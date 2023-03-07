Best Food Items To Buy at Dollar Tree in March

JHVEPhoto / Shutterstock.com

Dollar Tree is known for good deals year round, but there are some particularly good deals going on there this month.

Costco's Best Deals? Employee Reveals 10 Standout Buys for Your Money

Check Out: 3 Signs You're Serious About Raising Your Credit Score

Whether you're looking to throw a party or just stock up on some goodies for yourself, there are some items you won't want to pass up this month. Here's a look at some of the best food deals you can get at Dollar Tree right now.

Dollar Tree

Dum Dums Original Mix Lollipops

Price: $1.25 for 4.8 ounces

With Easter coming up, you might be looking for deals on candy to put in Easter baskets. Right now, Dollar Tree is offering a "bonus buy" deal on these Dum Dums. Bonus buys mean you pay a lower price than the grocery store for a larger amount of an item. Case in point: These are cheaper than the same amount of the same lollipops at Target.

Dollar Tree

Pampa Mushroom Pieces & Stems

Price: $1.25 for 10 ounces

Mushrooms come in handy for a ton of recipes, and luckily Dollar Tree is currently offering a bonus buy on a jar of these. For 9.8 ounces of mushrooms from the Target brand, you'd have to pay $5.59.

Dollar Tree

Extra Polar Ice Sugarfree Gum

Price: $1.25 for 20 sticks of gum

Freshen up with this Dollar Tree deal: For $1.25, you get four packs of gum, which each contain five sticks. At Target, 15 sticks of gum cost $1.39.

Dollar Tree

Pillsbury Traditional Yellow Cake Mix

Price: $1.25 per box

Looking to make a big splash at Easter or celebrate a March birthday? Look no further than this cake mix that reviews call "tasty and moist." The sweetest part is how much you're saving: A similar box costs $1.99 at Target.

Dollar Tree

Butcher Boy Refined Coconut Oil

Price: $1.25 for 7.25 ounces

Coconut oil can moisturize skin, as well as substitute for butter in your recipes, and if it's on your list this month, make sure to buy it at Dollar Tree. Refined coconut oil will cost you almost three times as much at Target.

Dollar Tree

Baking Soda

Price: $0.69 for 16 ounces

Another item that has multiple uses is baking soda. When you run a little short after the spring baking and spring cleaning, refill at Dollar Tree. The same amount will cost you $0.99 at Target.

Story continues

Dollar Tree

RoTel Original Diced Tomatoes With Green Chilies

Price: $1.25 for 10 ounces

If you're making queso or salsa this month, skip the grocery store, where this can costs $1.99, and make sure you pick it up at Dollar Tree.

Dollar Tree

Sardines in Soybean Oil

Price: $1.25 for 3.75 ounces

These salty fishies are a steal this month at Dollar Tree. A similar can costs $3.59 at other stores.

Dollar Tree

Chef Boyardee Mini Ravioli

Price: $1.25 per can

Sometimes, Chef Boyardee just hits the spot. Save almost a dollar a can when you shop at Dollar Tree versus Target.

Dollar Tree

Breckenridge Farms Stuffed Green Olives

Price: $1.25 for 5 ounces

Olives make a great appetizer, addition to a salad or a spring evening martini. You'll save big by picking up this jar at Dollar Tree. At the grocery store, 7 ounces of stuffed green olives can cost more than $7.

More From GOBankingRates

This article originally appeared on GOBankingRates.com: Best Food Items To Buy at Dollar Tree in March