The best flower deals to shop for Valentine's Day 2023—save on roses, sunflowers and more

Get a dazzling bouquet for your loved one for less ahead of Valentine's Day 2023.

— Recommendations are independently chosen by Reviewed’s editors. Purchases you make through our links may earn us and our publishing partners a commission.

Valentine’s Day 2023 is less than a month away (it's Tuesday, February 14, FYI!) and, if you want to order your loved one a gorgeous bouquet of flowers, you’ve come to the right place. There are tons of discounts to be had on flower deliveries that will arrive just in time for Cupid’s favorite day.

New year, new deals. Sign up for our daily Perks and Rec newsletter so you don’t miss any of them.

Right now, you can head to The Bouqs Co. to place your order on beautiful floral arrangements! The site is delivering up until Monday, February 13, and you can enter coupon code SENDLOVE to save $20 on your bouquet. The promotion extends to festive flowers, such as these Valentine’s Day roses, which typically retail from $59, but fall to $39 with the code, saving you a solid 34% on your order.

►Valentine's Day 2023: Shop 60+ best Valentine's Day 2023 sales at Kate Spade, Blue Nile, Tory Burch and more

►All-Clad warehouse sale: Get All-Clad pots and pans for up to 70% off now

You can also head to 1-800-Flowers for picturesque bouquets for less. We're obsessed with this classic bouquet of red roses, once $74.99 and now $59.99 for a 20% markdown. What's even greater, the site is advertising up to 30% off other select bouquets! This arrangement is particularly great for couples in long-distance relationships, since you can ship them to any zip code or residence ahead of Valentine's Day 2023. You’ll just want to ensure that you order this farm-fresh bundle of roses ASAP, since delivery dates will depend on where you live.

Below, you can check out even more sales on Valentine’s Day floral deliveries.

The best Valentine's Day 2023 flower deals

Get your sweetheart some gorgeous blooms for less with these Valentine's Day 2023 flower deals.

Story continues

The product experts at Reviewed have all your shopping needs covered. Follow Reviewed on Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, TikTok or Flipboard for the latest deals, product reviews and more.

Prices were accurate at the time this article was published but may change over time.

This article originally appeared on Reviewed: Valentine's Day 2023: Shop flower deals at Bouqs, The Sill and more