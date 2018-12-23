The Best FinTech Stock to Buy in 2019

Fintech, short for financial technology, is a field that leverages technology to offer traditional financial services more efficiently. At the end of 2017 I wrote that the three best fintech stocks to buy at the time were Mastercard, PayPal Holdings, and Square. Since that piece was published, those stocks have appreciated 29%, 17%, and 79%, respectively, crushing the S&P 500's negative 2.4% return over the same time period. But that's not due to my stock-picking prowess; it's easy to make good picks when investing in companies operating in fast-growing markets where some of the world's greatest innovations are occurring.

While I still hold shares of all three of the companies above, I believe the best fintech stock to buy now might be a little-known, founder-led, small-cap SaaS (software-as-a-service) company that's changing the way large businesses do accounting. For that reason, I am happy to introduce investors to BlackLine Inc (NASDAQ: BL).

BlackLine's platform automates tedious and labor-intensive accounting practices, giving large corporations real-time data on important information. Image source: Getty Images.

What BlackLine does

BlackLine automates and standardizes complex accounting tasks that have traditionally been labor-intensive. Businesses have generally used batch processing, taking "batches" of different data sources and processing them all at once at the end of a specified period, such as a month or quarter. The disadvantage to this method is that it inputs data that can already be outdated by the time it's entered.

Enter BlackLine. BlackLine's cloud-based platform enables companies to perform continuous accounting, importing data as soon as it becomes available. This eliminates the need for huge workloads to reconcile books at a month's or a quarter's end, and gives companies real-time data on important sales trends.

BlackLine's platform integrates seamlessly with companies' existing enterprise software packages, making it easy to use and implement. The company also continues to add supplemental features to its existing capabilities, giving it several products it can upsell to existing clients. For instance, Smart Close eliminates 80% of the manual tasks related to closing and reconciling books by automating work flows and giving analysts easy access to each transaction. When it's done, Smart Close generates reports that can be accessed from anywhere.

Another of BlackLine's products is the Intercompany Hub, which was introduced in late 2015. BlackLine management states that transactions between companies under the same corporate umbrella "are some of the most complex and frequent sources of uncertainty for the accounting function." The Intercompany Hub automates these tricky transactions by performing three steps:

1) Creating "a simple, structured workflow approval process" for all such requests;

2) Recording these transactions while accounting for all exchange rates, invoicing requirements, and taxes; and

3) Generating "a real-time, aggregated settlement matrix, which shows the balance of transactions across an entire organization."

It is these types of products that make BlackLine's platform so invaluable to large enterprise customers.

The land and expand growth strategy