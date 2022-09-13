The 11 Best Jenga Sets That’ll Take Pride of Place on Your Tabletop

Jenga is a game that requires a good amount of coordination and patience. Some call it tumble tower, others stacking blocks, but the gist remains the same: rectangle blocks, usually 54 pieces made of wood, are lined in rows of three, with each new level rotating parallel to the last, that are assembled vertically and then gradually removed by each player in turn. It may sound simple enough, but in the hands of fervent Jenga fans, it is the ultimate sign of dexterity.

I’m certainly not one of those people; patience and coordination are two characteristics that I regrettably lack. Still, this hasn’t stopped me from playing rounds of Jenga over the decades, usually after one too many Bombay martinis at a house party. I’ve also tried oversized sets that are made for the open air, this time with a nice cold lager in hand. It’s a game that prompts camaraderie, spirited competition and, simply put, a whole lot of fun.

For what feels like time immemorial—but really since the 1970s, when Oxford Games created the first Jenga set, deriving the name from the Swahili word kujenga, which means “to build”—dismantling a tower of wooden blocks has been a mainstay at game nights, picnics, what have you. Note: “Jenga,” the word, is trademarked by a company under the Hasbro banner, which is why different packages feature different titles. Also, pieces don’t necessarily have to be made of standard wood; some are now made of carbon fiber, stone or lucite in a slew of colorways. A couple of them are so sleek, so eye-catching that it’s worth putting them front and center on your coffee table or mantle.

If you have an intimate fête on the horizon, and are need an activity that doesn’t solely involve downing glasses of Bombay, check out the best Jenga sets around. And no, you don’t have to be good at it to have a ball. Believe me.

Most Elegant Jenga Set

Sunnylife Lucite Games Jumbling Tower

best-jenga-sets-1-sunnylife - Credit: Saks Fifth Avenue

Saks Fifth Avenue

Buy on Saks Fifth Avenue: $160

As its name suggests, Sunnylife offers colorful items for frockling in the open air—from bright pool floats to bold beach umbrellas. Its sleek Jenga set, however, is better suited for climate-controlled environments. Made of lucite in both clear and smoky brown tones, the 54 monochromatic blocks will definitely light up any tabletop.

Boldest Jenga Set

Aurosi Acrylic Tumble Tower

best-jenga-sets-2 - Credit: Bloomingdale's

Bloomingdale's

Buy on Bloomingdale's: $160

A fan of attention-grabbing colors? Aurosi has just the thing for you. The brand’s Jenga set is made of lucite in a striking electric blue—a color that’ll add a jolt to your minimalist decor, or accent your maximalist one.

The Original Jenga Set

Jenga Stacking Tumbling Tower

Credit: Amazon

Amazon

Buy on Amazon: $17

Here’s the real deal, a genuine Jenga set made by Hasbro, the company that owns the trademark. It may not have the same flash as others on this list, but if a standard game is what you’re after, this package, folks, is the standard-bearer.

Best Life-Size Jenga Set

Jenga Giant Set

Credit: Amazon

Amazon

Buy on Amazon: $119

Jenga doesn’t just have to be a tabletop game. This Hasbro-made set, one that is 15 times the size of the original (see above), shows that Jenga can be fun-filled, life-size activity. What’s more, it’s probably the only time many of us will be able to say “timber,” and actually mean it.

Sleekest Jenga Set

Aerin Shagreen Jenga Set

Credit: Neiman Marcus

Neiman Marcus

Buy on Neiman Marcus: $1100

Aerin is a label that offers some of the sleekest tabletops, the kinds of pieces that take pride of place on a mantle. Case in point: this 54-piece wooden set, encased in a beautiful shagreen box that just needs to be shown off.

Best Graphic Jenga Set

Bey-Berk Lucite Jenga Set

Credit: Bespoke Post

Bespoke Post

Buy on Bespoke Post: $140

Bey-Berk is a family-owned company founded in the early ’80s, originally offering clocks and luxury storage boxes. Over the years, the company added travel accessories, nifty home decor items and a whole assortment of games, including this Jenga set made of translucent blocks of white, red, or black. It’s so good to look at that it’s a shame to put them back in the box.

Best Wooden Jenga Set

Pinetti Wooden Jenga Set

best-jenga-sets-7 - Credit: Farfetch

Farfetch

Buy on Farfetch: $2861

When it comes to wood furnishings, it’s hard to beat ones made of Canaletto walnut. Indeed, as the Pinetti Jenga set showcases, the smooth texture, with its flamed veins in contrasting shades, is certainly something to be admired.

Most Durable Jenga Set

CarbonByCharlie Carbon Fiber Tumbling Stacking Blocks Building Blocks

Credit: Etsy

Etsy

Buy on Etsy: $1100

Carbon fiber is a naturally dark gray, lightweight material that can withstand a great deal of wear and tear. To wit: it’s used for aerospace travel. Now, thanks to CarbonByCharlie, you can have a good-looking Jenga set that’s as close to indestructible as it gets.

Best Oversized Jenga Set

Yard Games Tumbling Timbers

Credit: L.L.Bean

L.L.Bean

Buy on L.L.Bean: $60

Sandwiched between the original and giant Jenga sets is this option from Yard Games. It offers the kind of sizable blocks, made of New Zealand timber, that you can remove with your hands instead of your fingers—but stands at two ft in height, which means you can easily move the pieces around in the handy framed bag it comes in.

Best Marble Jenga Set

West Elm Stacking Marble Stone Game

Credit: West Elm

West Elm

Buy on West Elm: $145 $74

Who doesn’t love white marble, really? From the swirls to the bold contrast, it’s no wonder the material is a mainstay in the finest homes. And if your countertops are made of Calacatta, this Jenga set from the always-reliable West Elm is right up your alley.

Best Customizable Giant Jenga Set

GoSports Wooden Toppling Tower

Buy on Amazon: $79

If you’re looking to make Jenga even more challenging than it already is, GoSports has a giant 54-piece set with 20 numbered blocks, along with a dry erase board, that’ll essentially prompts a party to come up with its own rule. Maybe odd numbers should be removed first? Maybe blocks should be removed in numerical orders? Take your pick.

