The Best Gift Cards for Valentine’s Day

Valentine's Day is coming right up -- Monday, Feb. 14, to be exact -- and if you still need a last-minute gift or two, a gift card is a good solution. Your gift recipients can use the gift card when they feel like it, and they won't even have to leave home in most cases, which is a good thing during the pandemic.

While there are some one-size-fits-all gift cards, you may want to give the impression that you put a bit more effort into your Valentine's Day gift.

To that end, here are the Valentine's Day gift card picks for each special person in your life -- from your significant other to your child's teacher. Best of all, you can send every single one of them in just a few seconds with the e-gift option.

AlesiaKan / Shutterstock.com

For a Partner or Spouse: Airbnb Gift Card

Cost: $25 and up

Where to get it: Airbnb e-gift card

Even if you're not planning on a romantic getaway anytime soon, an Airbnb gift card is the perfect way to make a promise that you will. The best part is that the card won't expire, so you and the love of your life can book a quaint B&B, mountain cabin or beach bungalow for next week or next year.

varandah / Shutterstock.com

For Kids From Parents: Mastercard Gift Card

Cost: $10 and up

Where to get it: Mastercard e-gift card

Let's face it, kids have different interests and their interests change as they grow. So, even though it's not very unique, a Mastercard gift card that's accepted almost everywhere really is the perfect pick for your child. This way, you won't have to worry about making a parental faux pas by buying a Build-A-Bear gift card for your 10-year-old who's so over it.

Faizal Ramli / Shutterstock.com

For a Friend or Family Member: Etsy Gift Card

Cost: $25 and up

Where to get it: Etsy e-gift card

An Etsy gift card is the perfect way to get your friend or extended family member to enjoy shopping for a gift that's really unique. The site's search bar states, "Search for anything" and the results usually don't disappoint. From art to accessories and craft supplies to collectibles, Etsy has thousands of intriguing treasures for sale.

Goldbelly

For Those Who Need Cheer (or Anybody Who Loves Food): Goldbelly Gift Card

Cost: $25 and up

Where to get it: Goldbelly e-gift card

A Goldbelly gift card is a perfect pick-me-up for someone in need of cheer during the pandemic. The card serves as a gateway to the best foods from the best restaurants and shops nationwide. Your recipient can use the gift card to order items like Maui Gold pineapples direct from Hawaii or a double-chocolate babka from Oneg's Bakery in Brooklyn, New York.

Teachers Pay Teachers

For Teachers: Teachers Pay Teachers Gift Card

Cost: $5-$500

Where to get it: Teachers Pay Teachers gift card

Educational curriculum and other teaching resources can put a serious dent in a teacher's budget. Plus, not every teacher has a teaching supply store nearby. A gift card to the Teachers Pay Teachers digital marketplace is perfect. Your favorite educator can access everything they need for the perfect lesson with just a few clicks -- all courtesy of you.

