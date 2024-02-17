Is this the best fried chicken in SC for 2024? Here’s what makes it so special, new ranking says

It’s hard to find a person in the South who doesn’t enjoy a juicy piece of fried chicken from time to time.

Fried chicken has long been a Southern staple and the Palmetto State is no exception. Restaurants and chains that serve the crispy dish abound across the state.

Taste of Home, an online, food-focused publication, recently wrote about its choices for the best friend chicken in every state. So then, what did the site pick as the best fried chicken in South Carolina?

Yogi Bear’s Honey Fried Chicken was declared as having the best in the state. Located in Hartsville at 514 South 5th St., the restaurant has been serving the area for around 50 years.

“One word: thick. That’s the best way to describe the crust of this famous fried chicken, which tastes even better dipped in syrupy honey,” the website states. “It’s heavy, too, because the extra-dense exterior keeps all of the savory juices trapped inside.”

Named after the famous Hanna-Barbera cartoon character Yogi Bear’s was actually once a chain of fried chicken restaurants. During the 1970s, the chain had multiple locations across South Carolina, however, mismanagement eventually led to dwindling sales, according to The Post and Courier.

The Hartsville spot is now all that remains and the only place where people can get the unique fried chicken.