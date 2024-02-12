Who has the best fish fry in Rochester? Newer options and old favorites

Friday fish fries may have originated in the Midwest, but they are as ubiquitous in the greater Rochester area as Garbage Plates and Chicken French. Even outside of Lent, Friday fish fries are available at dozens, if not hundreds, of restaurants. (Links to our previous reporting on the topic can be found at the end of this story.)

If you’re one of the fish-fry faithful, you probably have a go-to spot, but if you’re interested in trying a new or newer one, here are some options.

Caifé Erin, 1350 Pittsford-Mendon Road, Mendon

Richard Baker and Addie Neary of Shortsville launched Irish-themed Caifé Erin in January in the former Crabby Dan’s Grill. Caifé Erin menu items reflect Baker’s native Ireland. Serving mostly breakfast and lunch, the quaint establishment is open until 7 p.m. Fridays to accommodate a 4 to 7 p.m. service of traditional Irish fish and chips. It’s wrapped in paper, "like if you went to a chippy,” Neary said, using Irish slang for a fish-and-chips shop. A piece of beer-battered haddock with chips (fries) is $20.

G&G Steakout II, 810 Genesee St.

For more than 20 years, G&G SteakOut restaurants were a beloved gathering place for Rochester’s Black community. Late last year, members of the Gause family revived the family business, but with a new look and direction. G&G Steakout II serves steak sandwiches, burgers, wings and other hearty favorites, as well as a haddock fish fry with hush puppies, a choice of macaroni salad, potato salad or fries, and a 24-ounce lemonade for $25.

Tin Cup Social, 25 Parce Ave., Fairport

Tin Cup Social, which opened in the fall of 2022 in Fairport’s Cannery complex, serves a Friday fish fry consisting of beer-battered cod with house-made coleslaw and Cajun potato wedges for $18.

Hooked Fish Market, 333 Driving Park Ave.

Opened in early 2022 by Natasha Knorr and Kenneth Rivers, Hooked Fish Market in Rochester’s Maplewood neighborhood offers fresh fish, flown in daily from Iceland, and a large menu of prepared foods. Its best-seller is fried fish dinners: haddock, catfish, cod or tilapia, served battered or cornmeal-coated, with fries, bread and macaroni salad or coleslaw for $17.50.

K2 Brothers Brewing, 4320 Canandaigua Road, Walworth

K2 Brothers Brewing opened its first location in 2017 across from Irondequoit Bay in Penfield in a former antiques store. K2’s newly opened second location takes up a portion of Walworth’s Freewill Elementary school, which closed in 2017 because of declining enrollment. Craft beer is the focus, but as in Penfield, the Walworth K2 serves food, including a Friday fish fry. Day boat cod, beer-battered or broiled, comes with house remoulade and coleslaw for $17.

The Classic Kitchen & Cocktails, 263 Park Ave.

In existence since early 2022, The Classic Kitchen & Cocktails serves classic American cocktails and cuisine, including steak and seafood as well as vegetarian and vegan options. And the fryer is kept gluten-free, so gluten avoiders can indulge in a Friday fish fry — hard cider-battered cod, served with fries and house-made coleslaw. The cost is $22.

Cerame's Italian Villa, Winton Place Plaza, Brighton

Last fall, after 53 years in business, the Cerame family sold Cerame’s Italian Villa to May Dougan and her sister Pornthip Berkensees, natives of Thailand. The sisters have incorporated Thai food into the menu of Italian favorites, but Cerame’s still serves a Friday fish fry. Breaded with Italian seasoned breadcrumbs, it is served with fries, coleslaw and tartar sauce for $22.50.

