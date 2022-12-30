The best fluffy and cozy socks to stay warm—Colorful prints and fuzzy fabrics from top brands

fluffy socks for winter

If winter is about anything, it’s about being cozy. Few things make you cozier than a fuzzy, fluffy pair of socks. Maybe you want fleece, cotton, polyester or a good blend of everything for maximum comfort. From colorful socks to crew socks, we've done the work to help you find the coziest styles and patterns to keep your feet toasty and warm all winter long.

Whether you want to sport some fun winter designs or just want to keep comfortable, we’ve got you covered. Check out our top picks for the best fluffy and cozy socks from top brands like Bombas and Happy Socks.

1. Aloe-infused socks

fluffy socks: Amazon

This three-pack of aloe-infused Cabin Socks from Wyn Essentials don’t just keep your feet warm, but offer the added benefit of aloe encapsulation within the knitting of the fabric. They revitalize your skin while warming your feet. Made from 53% nylon, 44% acrylic, and 3% spandex, they conform to the shape of your feet for maximum fit and comfort. They come in an assortment of cool winter and Nordic designs so they look as cozy as they feel!

$22 at Amazon

2. Merino wool Bombas socks

fluffy socks: Bombas

These women's Merino Wool Calf Socks offer a surprising amount of warmth without adding too much thickness. No surprise there, since they were originally made for the winter season! Available in an array of colors, they look as cool lounging around the house as they do in a high-powered business meeting. Who says you need loud patterns to brighten up the winter season?

$20 at Bombas

3. Fuzzy slipper socks

fluffy socks: Amazon

These soft fuzzy Slipper Socks from Azue come in an almost unlimited number of color combinations. They’re made from spandex and polyester microfiber with a durable synthetic lining. The thick fabric and textured design keep your feet warm without being too confining. They also have a thin rubber enclosure at the top of the crew calf to avoid slipping down the leg.

$12 at Amazon

4. Soft fleece socks

fluffy socks: Amazon

These fuzzy men’s Slipper Socks from Ebmore will make you want to stay inside all winter long. With seven different color options and a winter wonderland reindeer and snowflake design, they look as good as they feel. They’re also lined with soft, thick fleece for warmth and comfort. While you may not want to saunter around the office in these fluffy footies, they’re perfect for a cozy night in.

$13 at Amazon

5. Cozy and chic socks

fluffy socks: Barefoot Dreams

These plush Barefoot Dreams Socks is one of the softest socks your feet will ever feel. Made from their in-house engineered CozyChic knit, they offer breathable warmth that you simply can’t get with other synthetic fabrics. They are fully machine washable. You’ll feel like you’re walking on a fluffy cloud all day long.

$15 at Nordstrom

6. Premium cashmere socks

fluffy socks: Burberry

What’s more cozy than cashmere? Nothing. These men’s Burberry Calf Socks are smooth in every sense of the word. Made from premium cashmere and sporting the famed brand’s signature jacquard checks, these socks won’t just keep you warm. They’re hot! Made in Italy and fully machine-washable, they’re as practical as can be for everyday use.

$140 at Nordstrom

7. Happy socks from Happy Socks

fluffy socks: Happy Socks

Get cozy and colorful with these golden Big Dot Cozy Socks from Happy Socks. They come in a thick wool blend, terry padding and several fun patterns. Plus, the foldable cuff is as snug as can be.

$22 at Happy Socks

8. Teddy socks

fluffy socks: AE socks

These soft, fuzzy Teddy Crew Socks from American Eagle make staying in even more enjoyable. If you want to add in some fun, go for these adorable fuzzy Animal Ankle Socks instead.

Teddy crews $10 at American Eagle

Animal ankle socks $6 at American Eagle

9. Charcoal fiber socks

fluffy socks: Dickies

These heavyweight Charcoal Fiber Crew Socks from Dickies offer great comfort with the unrivaled durability that Dickies has built a reputation on. With reinforced insulation, interior cushion support and moisture-control fibers, they’re just as solid for a day on the job as a day on the couch.

$13 at Dickies

10. Socks that protect the polar bears

fluffy socks: conscious step

Conscious Step is a brand that gives a portion of every sale to a different charity. When you buy these soft Polar Bear Calf Socks, they donate to Conservation International, which works to protect polar bears and hundreds of other species all over the world. The socks are vegan-certified and made from 75% fair-trade organic cotton, 23% recycled polyester and 2% elastane.

$15 at Conscious Step

11. Fuzzy socks with animal ears

fluffy socks: Amazon

If you want to look down at your feet and smile because what you see are adorable little puppies and bear cubs, look no further than Loritta’s three-pack of soft and fuzzy Animal Socks. With fluffy ears and cute little faces, these microfiber slipper socks will keep you warm and comfy, like a bear hibernating through the winter. They also have rubberized soles for additional grip.

$18 at Amazon

12. Fleece-lined boot socks

fluffy socks: Amazon

Are they socks or boots? Who cares? These adorably cozy Fleece-lined House Socks from Yebing just may be the perfect indoor winter wear. With thick fleece lining, multiple color options, fun hanging pom poms, and silicon rubber grips on the soles, you might never want to leave the house again once you slip your tootsies into these. They’re machine-washable and have a stylish cable-knit outer design.

$15 at Amazon

