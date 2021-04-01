The best grills on sale to shop for spring 2021

Melissa Lee, Reviewed
·3 min read
Make this big-ticket purchase for less.
— Recommendations are independently chosen by Reviewed’s editors. Purchases you make through our links may earn us a commission.

Grilling season is right around the corner, and we couldn’t be more excited. In anticipation of all the hot dogs, hamburgers and corn on the cob we'll soon be whipping up, our team has taken tons of gas, charcoal, Kamado and portable grills out for a spin to find the best that money can get you—some of which we’ve managed to find with must-shop deals at stores such as Wayfair, Amazon and Target.

To kick things off, shoppers can snag our all-time favorite grill, the Weber Spirit II E-310, which is on sale at Best Buy for $449. That's $30 off its usual $479 price tag. After testing it, we couldn't say enough fantastic things about this propane model: From its impressive heat of 30,000 BTUs to its even and thorough cook on food, we were seriously thrilled with this entry-level option. Its performance was top-notch, providing gorgeous sears on burgers and churning out picture-perfect veggies and chicken. It also boasted a bevy of incredibly easy-to-use features—we're talking a thoughtful side-mounded propane tank with an easy-to-read gas meter, sturdy side tables and grill grates that fit together perfectly. It even has iGrill3, which is a Bluetooth-enabled thermometer that can send alerts right to your smartphone. I mean, it doesn't get better than that!

Also up for grabs is the Coleman Sportster propane grill at Target for $69.99, which is half off its original price of $139.99. While we’ve yet to test out this particular option, we did include a similar version, the Coleman RoadTrip 285 ($134.99), in our roundup of the best portable grills. In testing, we liked the RoadTrip for its sturdy and portable design and eight-burger capacity.

While there are a key few differences between the Sportster and the RoadTrip—for instance, the Sportster is 26.25-inches high while the RoadTrip is 30-inches and has 285 square-feet of cooking space versus the Sportster's 225, this discounted option contains some Reviewed-approved features, including a porcelain-enameled grate and a roomy grill. The Sportster also boasts a 4.1-star rating from more than 200 Target customers, who ranked it highly for its secure setup and compact storage abilities.

Below, you can check out even more awesome markdowns on warm weather-ready grills.

The best grills on sale to buy now

Gas grills

Charcoal grills

Portable grills

Kamado grills

Grill accessories

