The best free things to do in St. Louis

ST. LOUIS – If you are looking for the best free places around St. Louis, here is a list curated by our Facebook viewers. The attractions listed have free general admission, but parking at the location might not be.

The St. Louis Zoo is a popular destination for St. Louis residents and visitors, offering a large variety of animals. One of the newest attractions is the monkey habitat, where visitors can walk among the animals. While the zoo hosts events that require a fee, such as giraffe feedings costing $5 per ticket.

The St. Louis Art Museum offers free admission every day. On Fridays, admission to the main exhibits is also free. The museum features a rotating exhibit schedule, so before planning your trip, check the website to see which exhibits are currently displayed.

The St. Louis Science Center has free general admission, but there are ticketed events. However, if you plan your trip on First Fridays, they waive ticket costs and offer specialized events.

The Missouri History Museum offers free admission at all three Missouri Historical Society locations, including the Missouri History Museum, Soldier’s Memorial Military Museum, and the Library & Research Center.

Forest Park is a free destination with waterways, forestry, and walking paths, perfect for those interested in blending urban areas with nature. The park also provides picnic areas and reading spots, along with a rotating schedule of events. It serves as the central hub connecting the St. Louis Zoo, St. Louis Art Museum, St. Louis Science Center, the Missouri History Museum, and The Muny.

Other suggestions include the St. Louis Shakespeare Festival, a summer tradition of Shakespeare in the Park.

Additionally, there are nature parks around St. Louis, such as Lone Elk Park in St. Louis County, offering hiking trails. Bellefontaine Cemetery is open to the public, and Rockwood Reservation has trails for hiking enthusiasts.

