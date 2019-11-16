What’s the Best Full-Size Luxury SUV? Here Are 6 of Our Favorites

Admittedly, I’m an SUV devotee. I like a high command of the road and to be able to drive over snow banks, and I want to know that bumping over a curb won’t damage my tires.

But a luxury SUV takes you to a higher place: The driver’s seat gives you a command position that is more like a throne. It has three rows with seating for seven or eight. And then there are the buttons for everything and general sense of quiet and elegance.

But how do you know which are worth the hype? (After all, these guys are gas guzzlers and can often be tricky to fit in a garage or handle on the road.) Luckily, we did the work for you. Read on for the best of the best luxury SUVs.

1. BMW X7

Why You’ll Love It

BMW’s world-class 7 Series is now a full-size SUV with features like voice-activated controls, electric seats in every row, an Alcantara suede ceiling liner and Swarovski crystal controls. The X7 has some novel features including something called “back up assistant” that will reverse along your exact path—great for narrow driveways and off-road adventures—and a road sign reader that displays signs on the navigation screen. But you might forget all those fancy features as you sink into the leather seats and enjoy either of the two engine options: the standard 335 horsepower or the larger and faster 465 horsepower.

What We Thought

This car is seriously comfy. (Hello, suede head cushions.) We also like that there’s a USB-C port for every seat (bring your adapters, though) and found the cargo space and the clamshell lift gate super-intuitive. The lower portion folds down while the upper portion lifts up, so nothing falls out when you open the gate to grab your yoga mat.

What It Costs: $73,000 $129,000

2. Cadillac Escalade

Why You’ll Love It

Cadillac is known for luxury and has long been a leading force in the space. Pair that with GM’s know-how for pickup trucks and you’ll understand the elevated yet rugged charm of the Escalade: It’ll graciously ferry eight (or seven with center-row captain’s chairs) over mountaintops to the ski chalet, all while enveloping you in that luscious Cadillac feel and fragrance (yes, the brand has its own scent).