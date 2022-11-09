These are the best gifts of 2022, according to our experts

The best gifts of 2022, according to our experts

Holiday shopping is in full swing and if you’re overwhelmed by your gift lists, you’re not alone. There are so many people to shop for in such little time. Not to mention, it can be intimidating to figure out what to get each person to make them feel special.

Lucky for you, we’re product experts here at Reviewed. We test products year-round to help shoppers feel confident that what they’re buying is worth it. With that, we’ve rounded up the best gifts of 2022 that anyone on your list would love to receive.

1. For the music lover: Apple AirPods Pro

There's no match for the AirPods Pro.

Apple’s AirPods Pro have been a top-selling gift for a couple of years now—and we can see why as they’re our favorite true wireless headphones to date. They have excellent noise canceling capabilities, fantastic sound quality and a long battery life. Whether you’re shopping for a music lover or someone that talks on the phone a lot, anyone would be pleased to receive these as a gift.

$239 at Amazon

2. For the traveler: Apple iPad Air

Tablets are incredibly useful to travel with or use as a remote control for all your smart devices at home. Apple’s iPad Air (5th gen) is the best tablet we’ve tested with snappy performance, an all-day battery life and a lightweight build that’s easy to transport. Though pricey, adults and kids alike would be thrilled with a tablet of this caliber.

$520 at Amazon

3. For the home chef: Ninja Speedi

The air fryer has become wildly popular over the past few years because they can crisp up food to perfection without using calorie-dense oils. We personally love the Ninja Speedi SF301, which soared with flying colors through all of our testing. It fries to perfection, is easy to use and gets the job done fast.

$180 at Amazon

4. For the snuggle bug: Gravity Blanket

Using a weighted blanket is like receiving a warm hug.

Weighted blankets are perfect for unwinding after a stressful day. For the loved one that could use an extra hug, we recommend the Gravity Blanket which is 15 lbs of high-quality material that’s comfortable, easy to clean and sure to last a long time.

$250 at Gravity

5. For the active one: Fitbit Charge 5

Does your giftee love fitness? Look no further than a Fitbit.

For the fitness fanatic in your life or someone looking to reach certain activity goals, you can’t go wrong with a fitness tracker like the Fitbit Charge 5. It’s easy to use, comfortable and packed with health-tracking features that’ll not only make goals more attainable but also more fun to achieve.

$148 at Amazon

6. For the caffeine-obsessed: A coffee or tea subscription

A coffee or tea subscription is a gift that keeps on giving.

If you have a loved one that is always falling asleep or maybe just has a caffeine obsession, a fun gift to give is a coffee or tea subscription which is a gift that keeps on giving throughout the year. The best coffee subscription we tested is from Counter Culture—it has a speedy delivery time, affordable prices and a tasty variety of blends. For the tea drinker, we love Sips by, a female-founded startup that offers personalized tea boxes for just $16 a month.

Shop Counter Culture

Shop Sips by

7. For the curious one: AncestryDNA

An AncestryDNA kit is perfect for the person curious about their heritage.

DNA testing kits are a fun and fascinating way to find out more about your roots—and they make for a great, thoughtful gift. Out of the kits we’ve tested, we prefer AncestryDNA. It has the largest database available for finding ancestry matches, provides the most detail compared to other tests and has convenient research capabilities.

$60 at Ancestry

8. For the young at heart: A LEGO set

A LEGO set will keep your giftee entertained for hours.

It may or may not surprise you that LEGO gifts are a list-topper year after year for both kids and adults. Tied to various themes like Star Wars and Disney, everyone in the family can get in on the fun and take part in one of the most engaging—and satisfying—activities. When you're all done, you can either display your well-built creation or you can take it apart and start the fun all over.

Shop The LEGO Store at Amazon

9. For the home automation enthusiast: Bose Home Speaker 300

Bose speakers are compatible with both Amazon Alexa and Google Assistant.

For the giftee that needs to get with the times, enter: the smart speaker. They’re perfect for automating smart devices around the home, playing music and improving convenience at home with weather alerts and reminders. We love the Bose Home Speaker 300 for its excellent sound quality, the option to use either Amazon Alexa and Google Assistant and its convenient preset buttons.

$267 at Amazon

10. For the busy bee: iRobot Roomba j7+

The iRobot Roomba vacuum is a beast at conquering messes.

Everyone could use a little more convenience in their lives and that’s where the robot vacuum comes in handy. The iRobot Roomba j7+ is a magical vacuum that navigates to near perfection, sucking up tons of dirt and dust in its path. When it’s all done with its cycle, it even empties itself. Trust us, your giftee will weep tears of happiness.

$599 at Amazon

11. For the kid that loves storytime: Yoto Player

Kids and their parents will love this gift.

The Yoto Player is a great gift for kids and parents alike. It’s a magical story-telling device that’ll keep them busy for hours (you’re welcome, parents). What’s more, it’s educational and can seriously cut down on screen time.

$100 at Amazon

12. For the one who enjoys silence: Sony WH-1000XM5

Noise cancellation is a true gift sometimes.

For the person who needs noise-canceling headphones, but isn’t on Team iPhone, Sony’s WH-1000XM5 are unrivaled. They’re the best noise-canceling headphones we’ve tested because of their luxurious comfort and incredible noise cancellation. Though pricey, they offer top-notch features and last a long time. They make a perfect gift for someone who travels often or perhaps someone who works from home with, ahem, loud noises in the background.

$398 at Amazon

13. For the bookworm: Kindle

An e-reader provides an endless supply of books at one's fingertips.

Shopping for a bookworm in your life? It’s about time they had a nifty e-reader. We love the Kobo Libra H2O for its large, crisp and waterproof display. It also has a wide selection of books to choose from, including tons of free material. If your giftee prefers a Kindle, we love the Amazon Kindle Paperwhite (11th gen) for its massive catalog, its temperature-adjusting feature to reduce eye strain and its long-lasting charge.

$193 at Amazon

$140 at Amazon

14. For the commuter: A travel mug

A good travel mug is a necessity.

A good travel mug is something that everyone needs, but not everyone has. It’s sure to make a great gift, especially if you give Zojirushi’s SM-KHE48. It came out on top in our testing because of its compact size and, more important, long-lasting heat retention. We left it overnight and found coffee still steamy by morning.

$30 at Amazon

15. For the social butterfly: Solo Stove

A fire pit means enjoyment for everyone.

Getting a gift for the social butterfly in your life has never been easier. Enter: a fire pit. They’re perfect for entertaining around and keeping warm through colder weather. Out of the ones we’ve tested, we found the Tiki Patio Fire Pit to be the best because of its gorgeous, sturdy build that can comfortably fit up to eight people around it. It does a great job at keeping people warm even from. three feet away, and does it with minimal smoke. Another fire pit for your consideration that’s wildly popular is the Bonfire 2.0 by Solo Stove—it’s easy to transport and produces a smokeless fire.

$316 at Amazon

$225 at Solo Stove

16. For the beauty lover: Revlon One-Step Hairdryer

There's no match for the iconic Revlon hairdryer brush.

Is your friend in desperate need of a new hairdryer? Look no further than the Revlon One-Step Hairdryer and Volumizer. It’s our favorite hairdryer brush because it has a quality build, it dries hair fast and it leaves the user with hair looking like they just got a salon blowout. We’re obsessed with it here at Reviewed, and your giftee is sure to be, too.

$37 at Amazon

17. For the environmentally conscious: An e-bike

E-bikes are all the rage, and this one by Jetson is the most popular.

Helping a loved one to save money makes a stellar gift, especially in today’s economy. An electric bike might just be the ticket to save on gas, in particular. The Jetson Bolt folding bike may come in a small package, but it has tons of nifty features like cruise control, an LED headlight and a carrying handle.

$351 at Amazon

18. For the connected one: Apple Watch

For the loved one who's always connected.

A smartwatch is not only a fun gift but incredibly useful, too. We love the Apple Watch Series 8 for its elegant design, intuitive software and its many useful features. It’s never been easier to track your fitness, take calls or send texts right on your wrist. It won’t work for Android users, though, so best get them the latest Samsung Galaxy watch which is comfortable to wear, has a vibrant display and has a long battery life.

$389 at Amazon

$280 at Amazon

19. For the binge-watcher: A streaming subscription

You can't go wrong with a streaming service membership.

The gift of a streaming subscription is possibly the best gift option on this list. It’s perfect for any age or any interest, and it’s the gift that keeps on giving by providing entertainment long after the holidays are over. You’ve got tons of options between Disney+, Amazon Prime, HBO Max and more.

$8 per month at Disney+

Sign up for a 30-Day Amazon Prime trial

$10 per month at HBO Max

20. For the cord-cutter: Roku Ultra

Streaming has never been so easy than with a Roku streaming device.

If you plan on giving the gift of streaming, you’ll want to make sure your giftee has a way to use the service. That’s where a streaming device comes in handy. We love the Roku Ultra 4802R for its top-notch voice remote, intuitive interface, quick response time and the fact that it supports 4K and HDR video and every major streaming platform.

$70 at Amazon

21. For the entertainer: Sonos Roam

Give the gift of quality sound this year.

Fill your giftees life with sound and music with a portable Bluetooth speaker. The best we’ve ever tested is the Sonos Roam. It has great sound quality, it’s perfect for on-the-go excursions and it has the highly useful ability to connect to not only Bluetooth, but Wi-Fi, too.

$179 at Amazon

22. For the collector: Squishmallow

It doesn't get much cuter than a Squishmallow.

Squishmallows have won the hearts of children and adults alike. These egg-shaped stuffed animals are cozy collectibles that come in a wide variety of sizes and shapes. They’ve become a viral hit and it’s not hard to see why. Anyone on your list will be sure to adore one of these babies, especially if tailored to their animal interests.

Shop Squishmallows

23. For the trendy chef: Always Pan

The Always Pan is wildly popular across the internet for its trendy design and multi-functionality. This versatile cookware can work as a sauté pan, steamer, wok, frying pan and Dutch oven, to name a few. It’s perfect to gift to someone with a small living space or someone that really loves their life to resemble a pleasing Instagram aesthetic.

$145 at Our Place

24. For the one who's always cold: Slippers

Give the gift of comfort with these cozy slippers.

Give the gift of comfort this year with a comfy pair of slippers. We’ve thoroughly tested slippers for men and women alike so that you can buy the best of the best. For women, we recommend the Ugg Scuffettes II which are well-made with fur lining, stylish and super comfy. For men’s slippers, we preferred L.L. Bean Men's Venetian Wicked Good Slippers—they have comfortable fur lining that doesn’t make you sweat and they uniquely look better with age.

$95 at Nordstrom

$89 at L.L. Bean

25. For the coffee aficionado: Keurig

A Keurig gives the gift of convenience, as well as tasty coffee. It’s the most versatile single-serve coffee maker we’ve tested—it can brew coffee, lattes and cappuccinos alike with its nifty milk frother. What’s more, it’s intuitive to use and easy to clean.

$170 at Keurig

26. For the pizza fan: Solo Stove Pizza Pie Oven

You can't go wrong with a pizza oven.

Nothing says “I love you” quite like pizza, or in this case, a pizza oven. We recommend this gift for the pizza-obsessed or the social butterfly in your life. They’ll be hosting people for pizza nights in no time with Solo Stove’s Pi Pizza Oven which offers the options of using fuel or wood to cook up a tasty pie. It also heats quickly, cooks evenly and it’s lighter than it looks for easy transport.

$600 at Solo Stove

27. For the meditator: An essential oil diffuser

You can't put a price on relaxation, but you can on the next best thing, an essential oil diffuser.

While you can’t wrap a package full of relaxation, you can tie a bow on a nice essential oil diffuser. The Saje Aroma Om is quiet and diffuses perfectly, not to mention, it’s gorgeous. It comes with an LED light and automatic shut-off for maximum convenience.

$98 at Saje

28. For the gamer: Meta Quest 2

A VR set can immerse your giftee in another world.

Looking for a cool gadget for the tech lover in your life? A VR headset should do the trick. Though pricey, VR headsets allow the user to immerse themselves in games, movies, virtual excursions and more. The Meta Quest 2 (formerly known as the Oculus Quest 2) provides an incredible experience with its powerful internals, good-looking display and motion controls. It’s also on the less expensive side when it comes to VR headsets on the market.

$399 at Amazon

29. For the globetrotter: Away Carry-On

You'll be thanked for upgrading their luggage to these quality options.

Has your giftee been bitten by the travel bug? They’ll need some great luggage for their worldly travels. People are obsessed with the Away Carry-On—it’s aesthetically pleasing and has plenty of room for packing. Another great option is the Osprey Transporter Wheeled Carry-On, the best carry-on we’ve tested. It’s lightweight and easy to transport across almost any terrain.

$275 at Away

$320 at Amazon

30. For the foodie: Home Chef

The best way to one's heart is through their stomach, after all.

Cooking is a favorite pastime for some, but it can take a lot of time and energy. For a quality meal that’s easier to make, consider gifting a meal subscription kit. We love Home Chef because of the high-quality ingredients and easy recipes (plus, there’s a wide variety of them!). Pair it with a wine subscription like Winc and you’ve got all your bases covered for a perfect meal.

Sign up for Home Chef

Sign up for Winc

