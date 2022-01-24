14 Hilarious Gay Tweets From This Week
1.
Me when I see my gay besties posting nudes on twitter
2.
6’1 man just called me “fun size” 😐yeah well you know who’s not gonna be having fun anymore? you
3.
For my birthday I really just need to shove a bloomin’ onion up my ass.
4.
Good for her
5.
I’m 27, have CB2 bedding, moisturizer that costs as much as a used college textbook, and dental insurance. I will not be adding you on snapchat.
6.
I will literally never forget this
7.
he/they of the day: little critter
8.
YALL THIS OUTRO I CANT AHSHAHAH #dragrace
9.
Why would God feel the need to punish us for being gay when we already have to sit through Grindr ads
10.
Sunday mottos
11.
Losing a Disco Kylie Minogue lip sync to a straight man is… rough #DragRace
12.
miserable non-binary candy
13.
The way Euphoria captured the gay urge to fall in love with a man who looks just like yourself…
14.
my covid test results are back
