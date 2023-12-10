‘He was the best father’: Death of man in Austin shootings leaves family unsure of future

Domitilia Caal Pop tried to ignore her partner’s silence on Tuesday. It was uncharacteristic of him not to call at lunch or return her phone calls or text messages throughout the day.

She knew he had been busy, though, with a remodeling job over the past few days. The family needed the money.

It was harder to ignore when Emmanuel Pop Ba missed dinner. Usually, the father of three rushed home after work, and the family ate together. Domitilia expected him back before 6 p.m.

At about 7 p.m., she was startled by loud, persistent knocks at the door. It was the police.

“‘I asked them, ‘What did he do? Have you detained him? Where is he?’ But they didn’t answer me,” Domitilia said in Spanish.

The police asked her to step out, away from her children. Her partner of 10 years was dead.

Emmanuel, 32, was one of four Austin victims of Tuesday’s shooting rampage. He was shot shortly before noon as he helped the family of another victim, Sabrina Rahman, 24, move into their new house in the 7300 block of Shadywood Drive. Police pronounced him dead at the scene. They later arrested Shane James Jr. on suspicion of Emmanuel’s and five other killings.

Emmanuel was described by his loved ones as an adoring father and talented workman who took pride in his labor. He was the economic driver for his family in the United States and in Guatemala, supporting most of his immediate family’s costs and sending remittances back home to aid his mother, his brothers and their family business.

His death has left a family devastated and unsure of what’s to come.

Emmanuel Pop Ba's wife, Domitilia Caal Pop, second from right, sits Thursday with her daughters, Camila, 3, right, and Adriana, 7, and with Emmanuel's adopted son, Esteban Pop Caal, 9, left, at the family's home in North Austin. Emmanuel, 32, was killed in Tuesday's shooting rampage that left four dead in Austin.

A youth of ambition

Emmanuel grew up in a Qʼeqchiʼ-speaking family in La Caoba, a small community of about 1,500 people in Guatemala’s forested north. He was the second of three sons born to Martin Pop Caal and Angelina Ba.

Martin was a farmer who wanted his sons to be farmers. For much of Emmanuel’s youth, the family grew corn and beans in fields located several hours' walk outside of town. Abelino Pop Ba, Emmanuel’s older brother, said the family lived in a precarious financial state throughout their childhoods. Some seasons, the crops did not fetch a high enough price to sow the next year’s fields. They took on debts.

Emmanuel Pop Ba's daughter Adriana Pop Caal, 7, looks at a memorial set up for her slain father in the family's home.

The brothers saw little opportunity in agriculture. When their father died, they sold the farmland and built a minimarket in town.

“He was the entrepreneurial one,” Abelino said in Spanish of Emmanuel. “He’d say, ‘Let’s get up. Let’s start sweeping, open the business and start receiving customers.’”

The brothers had sacrificed their schooling to work the fields. When they were teens, each took their turns working more to allow another sibling to step back and study. Emmanuel completed his primary education at 15. Wanting to be a teacher, he graduated with his credential nine years later, his brother told the American-Statesman.

Yet jobs for teachers were scarce in their region, according to Domitilia, who also studied child education. Neither partner could secure instructional work. They switched between living with each other’s families.

The brothers worked other jobs to invest and grow their store, but its profits were inconsistent. Emmanuel grew disillusioned. In 2017, he and Domitilia decided to try their luck in the United States.

Emmanuel Pop Ba grew up in a Qʼeqchiʼ-speaking family in La Caoba, Guatemala. He came to the U.S. to help support his family and to earn money for his dream of building a new home and business in Guatemala.

Emmanuel hoped that his money could stabilize the family’s finances, Abelino said. According to Domitilia, the couple also wanted to make enough to buy their own land and build a house in La Caoba.

“We wanted to have our own things,” Domitilia said. “To have something, to give a better life for our kids.”

Building for tomorrow, interrupted

During his first two years in the United States, Emmanuel wore an Immigration and Customs Enforcement ankle bracelet, according to Domitilia and sister-in-law Filomena Caal Pop. The family’s adults, who were all tagged, traveled regularly from Austin to San Antonio to register themselves at the immigration office.

The bracelet was embarrassing, Filomena said. The trips were expensive and difficult to organize for the family who did not yet have a car.

Emmanuel took whatever work he could get: landscaping, construction, remodeling, stuccoing. He labored six-day weeks. He gained his employers’ trust for the quality of his work and his honesty.

“Best worker in the world,” said Marshall Hussain, the uncle of Tuesday’s other victim on Shadywood Drive and Emmanuel’s frequent employer. “I would always give him blank signed checks for his pay or materials he would buy for us.”

From the birth of his most recent child three years ago until his wife returned to work shortly before his death, he had been the family’s sole breadwinner.

His income, Domitilia said, “paid all the rent, paid all the bills.”

Emmanuel Pop Ba's daughter Adriana, 7, embraces her mother, Domitilia Caal Pop. Domitilia says that Emmanuel was devoted to the children: “He was the best father one could have.”

And it built toward a better future. For the past two years, remittances to Guatemala had built the couple and their children the first floor of what was to be a two-story house.

It was the second house the family had sent money to build. The couple had to sell the first when Emmanuel was short on work during the pandemic.

The couple planned for the new house to have a grocery store on the first level. Emmanuel dreamed of a garden he would design around it. Domitilia thought about returning to Guatemala as early as next year to help with the project. Emmanuel was to stay in Austin and earn the money to complete it.

These plans no longer appear imminent, she said, though she is determined to continue on the house “as he wanted it finished — for the kids.”

Domitilia Caal Pop holds a photo of her husband, Emmanuel Pop Ba. “We wanted to have our own things,” Domitilia said of the reason they came to Texas. “To have something, to give a better life for our kids.”

Joy in family

His free time and attention went to loved ones.

Abelino said that Emmanuel would call home frequently to check on his mother’s health, for whom he sent money.

Sundays, his usual day off, the couple and the children spent together. They went out — for pupusas, pizza, tacos or burgers and then ice cream, as the kids wanted.

But during the week, he found time for his kids, too.

He would wake them and prepare them for class in the mornings. He had them at school and was off to work by 7:30 a.m.

After work, he enjoyed watching cartoons with them and recording them dance, read and write. To help the children with their shyness, he would have them practice phrases in Q'eqchi’, Spanish and English in front of the camera.

“He (had) patience with kids. He tried to explain things well so that (they’d) understand,” Domitilia said. “He was the best father one could have.”

The family is seeking donations to help with funeral expenses and the repatriation of Emmanuel's body to Guatemala, among other costs, on GoFundMe.

