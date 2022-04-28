'He was my best friend': Middletown father pleads guilty in child's gun death

Julius Thornton was just about to turn three.

Week before his birthday, on Dec. 2, 2020, the curious toddler found an unsecured gun in his family's Middletown apartment. Without warning, the boy fatally shot himself in the head with his father's gun, devastating the family.

Parents Jorddan Thornton and his wife Tonya Thornton, in court Thursday, spoke about their grief, and how much they missed Julius, their "larger than life" son, more than 16 months after he shot himself at their Racquet Club Apartments home.

Jorddan Thornton pleaded guilty to misdemeanors of involuntary manslaughter and endangering child welfare, and was sentenced to 11 ½ to 23 months in county prison.

"Not only was he my son, he was my best friend," Jorddan Thornton said through tears.

"He was my first-born child, my heart outside my body," said Tonya Thornton, who gave birth to a daughter months after Julius' death. "I miss him so much."

Jorddan Thornton told Judge Jeffrey Finley about Julius, and how they would play together. He said he wished he had another "milk and cookies movie night," where his son would end up overfilling their glasses with milk while they watched "How the Grinch Stole Christmas."

"Their bond was undeniable," Tonya Thornton said.

She lamented the fact that her husband was jailed while their family held a funeral for Julius. Jorddan Thornton was in Bucks County Prison for a month following the boy's death.

"Every time he tells me he misses his little boy, my heart breaks again," Tonya Thornton said.

She was six months pregnant at the time of Julius' death, and dealt with the grief, without her husband, for almost a month until he was released from prison. She said she felt completely alone without her husband.

"My world exploded," she said of the day Julius died. "There was no putting it back together."

Jorddan Thornton said if he could, he would have traded places with his son.

Middletown police said Julius accessed a loaded firearm and shot himself in the head that night. Julius was taken to a nearby hospital, where he was pronounced dead not long after. His father was the only one in the home at the time.

Deputy District Attorney Kristin McElroy told the judge that there were seven firearms in the home, only one of them was secured safely. Investigators searched the home and found a loaded Glock handgun on the floor at the foot of the bed.

They also found a dresser with its bottom drawer open near the foot of the bed, according to authorities. Police said there was also a hole in the ceiling that was consistent with a bullet shot.

In sentencing Jorddan Thorton, Finley said he was sympathetic to him, and understands his pain, which is partly why he accepted the plea agreement. Still, he said he was concerned about his conduct, and noted that the firearms were not stored appropriately.

"That was absolutely irresponsible," he said.

"You put a loaded firearm where a kid could get it," the judge added.

As part of his plea, Jorddan Thornton was ordered to perform 30 hours of community service. He was also sentenced to three years of probation, and received credit for the time he spent in prison prior to his plea.

Thornton can longer own any firearms as a result of his plea. Finley also allowed Thornton to be screened for possible work release while he is in prison.

Middletown Police gather outside the Racquet Club Apartments, where a 2-year-old boy was shot and killed in his home Dec. 2, 2020. Police said Julius Thornton fatally shot himself with his father's gun.

Gun locks available in Bucks County

Ben's Campaign, which launched in April 2017, provides free gun locks to those who want them in Bucks County.

Residents can get the cable-style locks at the Bucks County Sheriff's Office and local police departments, according to the county.

The campaign is named after Bucks toddler Benjamin Smith, a 2-year-old who died after accidentally shooting himself with an unsecured gun in September 2016, according to the DA's office.

