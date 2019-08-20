The Best Grooming Products for Guys Who Like a Clean Shave

Click here to read the full article.

Full Grizzly Adams beards, patiently manicured stubble and all levels of facial hair in between can look great on the right guys, and they can even be trendy. But the most classically stylish amount of scruff to have is none at all. Which is why so many of the best-dressed guys in the world have a tendency to keep their faces bare—and why there’s a veritable sea of products designed to assist with the routine act of maintenance we call shaving.

The list of products below, from grooming stalwarts like Acqua di Parma and Lab Series to newer firms like One Blade and Maapilim, can help any guy get a close, comfortable shave.

The End-to-End System: Acqua di Parma Barbiere

Acqua di Parma’s Colonia is a timeless fragrance that’s been making guys smell great since 1969. But it was only relatively recently that the Italian brand introduced a full shaving regimen. It’s especially useful for guys who don’t want to go searching high and low for a bunch of different solutions to common shaving needs. There’s a pumice gel scrub for lifting your hair away from your face, a great pre-shave oil and a lovely shaving cream that work really nicely together. What’s even better is that you can find all of these products at your local Saks or Bloomingdale’s—and because they’re not sold as a set, you can either buy them all or get to know each of these products one at a time.

The Pre-Shave Wonder Tool: Clarisonic Mia Men

If imitation is the highest form of flattery, Clarisonc’s product engineers must feel very flattered indeed. While every other grooming brand has released some variant of its original facial brush, Clarisonic has continued to innovate and improve on its first draft. Its latest release, the Clarisonic Mia Men, is designed for guys who shave. It’s programmed with a one-minute timer: 40 seconds of gentle cleansing for the whole face followed by 20 seconds at a higher frequency, meant for you to focus on your beard. The cycle lifts the hair away from the skin, allowing for a closer and more comfortable shave.

The Shaving Cream: The Art of Shaving Olibanum and Black Pepper Shaving Cream

The Art of Shaving lives up to its name: It turns the quotidian task of taking hair off your face from a chore into an aesthetically pleasing experience. There’s no better proof of that than its latest release, a rich shaving cream scented with olibanum—a resin you may know by the name frankincense—and black pepper. The combination is remarkably soothing and almost makes you forget you’re dragging a blade across your face.

The Shaving Soap: Claus Porto Musgo Real Shaving Soap

