The Best Father’s Day Gift Ideas for Every Type of Dad

Audrey Lee
  • If he has an impressive timepiece collection, here’s a stylish watch box that comes in three different leather finishes. $160, Bloomingdales. <a href="https://www.bloomingdales.com/shop/product/royce-new-york-aristo-leather-five-slot-watch-box-display?ID=2740665&CategoryID=3865" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Get it now!" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Get it now!</a>
  • Make sure his phone’s always at full battery with this wireless charging tray—it has enough space for his keys and other small knickknacks too. $175, SSENSE. <a href="https://www.ssense.com/en-us/everything-else/product/courant/grey-catch3-wireless-phone-charging-tray/6666651" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Get it now!" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Get it now!</a>
  • For the dad who binged <em>The Queen’s Gambit</em>, a modern chess set to play and display. $100, CB2. <a href="https://www.cb2.com/marble-chess-game/s464222" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Get it now!" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Get it now!</a>
  • If Dad’s a sneakerhead, help keep his collection organized with this clear shoebox set that’ll allow him to show off his latest rotation. $65, The Container Store. <a href="https://www.containerstore.com/s/large-drop_front-shoe-box-case-of-6/d?q=clear+shoe+box&productId=11008454" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Get it now!" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Get it now!</a>
  • And we’re sure he’d also appreciate this cleaning kit from shoe care maven Jason Markk to ensure his kicks stay as fresh as possible. $16, Nordstrom. <a href="https://www.nordstrom.com/s/jason-markk-essential-shoe-cleaning-kit/3727266/full" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Get it now!" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Get it now!</a>
  • A modern-looking side table with a compartment dedicated to storing all his <a href="https://subscribe.architecturaldigest.com/subscribe/architecturaldigest/130073?" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:favorite magazines" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">favorite magazines</a>. $135, Etsy. <a href="https://www.etsy.com/listing/866485399/midcentury-modern-magazine-side-table?gpla=1&gao=1&" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Get it now!" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Get it now!</a>
  • Even if he prefers listening to his music on vinyl, this handsome Crosley record player has Bluetooth capabilities to play songs from smartphones or tablets as well. $80, Pottery Barn. <a href="https://www.potterybarn.com/products/crosley-voyager-turntable-mp/?" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Get it now!" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Get it now!</a>
  • This Bluetooth speaker from Bose has a 30-foot wireless range and eight hours of play time—plus, it’s perfect for revisiting all the classic music Dad’s introduced you to throughout the years. $129, Amazon. <a href="https://www.amazon.com/Bose-SoundLink-Color-Bluetooth-speaker/dp/B01HETFQKS/ref=asc_df_B01HETFQKS/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Get it now!" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Get it now!</a>
  • A digital picture frame so he can display a constant rotation of your favorite memories together. $80, Amazon. <a href="https://www.amazon.com/Digital-1280x800-Electronic-Playback-M10/dp/B07QHVX78W/ref=sr_1_7_sspa" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Get it now!" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Get it now!</a>
  • If he’s prone to sleepless nights, this comforting weighted blanket might help him rest easy until morning while also reducing his stress and anxiety. $195, Gravity. <a href="https://gravityblankets.com/products/gravity-blanket" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Get it now!" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Get it now!</a>
  • For the dad who’s into self-care, a spa-quality robe to help him feel just as pampered at home. $119, Parachute. <a href="https://www.parachutehome.com/products/waffle-robe?opt-color=white" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Get it now!" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Get it now!</a>
  • Quite possibly the nicest, softest pajama set he’ll ever own. Did we mention you can monogram them? $158, Eberjey. <a href="https://www.eberjey.com/catalog/product/view/id/43663/s/gisele-william-pj-set/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Get it now!" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Get it now!</a>
  • Keep him extra comfy in these boxer-style lounge shorts (with pockets!) from Jambys. $35, Jambys. <a href="https://www.jambys.com/products/black-hibiscus" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Get it now!" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Get it now!</a>
  • This luxurious V-neck from State Cashmere is the perfect gift for the dad who enjoys the finer things. Plus, it comes in a range of wearable shades, like a neutral gray called City Smoke and a bold orange called Arancia Amara. $100, State Cashmere. <a href="https://statecashmere.com/collections/mens-100-cashmere/products/the-v-neck-basic-sweater?variant=39249603788902" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Get it now!" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Get it now!</a>
  • Slippers are a quintessential part of any dad’s uniform—so we imagine he’ll love this pair from L.L.Bean that has over 1,700 five-star reviews. $89, L.L. Bean. <a href="https://www.llbean.com/llb/shop/18999" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Get it now!" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Get it now!</a>
  • Not only does this Harry’s razor deliver a clean shave, you can also have the handle engraved with Dad’s initials for a personal touch. $20, Harry's. <a href="https://www.harrys.com/en/us/products/the-winston" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Get it now!" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Get it now!</a>
  • Or if he’s rocking a beard, help him keep it in tip-top shape with this set of Scotch Porter beard care essentials—including a wash, conditioner, balm, and serum in a “masculine floral” scent. $73, Scotch Porter. <a href="https://www.scotchporter.com/products/scotch-porter-beard-collection" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Get it now!" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Get it now!</a>
  • For the dad who’s been looking for his signature scent, this Le Labo fragrance kit should be the key. It features six of the brand’s best-selling scents including floral, woody, musky, and citrusy options, including the cult favorite Santal 33. $125, Mr Porter. <a href="https://www.mrporter.com/en-us/mens/product/le-labo/grooming/fragrance-sets/eau-de-parfum-discovery-set-6-x-5ml/23471478576406186" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Get it now!" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Get it now!</a>
  • This fresh-smelling <a href="https://www.architecturaldigest.com/story/best-candles-to-give-as-gifts?mbid=synd_yahoo_rss" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:candle" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">candle</a> from Candlessentials prominently features notes of patchouli and sandalwood to give Dad’s space an earthy, woodsy vibe. $32, Candlessentials. <a href="https://www.candlessentials.com/collections/shop/products/pure" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Get it now!" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Get it now!</a>
  • If he prefers sending letters rather than emails or texts, he’ll definitely enjoy this customized stationery set featuring a charming bear illustration. $35, Papier. <a href="https://www.papier.com/us/bear-422" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Get it now!" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Get it now!</a>
  • This sleek-looking lighter from Nomatiq may look simple, but it’s sure to make him look Indiana Jones–level cool anytime he uses it. $30, The Grommet. <a href="https://www.thegrommet.com/products/nomatiq-dual-arc-electric-lighter" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Get it now!" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Get it now!</a>
  • Both you and Dad can enjoy piecing together this sprawling tiger design by Jonathan Adler. $31, Amazon. <a href="https://www.amazon.com/Galison-Jonathan-Safari-Shaped-Puzzle/dp/0735367159/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Get it now!" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Get it now!</a>
  • If your dad can’t wait for the new James Bond movie to come out, here’s a <a href="https://www.architecturaldigest.com/gallery/must-have-coffee-table-books-to-give-and-receive-for-the-holidays?mbid=synd_yahoo_rss" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:coffee table book" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">coffee table book</a> celebrating all of 007’s enviable rides through the years. $34, Amazon. <a href="https://www.amazon.com/Bond-Cars-Definitive-Jason-Barlow/dp/1785945149/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Get it now!" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Get it now!</a>
  • Or, if he’s more into fashion, here’s a vibrant hardcover from Virgil Abloh exploring the creative process behind the Off-White mogul’s extremely hyped Nike shoe collaborations. $70, Nordstrom. <a href="https://www.nordstrom.com/s/nike-icons-somethings-off-book/5899362" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Get it now!" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Get it now!</a>
  • For the dad who’s an artist in the kitchen, surprise him with this set of stainless steel knives from Cuisinart that are comfortably lightweight and packaged in a sleek storage block. $160, Williams Sonoma. <a href="https://www.williams-sonoma.com/products/cuisinart-classic-15-piece-graphix-knife-block-set/?pkey=cknife-sets" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Get it now!" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Get it now!</a>
  • And if the <a href="https://www.architecturaldigest.com/story/best-grills?mbid=synd_yahoo_rss" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:grill" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">grill</a> is his sanctuary, he’ll definitely get good use out of this nine-piece barbecue tool set that comes in a convenient carrying case. $70, Crate & Barrel. <a href="https://www.crateandbarrel.com/wood-handled-9-piece-barbecue-tool-set/s515678?localedetail=US" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Get it now!" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Get it now!</a>
  • Plus, here’s a hip apron so he’ll be cooking in style. $185, Mi Cocina. <a href="https://micocinaus.com/products/apron-ap-1-black-canvas-leather" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Get it now!" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Get it now!</a>
  • For foodie dads, this well-reviewed extra-virgin olive oil set is made with California heirloom olives and packed with “disease-fighting antioxidants and powerful anti-inflammatory properties.” $74, Brightland. <a href="https://brightland.co/products/the-duo" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Get it now!" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Get it now!</a>
  • Airbnb has tons of virtual experiences you and Dad can enjoy together—like this yummy pasta-making class taught by a grandma-granddaughter duo from Rome. $25, AirBnb. <a href="https://www.airbnb.com/experiences/1610894?" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Get it now!" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Get it now!</a>
  • Save Dad a daily trip to the <a href="https://www.architecturaldigest.com/gallery/26-coffee-makers-for-every-type-of-coffee-drinker?mbid=synd_yahoo_rss" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:coffee" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">coffee</a> shop with this 15-setting espresso machine that has over 300 five-star reviews. Whether he’s a novice or a pro at espresso, the Breville has both automatic and manual settings to ensure it’s easy to use and features like a built-in water filter and steam wand/milk frother that help deliver a top-notch cup of espresso every time. $700, Williams Sonoma. <a href="https://www.williams-sonoma.com/products/breville-barista-express-espresso-maker/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Get it now!" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Get it now!</a>
  • But if he prefers something a little less fancy, this 34-ounce French press from Bodum should also help deliver his caffeine fix. $42, Amazon. <a href="https://www.amazon.com/Bodum-Caffettiera-Plastic-Stainless-34-Ounce/dp/B00008WU99" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Get it now!" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Get it now!</a>
  • Or if he’s always in a rush, make sure he still gets his morning cup of joe with this tumbler, which has a built-in tea and coffee infuser to serve up fresh hot or iced beverages on the go. $40, Food52. <a href="https://food52.com/shop/products/7658-viva-recharge-brew-travel-tumbler" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Get it now!" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Get it now!</a>
  • $54, Portrait Coffee. <a href="https://portrait.coffee/products/gift-subscriptions-3-months" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Get it now!" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Get it now!</a>
  • The best Father’s Day gift ideas should complement his interests. If Dad’s a mixology fan, we think he might enjoy his drink a little more from this handsome set of smoky-looking barware. $44, CB2. <a href="https://www.cb2.com/neat-smoke-double-old-fashioned-glass-set-of-8/s187754" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Get it now!" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Get it now!</a>
  • And if you’re looking for somewhere to keep those glasses, this mobile <a href="https://www.architecturaldigest.com/gallery/the-29-best-bar-carts-under-dollar500?mbid=synd_yahoo_rss" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:bar cart" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">bar cart</a> has handy compartments to hold his favorite types of liquor, wine glasses, and other drink-making essentials. $195, Wayfair. <a href="https://www.wayfair.com/furniture/pdp/sand-stable-raelynn-mobile-metal-bar-cart-w001516041.html" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Get it now!" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Get it now!</a>
  • This custom-made mounted wine rack is another nice way to store Dad’s preferred wine glasses along with his favorite bottles of Cabernet, Malbec, and Chardonnay. $58, Etsy. <a href="https://www.etsy.com/listing/790632531/free-shipdistressed-wooden-wall-mounted" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Get it now!" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Get it now!</a>
  • If he likes his beer ice-cold and straight from the bottle, these “Chillsners” will make sure every sip is equally cool and refreshing as the last. Just pop them in the freezer until frozen, put one in your favorite bottle of ale, and enjoy. $30, Corkcicle.. <a href="https://corkcicle.com/products/chillsner" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Get it now!" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Get it now!</a>
  • Or, if he’s a regular mixologist, this set of small-batch bitters should add a delicious punch to his cocktails.
  • If he’s the handiest guy you know, he’ll definitely appreciate this lightweight steel toolbox. Designed in Italy with three expandable tiers, each different-sized compartment ensures that everything from hammers to screws stays organized. $75, Huckberry. <a href="https://huckberry.com/store/usag/category/p/59644-the-workman-s-toolbox" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Get it now!" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Get it now!</a>
  • Any dad who’s rough on his wallets and card cases will appreciate the durability of this metal one from The Ridge. It’s got RFID shielding to protect your personal information with room for up to 12 cards and a handy outer clip for cash. $85, Nordstrom. <a href="https://www.nordstrom.com/s/the-ridge-aluminum-cash-strap/5758640" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Get it now!" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Get it now!</a>
  • Dad will appreciate having this Roomba robot <a href="https://www.architecturaldigest.com/story/best-vacuum-cleaner?mbid=synd_yahoo_rss" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:vacuum" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">vacuum</a> that effectively cleans both carpet and hardwood surfaces. Just set up a cleaning schedule through the iRobot app on a phone or smart device and sit back while built-in Dirt Detect Sensors navigate and locate the dirtier areas of your home to clean them more thoroughly. $280, Amazon. <a href="https://www.amazon.com/iRobot-Roomba-675-Connectivity-Carpets/dp/B07DL4QY5V" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Get it now!" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Get it now!</a>
  • If he’s planning a big trip, this sturdy Away luggage is a perfect travel companion—it’s built to handle rough journeys and has a handy removable phone charger too. $245, Away. <a href="https://www.awaytravel.com/suitcases/bigger-carry-on/black" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Get it now!" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Get it now!</a>
  • A classic tote in stylish camo that can be used on a long weekend getaway, a grocery store run, or even just for laundry. $55, L.L. Bean. <a href="https://www.llbean.com/llb/shop/120026" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Get it now!" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Get it now!</a>
  • This expandable toiletry bag from fan-favorite travel brand Tumi is water resistant and has loads of pockets to make sure all his essentials stay organized. $175, Nordstrom. <a href="https://www.nordstrom.com/s/tumi-alpha-bravo-reno-travel-kit-with-expansion/5535673" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Get it now!" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Get it now!</a>
ROYCE New York Aristo Leather Five Slot Watch Box Display

If he has an impressive timepiece collection, here's a stylish watch box that comes in three different leather finishes. $160, Bloomingdales.

No matter what he’s into, we’ve got gadgets, games, and more for him to enjoy

