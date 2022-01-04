Here Are The Best Gay Tweets Of The Week
1.
oomfs have the same sugar daddy 😭
2.
gay men really are on a never ending mission to embarrass our fathers in every way possible
3.
YOU YOU I DONT LIKE YOUR GIRLFRIEND
4.
No one is having a worse morning than me and this accidental text to my mother
5.
Yeah I’m an essential worker. I’m a top.
6.
merry christmas benjamin
7.
the doctor who’s running the CDC:
8.
me on Grindr: hey, how’re you?guys that are 2 years younger:
9.
10.
santa claux gay and nonbinary because sleigh (aka slay) and boots and the house down (via chimney) and ru(paul)dolph, ho ho ho his yasss, milk and cookies (synonyms for cum and hole), sneaking into men's houses hmmmm
11.
what happened to class and decorum ?
12.
When you experience heartbreak in an AMC theater
13.
In this very moment, I'm kingIn this very moment, I slayed Goliath with a sling
14.
guys you hooked up with one time are obsessed with reacting to your instagram stories
15.
The CDC just said hi gay
16.
