.

  • Michael Jordan: LaMelo Ball has 'exceeded our expectations'

    Rookie LaMelo Ball has seized the attention of the NBA this season with his highlight reel passes and a surprising ability to score, including Charlotte Hornets owner Michael Jordan. The six-time NBA champion said when the Hornets selected Ball with the No. 3 overall pick they hoped the crafty 6-foot-6 point guard would eventually rise to the level of becoming an All-Star. Jordan likes the way Ball is trending.

  • Myanmar coup: The young rebels risking their lives for the future

    Opponents of Myanmar's military coup face daily threats and violence, and yet defiance continues.

  • Why fears of a SPAC bubble may be overblown

    The SPAC surge continues unabated, with 10 new ones formed since Wednesday morning. And that's OK.Between the lines: There are growing concerns that retail investors are about to get rolled, with smart sponsors taking advantage of dumb money.Get market news worthy of your time with Axios Markets. Subscribe for free.To be sure, many of these deals will fail. SPACs (special purpose acquisition companies) are pulling venture capital forward, and venture capital is inherently speculative.And regulators should watch closely for conflicts of interest, including if SPAC sponsors are having pre-IPO conversations with potential targets (which is not allowed).Reasons for (relative) calm: Unlike traditional venture capital or equities investing, though, SPACs have numerous guardrails.Some of them are structural. Redemption rights, IPO proceeds held in escrow via T-bills and the ability for unit-holders to rebuff a merger.There also is pricing pressure from the small number of institutional investors that have come to dominate the PIPE market. For example, it's not uncommon for a SPAC to win a bake-off by offering the highest price, only to renegotiate down after the letter of intent is signed. Not because the SPAC sponsor thinks it over-bid, but because the big PIPE players do."Target companies hate when this happens, but they're in an exclusivity period once they've signed the LOI, so their only option is to negotiate or wait a while and start the whole thing over," a SPAC banker explains.Normal market forces are also at work. For example, the SPAC buying Dyal Capital is now just trading at 4 cents above the offering price, reflecting concerns about if the deal can get done amidst the litigation. And, of course, there are short-sellers trumpeting their skepticism, like Muddy Waters yesterday unloading on SPAC'd XL Fleet.The bottom line: It does feel like there's a SPAC bubble. But, as investing bubbles go, SPACs may be among the most benign.Like this article? Get more from Axios and subscribe to Axios Markets for free.

  • Senate breaks deadlock on Biden’s $1.9 trillion Covid bill —but $15 minimum wage rejected

    Deal ends six-hour standstill over measures to help unemployed

  • U.S. imposes fresh export controls on Myanmar over military coup

    The United States on Thursday announced new export restrictions for Myanmar, and blocked the country's defense and home affairs ministries and other entities from some types of trade.The big picture: The new rules come in response to the escalating military crackdown on anti-coup protesters in Myanmar. Stay on top of the latest market trends and economic insights with Axios Markets. Subscribe for freeProtests erupted after the country's military leaders overthrew its democratically elected government on Feb. 1.Police and military officials have killed at least 54 people and "arbitrarily" detained over 1,700 during the anti-coup protests, according to the United Nations human rights commissioner."The junta is using existing draconian provisions of the Penal Code to crack down on freedom of expression," the UN special rapporteur said in a report Thursday. Details: The new rules include a more restrictive review of license applications for exports and reexports involving sensitive items subject to the Export Administration Regulations (EAR) to any end user in Myanmar. Exports of items intended for military use are subjected to additional restrictions under the EAR, with applications reviewed "under a presumption of denial."The Bureau of Industry and Security (BIS) is applying the measures "consistently with the policy applied to similar transactions involving the People’s Republic of China, Russia, and Venezuela."BIS has also added Myanmar's defense and home affairs ministries, the Myanmar Economic Corporation and the Myanmar Economic Holding Limited to the Entity List, which is used to limit export licensing for individuals or organizations "reasonably believed to be involved ... in activities contrary to the national security or foreign policy interests of the United States."What they're saying: "The United States remains fully committed to the people of Burma, and strongly condemns violence by the Burmese military against peaceful protesters," the Commerce Department said in a statement. "We will not allow the Burmese military to continue to benefit from access to items subject to the EAR. Commerce is reviewing potential additional measures as warranted by the military’s actions," the department added. "The U.S. government will continue to hold perpetrators of the coup responsible for their actions."Like this article? Get more from Axios and subscribe to Axios Markets for free.

  • ‘I collided with the establishment’: Inside the Wallis and Edward TV interview that rocked the monarchy five decades before Meghan and Harry

    Harry and Meghan’s upcoming Oprah interview recalls the last time two royal exiles agreed to a televised sit down with the BBC in 1970

  • FBI: Trump appointee arrested in connection with Capitol riot

    Federico Klein, a former State Department aide who worked on former President Donald Trump's 2016 campaign, was arrested Thursday on charges related to the Jan. 6 Capitol riot, the FBI announced Thursday night. This is the first known instance of a Trump appointee facing prosecution in connection with the attack, Politico reports. An FBI Washington Field Office spokeswoman told Politico that Klein, 42, was taken into custody in Virginia, but did not release any information on the charges against him. Federal Election Commission records show Klein worked as a tech analyst for the 2016 Trump campaign, Politico says, and after the election he was hired at the State Department. A federal directory from last summer lists Klein as a special assistant in the Bureau of Western Hemisphere Affairs, making him a "Schedule C" political appointee, Politico reports. On Jan. 6, a pro-Trump mob stormed the Capitol in an attempt to stop Congress from certifying President Biden's victory. Klein's mother, Cecilia, told Politico on Thursday night that he told her he was in Washington, D.C., on the day of the riot, and "as far as I know, he was on the Mall." She is a retired economist and trade official, and told Politico because of their different views, she rarely spoke about Trump or politics with her son. "Fred's politics burn a little hot," she said. "But I've never known him to violate the law." More stories from theweek.comWhy the Dr. Seuss 'cancellation' is chillingWhat Republicans talk about when they talk about the 'working class'Two top Cuomo aides leave amid sexual harassment, nursing home scandals

  • Biden secretly limits drone strikes, amid congressional scrutiny over war powers

    Obama administration greatly expanded the use of drone strikes before later imposing checks

  • Disney World guests with COVID rage spit and yell at resort staff trying to enforce safety guidelines, report says

    Employees of Orlando's Walt Disney World Resort told the Orlando Sentinel about the harassment workers face when trying to enforce mask-wearing.

  • Rudy Giuliani's legal woes mount as a federal criminal investigation into his Ukraine dealings resumes, report says

    Giuliani, Trump's longtime personal attorney, is also facing lawsuits linked to his baseless claims of voter fraud during the presidential election.

  • Cuomo skipped sexual harassment training - that he himself mandated - by having a staffer complete it for him, accuser says

    When asked by a reporter Wednesday if he had taken the sexual harassment training, Cuomo said, "Short answer is yes."

  • The Wall Street Journal ridicules Trump in public feud after the paper questioned his usefulness to the Republican Party

    Wall Street Journal's editorial board suggests Trump needs therapy to get over his election failure, following a broadside from the former president.