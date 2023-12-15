These are the best, expert-tested mouse traps to get rid of mice in your Georgia home & keep them out

Christmas is coming and chances are, so are the winter pests.

But don’t let them stick around for the holidays in your home.

If mice are your problem, we might have the solution for you.

How to tell if you have mice in or around your house

According to Michael Mengak, a University of Georgia (UGA) wildlife specialist: “One pair of breeding mice can potentially lead to millions more in a year. Although they don’t actually reproduce this quickly in nature, mice can breed at 30-day intervals, beginning when female mice are only two months old. So you must keep working to get rid of them.”

But how can you tell if you have mice?

Well, Mengak says look for the following things in and around your home:

Droppings

Tracks: Scatter baking flour or powder on the floor along walls, in the attic or in the basement. Put a cracker with peanut butter in the center of the path. Check for tracks the next day.

Burrows: Outdoors, look in weedy places around plants, under boards and doghouses and near garbage cans.

Holes or Gnawings

Nests: They are often found in boxes, drawers, toolboxes, basements and attics.

Odor: A musty, urine-like odor often indicates mice are present, not rats.

If you notice any or all of these things, it’s time to get them out.

So, what are the most effective traps to get them gone and keep them away?

Here are the best mouse traps to use

Mengak specifically recommends using traps, not poison baits because they can be dangerous to children and pets.

Mengak also noted that poison traps don’t immediately kill the rodent.

“Instead, they usually crawl into an inaccessible space in a wall or behind appliances, die and create an awful smell,” Mengak said.

Here are 3 of the best mouse traps to use in your Georgia home and where to find them:

TomCat Press ‘N Set

Rating: 4.4 out of 5 stars on Amazon

Where to find it: Amazon, pack of two for less than $10

“Effective, inexpensive, and easier to bait, set, and discharge than most competitors,” said Doug Mahoney and Sarah Witman with the New York Times.

Ketch All Mouse Traps

DIY Pest Control in Atlanta recommends the Ketch All Mouse Trap (Model #101-0-027). It has the following benefits:

The trap is always properly wound

It catches mice of all sizes and shapes

It saves time for the technicians.

It’s safe for users and the environment.

No harmful chemicals, baits or poisons are used.

Appeals to mouse’s sheltering instincts.

Easy to clean.

Rating: 4.6 out of 5 stars on Google

Where to find it: You can order it directly from DIY Pest Control’s website for $24.05 plus shipping.

Havahart Small 2-Door Trap

“This trap is perfect for catching smaller rats and mice humanely,” according to Budget Brothers Termite and Pest.

Why it’ll work: This product has a higher catch rate & fewer escapes than others. It is also made to last, i.e. it resists rust and corrosion.

Rating: 3.9 stars on Google

Where to find it: Ace for $32.99 (small), Amazon for $19.98; and Home Depot ($29.97)

