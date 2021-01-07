Here are our best guesses for each of the contestants on 'The Masked Dancer'

Gabbi Shaw
masked dancer disco balll
The Disco Ball and Craig Robinson. Michael Becker/FOX

  • "The Masked Dancer" is the new spin-off of "The Masked Singer." Ten celebrities are masked up, fitted with voice modulators, and then dance their hearts out each week.

  • Each contestant gives the panelists clues on their identity.

  • We reviewed the clues for each contestant and made our best educated guesses for each dancer.

  • Among our guesses are Nick Lachey, Hope Solo, and Monica Lewinsky.

  • Visit Insider's homepage for more stories.

This week, we finally got to see all the contestants on the first season of "The Masked Dancer."

Just like "The Masked Singer," disguised celebrities wear wild costumes to perform and the panelists have to try to guess who it is ... except this time, the celebs are showing off their dance moves, not their voices.

According to Fox, the dancers on "The Masked Dancer" have amassed "more than 38 million albums sold worldwide, 20 Emmy Award wins, 20 Grammy Award nominations, 10 World Dancing titles, five New York Times best-selling titles, four Olympic gold medals, and three Broadway show appearances."

But besides those clues, each dancer gets their own clue package to help judges and viewers decipher the real identities of the dancers beneath the costumes.

Insider has reviewed all 10 clue videos, and made our best educated guesses, from Vinny Guadagnino to Hope Solo.

The first celebrity revealed on "The Masked Dancer" was underneath the Disco Ball's mask ...

disco ball masked dancer
Disco Ball. Michael Becker/FOX

Some of the clues before his dance included saying he grew up on a "rough block" and lost both of his parents at a young age. Other clues included a shark in the water with an emphasis on the fin, a mention of a "Fountain of Youth," a bone with the letter "J" on it, a glass of iced tea, saying he was ready to "serve and protect" with a gavel, and a military salute.

The one word he said without the voice modulator was "Grammy."

... It was rapper and "Law and Order: SVU" star Ice-T, who danced to "Uptown Funk" by Bruno Mars.

ice-t
Ice-T. Michael Becker/FOX

Ice-T grew up in South Central Los Angeles (the "rough block"), and lost his mom at 9 and father at 13, respectively.

He also hosts the true crime show "In Ice Cold Blood," which featured an episode about swimming with sharks. The bone refers to a film called "Johnny Mnemonic," in which Ice-T played a character named J-Bone.

The reference to a Fountain of Youth could be a reference to this tweet, in which he called music the Fountain of Youth.

More obviously, the glass of iced tea was a reference to his name, and the gavel and "serve and protect" was alluding to his long-running role on "SVU" as Odafin "Fin" Tutuola, as was the emphasis on the shark fin. The rapper was also in the Army, which explains the salute.

Lastly, his one word, "Grammy," refers to his Grammy Award for the song "Back on the Block."

The Tulip danced to the song "I Don't Care" by Icona Pop and Charli XCX.

tulip masked dancer
Tulip. Michael Becker/FOX

The important clues we picked up were a clock with the words "Tick Tock," a cereal box with the number 11 on it, a bus ticket with "AL-DC" written on it, and the Tulip clicking her heels three times while talking about home and a rainbow. In addition, her one word was "Triple."

The Tulip also mentioned both Glee Club and Acrobatics Club, made a reference to "tumbling," and said she was bullied.

Our best guess is that the Tulip is former "Dance Moms" star Kenzie Ziegler.

maddie mackenzie ziegler
Kenzie Ziegler. Albert L. Ortega/Getty Images

Here's our evidence: The "AL-DC" bus ticket refers to the Abby Lee Dance Company, which is the dance company featured in "Dance Moms." The dancers used to travel to competitions on a bus — plus the show premiered in 2011 (the 11 reference). The heel-clicking and the rainbow could refer to Ziegler's performance as Dorothy in "The Winter of Oz," a holiday-themed production of "The Wizard of Oz," which famously features "Somewhere Over the Rainbow." The "tick tock" is also a reference to Ziegler's TikTok following — she has 19 million followers on the app.

Ziegler's reference to "Triple" could be her status as a triple-threat — she can sing (Glee Club), act, and dance. 

Other guesses: Charli D'Amelio, Millie Bobby Brown, Shawn Johnson, or Heather Morris.

The Cricket grooved to "Jump (For My Love)" by the Pointer Sisters.

cricket masked dancer
Cricket. Michael Becker/FOX

Here's what we picked up on from Cricket's clue package: He's tall, not a dancer, and frequents Las Vegas. There was a reference to the numbers 90210 and the number 12. He called himself "pretty lucky in life," mentioned "love at first sight," said he always gets "punked" when it came to love, and mentioned being an "apprentice." Other clues: three gold bars with the number 10 on each of them, and a hand of cards with four aces.

His one word was "Accomplished."

Our best guess is Ian Ziering, of "Beverly Hills, 90210" fame.

ian ziering
Ian Ziering. Michael Kovac/Getty Images for IMDb

Not all of the clues fit, but, of course, the big reference to "90210," in which Ziering played Steve Sanders for 10 seasons, comes to mind. Ziering also appeared on "The Celebrity Apprentice," which might be why he mentioned being an "apprentice." The three 10s could be referencing the three perfect 10s that Ziering received when he appeared on the fourth season of "Dancing With the Stars," which could also be connected to the four aces.

The Las Vegas motif also could be a reference to Ziering's appearance in the Chippendales revue. We're still stumped on what "Accomplished" means, though.

Other guesses: Former MMA fighter Tito Ortiz, former pro wrestler Ken Shamrock, Jason Priestley, Ashton Kutcher, or Dax Shepard.

Exotic Bird danced to "Con Calma" by Daddy Yankee, Snow, and Katy Perry.

exotic bird masked dancer
Exotic Bird. Michael Becker/FOX

The clues we noted were two runners on a race track wearing the number 17, a starter pistol with glitter, references to being competitive, starting as a teen, a perfume line, winning big at the beginning of her career, a Venus flytrap, body shamers, stating that she felt attacked for "losing, my relationships, [and] just for being a big bird," the phrase "Best by '07," cooking, a cracked egg, and calling herself a "true warrior."

Her one word was "Scored."

We think Hope Solo is underneath the Exotic Bird's mask.

hope solo
Hope Solo. Imeh Akpanudosen/Getty Images

Right off the bat, all the judges noted Exotic Bird's height and dancing skills. Solo is on the taller side (5 foot 9 inches), and Solo placed fourth when she appeared on "Dancing With the Stars" in 2011.

She started playing soccer when she was very young, is famously very competitive, has been playing professionally for 17 years (thus, the runners wearing the number 17), has twin babies (the runners again), has had some legal troubles with her family and her now-husband, and was part of the infamous iCloud leak which could be the reference to body shamers. The glitter gun could be a reference to the ticker tape parade the US Womens National Team received in 2015.

The "Best by '07" reference could be referring to the 2007 World Cup, during which she was the starting goalkeeper for the first four games — Solo gave up only two goals, and had three consecutive shutouts. But for the semifinals, she was controversially benched in favor of veteran goalkeeper Briana Scurry, which Solo was vocally upset about. Solo was then benched for the rest of the World Cup.

Other guesses: Venus Williams, Marion Jones, Jordin Sparks, Khloe Kardashian, Kelly Clarkson, or Jessica Simpson.

The Hammerhead danced to everyone's favorite jam, "Everybody (Backstreet's Back)" by the Backstreet Boys.

hammerhead masked dancer
Hammerhead. Michael Becker/FOX

There were plenty of clues to choose from in the Hammerhead's intro. The big ones were the many references to the beach, an odd-looking burger, a cup of alphabet soup with the word "Talk" spelled out, a cup of coffee with "Joe" written on the mug, something being added to the coffee, references to becoming famous too quickly, feeling like their best moments were behind them, and feeling like they shifted from who they were to who they thought people wanted them to be. There was also a painting of a lifeguard surfing, a clock going from 6:01 a.m. to 6:05 a.m. (and then back again), references to moving backwards, and staying hungry for "learning, life, [and] love."

The one word Hammerhead uttered was "dramatic."

We think it's none other than the Keto Guido himself, Vinny Guadagnino.

vinny guadagnino
Vinny Guadagnino. Denise Truscello/WireImage via Getty Images

While Guadagnino might not surf, he is most famous for a show that takes place at the beach: "Jersey Shore." The Hammerhead is certainly jacked enough to hang with the best "gorilla juice-heads."

The rest of our proof? One of the panelists called the coffee "bulletproof coffee," which is famously very keto-friendly. Guadagnino also definitely became famous very quickly, as did the rest of the "Jersey Shore" cast, but Guadagnino struggled with it. He even left the house for a period of time due to his anxiety. The 6 a.m. time could be referring to the original six seasons of "Jersey Shore," and the moving backwards could be alluding to his return to the show with the rest of the cast for "Family Vacation" — possibly another beach/vacation reference.

The "Talk Soup" might be a reference to "The Soup," the dearly departed clip show hosted by Joel McHale. It was originally called "Talk Soup" before McHale took over. "Jersey Shore" clips were frequently shown on "The Soup."

Lastly, the Hammerhead busted out some serious break-dancing and "stripper" moves, which could be explained by Guadagnino's extended run at Chippendales. Plus, the word "Dramatic" sounded exactly like his voice.

Other guesses: Ryan Lochte, Joel McHale, Zac Efron, or Bryce Hall.

The first dancer to get unmasked from Group B was the Ice Cube, who danced to a Postmodern Jukebox cover of "Bad Romance."

ice cub masked dancer
Ice Cube. Michael Becker/FOX

The most important clues that Ice Cube revealed were: stating that he was successful, saying his mom was always off doing work at the White House and his dad spent time behind bars, an emphasis on the letters "CORNL," calling TV his only friend, a pair of smelly ballet slippers, multiple references to climate change and the periodic table, and saying he was "in [his] element."

His one (technically two) word was "'90s icon."

It was ... Bill Nye the Science Guy

bill nye the science guy
Bill Nye. Michael Becker/FOX

Confused? Well, Nye is obviously an iconic '90s TV star with "Bill Nye the Science Guy." He attended Cornell University ("CORNL"), appeared on "Dancing with the Stars" was but wasn't great, hence the smelly ballet slippers, and is very focused on climate change. He's also a DC native, which might explain the White House clue.

The references to his parents were both true, albeit in sneaky ways. His mom was enlisted by the Navy as a code-breaker during World War II — so while she might not have literally worked at the White House, she was part of the armed forces. His dad did spend time behind bars, but it was as a prisoner of war in a Japanese POW camp for four years.

Cotton Candy rebounded from an intense fall during practice to dance to "Glitter in the Air" by Pink.

cotton candy
Cotton Candy. Michael Becker/FOX

Some of Cotton Candy's clues were a bowl of cereal turning into an English breakfast, a chalkboard drawing of a witch's hat and witchy things accompanied with the voiceover "I was an all-around wiz kid," references to moving away as a kid, living with a new family, and getting homesick. Other clues included a clock with the letters "LIFE" instead of the numbers 12, 9, 6, and 5, stating that she had "trouble keeping up," two 3-pound weights, a head-shot sent to "Some Very Important People," her family giving her a "save haven," a cloud with "B!RD" written on it, feeling "more glamorous than ever," and four cupcakes.

Her one word was "Primetime."

The Cotton Candy might be none other than Julianne Hough.

Julianne Hough
Julianne Hough. Frazer Harrison/Getty Images

We agree with the judges — only a trained dancer could pull off what Cotton Candy did, which is why we're guessing professional dancer Hough.

Hough, who has four siblings (four cupcakes!), was sent to live in London (the English breakfast?) when she was 10 years old after her parents split up and lived with the Ballas family ("a new family"). During that time, she was an extra in the first "Harry Potter" movie ("an all-around wiz kid").

She may have had trouble "keeping up" with her brother Derek — the two have a playful rivalry, and both were pros on "Dancing With the Stars" — a "primetime" show. Hough won the fourth season of the show (perhaps this is the four cupcakes reference), and then continued to branch out.

Hough starred in the movie "Safe Haven," a more obvious reference. The 3-pound weights could be a reference to Hough's three Emmy nominations. The cupcakes, which were pink with glamorous lips and eyelashes, could also be referring to "Grease" and Pink Ladies, as Hough starred in "Grease Live" (also a primetime event).

Other guesses: Jenna Dewan, Fergie, Gabby Douglas, or Sabrina Bryan.

The Moth danced to "Boot Scootin' Boogie" by Brooks and Dunn.

miss moth masked dancer
Moth. Michael Becker/FOX

The Moth's clue video heavily referenced a traumatic experience in her life. She mentioned how moths don't seek out the spotlight, and that she was a normal person until she was "making headlines with the president," and even showed a fake tabloid with the name "National Insectquirer."

There was also a box labeled "clothes," a blue dress that the Moth was eating, references to both the White House and the Capitol building, a tree, multiple equations, a ladder, a painting of a moth-inspired Mother Teresa, a sign that said "Box Sweet Box," the number 286, and a fly swatter. She also said that she retook her fame and uses it for good now.

Her one word was "Inspired."

Our best guess is that Miss Moth is actually Miss Monica Lewinsky.

monica lewinsky
Monica Lewinsky. Noam Galai/Getty Images for Webby Awards

This one seems pretty obvious — maybe too obvious. Of course, Lewinsky was involved in one of the biggest presidential scandals of all time that led to the impeachment of President Clinton. The Moth was even seen eating a blue dress, perhaps a reference to Lewinsky's infamous blue dress.

In addition to the obvious tabloid drama, the headline on the fake tabloid, "Moth Tells All," could be a reference to the tell-all book Lewinsky participated in, "Monica's Story." The clothes everywhere might be alluding to Lewinsky's successful handbag business. She also held her knife and fork like knitting needles — Lewinsky has stated that knitting is what kept her sane.

The math equations might be a clue to her education — after the scandal, she moved to London and obtained a Masters of Science degree, and tried to stay out of the spotlight until 2014, when she began reclaiming her fame, like Miss Moth did. She has publicly taken a stance against cyberbullying, which has become her main cause, which could be why her word was "Inspired."

Other guesses: Megyn Kelly, Marla Maples, Omarosa, or Stormy Daniels.

The Sloth was anything but slow when he danced to "What I Like About You" by the Romantics.

sloth masked dancer
Sloth. Michael Becker/FOX

Here's what we got: multiple doctors wearing "D.R." badges, blue and yellow liquids mixing together to make green, people talking "down and dirty" to him, a toothpaste tube that says "GLEE" and "Dentist Whitening Tooth System," a stopwatch, a soda cup with "13" on it, sharing that he had a bad accident as a kid, asking people "not to call the feds, K?," and saying that people thought he was a "Mickey Mouse operation."

His one word was "Broadway," with a very distinct accent.

We're going to agree with Paula Abdul - we think the Sloth is none other than Matthew Morrison.

matthew morrison 2019
Matthew Morrison. Vianney Le Caer/Invision/AP

Here's what we got: Obviously, the "GLEE" toothpaste could be referring to Morrison's star-making role as Mr. Schuester on "Glee." The green liquid could be alluding to his role as the (very green) Grinch in the live musical "Dr. Seuss' The Grinch Musical!."

The "D.R." could be one of two things: Morrison played a doctor in a show called "Relativity," and also on the 13th (!) season of "Grey's Anatomy," one of the most famous medical shows ever. While Morrison was never on Disney, he did release an album of Disney covers called "Disney Dreamin' with Matthew Morrison." He also played J. M. Barrie, author of "Peter Pan," in "Finding Neverland." Also, Mickey Mouse and Matthew Morrison have the same initials.

We might be giving "Masked Dancer" producers too much credit, but the "No need to call the feds, K?" might be referring to the very popular TikTok meme that accuses Morrison of being a war criminal.

The soda cup with 13 could be referring to his season 13 role, but also, slushees played a big part on "Glee." Abdul also pointed out the Sloth flashed the "L" loser sign on his forehead, another big "Glee" motif.

His '80s aesthetic might be a reference to his role on "American Horror Story 1984," and his word, "Broadway," is a clear nod to Morrison's Broadway roots.

Other guesses: John Stamos, Neil Patrick Harrison, Kevin Federline, or Maksim Chmerkovskiy.

The Zebra danced to "Magalenha" by Sergio Mendes.

zebra masked dancer
Zebra. Michael Becker/FOX

The Zebra's clue package had references to many boy bands, including One Direction, New Kids on the Block, the Backstreet Boys, and *NSYNC.

The video also took place on a movie set with the 2019 Oscar winners for director and cinematographer, Bong Joon-Ho and Roger Deakins. He said he had been out of the limelight for a while and "knows a thing or two about running on a low gas tank." Other clues included the letters "OS," the number 11, a medal with the number three on it, a dancing hotdog, a tabloid with the headline "This Is a Clue," a license plate with the numbers 154-128, and a sign that said "Zebra for Mare."

Zebra's one word was "Comeback."

We think all the Latin clues are a misdirect - the Zebra's got to be Nick Lachey.

nick lachey
Nick Lachey. Jordan Strauss/AP

Lachey's boy band 98 Degrees was conspicuously missing from all the boy band references, leading us to believe that was intentional.

The medal with three on it could be referring to his three kids, and the 11 reference could be pointing at 2011, the year he married Vanessa Minnillo. The "Zebra for Mare" sign could be a reference to his bandmate Justin Jeffre running for mayor; the magazine cover could be a look back at his long history in the tabloids due to his marriage to Jessica Simpson; and the "OS" reminds us of his debut album, "SoulO."

His "Comeback" clue could be a reference to the mini-comeback Lachey began last year by hosting "Love Is Blind."

Other guesses: Ricky Martin, Kevin Richardson, Drew Lachey, Donnie Wahlberg, or Jordan Knight.

Read the original article on Insider

Latest Stories

  • When will Warnock and Ossoff be seated in the Senate — and when will Democrats take control?

    With their upset victories in this week’s Georgia runoffs, Raphael Warnock and Jon Ossoff will give Democrats the edge in the U.S. Senate for the first time since 2015.

  • Six Republican lawmakers among rioters as police release photos of wanted

    Suspects include Holocaust deniers, White supremacists, and conspiracy theorists

  • Error puts millions of U.S. stimulus payments in wrong accounts -TurboTax

    Millions of pandemic stimulus payments have been deposited in incorrect customer accounts due to an Internal Revenue Service error, according to Intuit TurboTax, which is helping to distribute the payments. Two banking industry sources confirmed the error, which will delay distribution of the badly needed aid. "For those who don't receive a direct deposit, they should watch their mail for either a paper check or a prepaid debit card," the IRS said in a notice on Thursday.

  • 'Great damage': Republicans recoil from Missouri Sen. Hawley

    O'FALLON, Mo. (AP) — A Republican colleague rebuked him on the Senate floor. “Supporting Josh Hawley ... was the worst decision I’ve ever made in my life," former Missouri Sen. John Danforth told The Associated Press on Thursday. Aside from President Donald Trump, who roiled up supporters just before they stormed the Capitol, no politician has been more publicly blamed for Wednesday's unprecedented assault on American democracy than Hawley.

  • The military commander tasked with speeding up Covid vaccine roll-out

    The military commander behind the lightning-fast construction of the NHS Nightingale hospitals is now leading the Armed Forces’ bid to speed up the coronavirus vaccine roll-out. Brigadier Phil Prosser of the Royal Logistics Corps has been embedded for weeks at the NHS headquarters in Elephant and Castle, South London, to work alongside the head of the jab task force. Taking a central role in the programme’s delivery, he chairs the 8am daily vaccine meeting and is preparing to dispatch military “surge teams” to ensure the mass jab roll-out runs to timetable. On Thursday night he stood alongside the Prime Minister and Sir Simon Stevens, chief executive of NHS England, at a televised Downing Street press conference to set out the Armed Forces' next moves.

  • Capitol Police officer dies after pro-Trump riot

    At least four civilians also died, including three people who police said suffered medical emergencies and one woman who was fatally shot by police.

  • Pakistan sentences Lakhvi to five years for terrorism financing

    A Pakistan court on Friday sentenced Zaki ur Rehman Lakhvi, a senior official of militant group Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT), to five years in jail for terrorism financing. Lakhvi and the group are accused by India and the United States of being behind the 2008 Mumbai attacks - though the charges or sentence are not related to any specific incident. India has long called on Pakistan to try Lakhvi for the Mumbai attack, in which over 160 people were killed, but Islamabad has said that Delhi has not given it concrete evidence that it can use in a court to try the LeT leader, which it had initially arrested in 2008 but was later released on bail.

  • Trump aides reportedly conclude he is 'mentally unreachable'

    President Trump reportedly spent much of Wednesday "cocooned" at the White House as his supporters stormed the Capitol, and his aides say he has become "mentally unreachable."While a pro-Trump mob breached the Capitol building on Wednesday, disrupting Congress' session to certify President-elect Joe Biden as the winner of the 2020 election and leaving four people dead, Trump was "cocooned at the White House and listening only to a small coterie of loyal aides," all while resisting calls from advisers to condemn the rioters, The Washington Post reports."He kept saying: 'The vast majority of them are peaceful,'" an administration official told the Post. "'What about the riots this summer? What about the other side? No one cared when they were rioting. My people are peaceful. My people aren't thugs.' He didn't want to condemn his people."Now, Axios reports that some of Trump's "stalwart aides and confidants" have "given up trying to communicate with him" altogether, "considering him mentally unreachable.""His closest friends and paid White House officials — many of the Trumpiest Trumpers we know — are avoiding him like the plague," Axios writes, adding, "The president's final days in office will be lonely ones."Although Trump did ultimately release a video on Twitter in which he called on those rioting in the Capitol to go home, the video also again included his false claims that the election was stolen. According to the Post, aides had asked Trump not to include these false claims in the statement, but he went off script and threw them in anyway. Ultimately, some aides believe Trump "did irreparable damage to his presidency and legacy," the Post writes, with an administration official saying, "He was a total monster today."More stories from theweek.com The decline and fall of Donald Trump Washington Times corrects widely cited story claiming 'antifa' infiltrated Capitol siege, says 'neo-Nazis' ID'd Maryland governor said he was repeatedly denied authorization to send National Guard to D.C.

  • Protester with feet on Nancy Pelosi's desk is a Trump supporter from Arkansas

    A Capitol protester pictured with his feet up in the offices of US House of Representatives Speaker Nancy Pelosi has been identified as Richard Barnett, a self-described 'white nationalist' Trump supporter from Arkansas. Mr Barnett, 60, who was one of several protesters who stormed into Ms Pelosi's office, wrote her a "nasty note" and took a letter from her office addressed to a Republican Congressman. After then fleeing outside, he waved the letter around and gave a foul-mouthed interview to a waiting reporters, where he complained of having been squirted with mace spray by police trying to protect the building. He mockingly denied stealing the envelope, saying he had left some loose change on Ms Pelosi's desk by way of payment. “I didn’t steal it. I bled on it because they were macing me and I couldn’t f—ing see,” Mr Barnett said, according to video posted on Twitter by a New York Times reporter. “So I figure ‘well, I’m in her office, I got blood in her office, I’ll put a quarter on her desk even though she ain’t f—ing worth it." He added: "When the police came in with pepper spray, “I said, ‘I paid for this, it’s mine,’ and I left."

  • Rioter photographed hanging on Congress wall claims he was telling others to respect ‘sacred ground’

    Protestor says his companions wanted to ‘trash the place’ but he urged them to respect the ground

  • Schumer vows to fire Senate sergeant-at-arms if he isn't gone by January 21

    Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer said Thursday that if Senate Sergeant-at-Arms Michael Stenger isn't gone by the time he takes over as majority leader later this month, Stenger will be fired. Watch Schumer's remarks.

  • AP Photos: Indian army patrols border with rival Pakistan

    From sandbagged Indian army bunkers dug deep into the Pir Panjal mountains in the Himalayas, villages on the Pakistan-controlled side of Kashmir appear precariously close, on the other side of the Line of Control that for the past 73 years has divided the region between the two nuclear-armed rivals. Tens of thousands of soldiers from India and Pakistan are positioned along the two sides. AP journalists were recently allowed to cover Indian army counterinsurgency drills in Poonch and Rajouri districts along the Line of Control.

  • After majority of Capitol mob walks free, feds struggle to identify suspects dispersed across the country

    “The fact that we had a bunch of our traitors in office hunker down, put on their gas masks and retreat into their underground bunker, I consider that a win,” Jake Angeli said.

  • 'Never again' says Ukraine as families mourn Iran plane crash victims

    Ukraine called on Iran to deliver justice and pay full compensation to the families of those who died when a Ukrainian airliner was shot down by Iranian Revolutionary Guards one year ago. On the first anniversary of the crash, Ukraine and other countries jointly called for "a complete and thorough explanation ... including concrete measures to ensure that it will never happen again," according to a statement. "Our countries will hold Iran to account to deliver justice and make sure Iran makes full reparations to the families of the victims and affected countries," said the statement, made jointly with Afghanistan, Canada, Sweden and the United Kingdom.

  • Fox and Friends' Ainsley Earhardt hopes Trump can 'forgive' Pence for not overturning election

    Fox & Friends co-host Ainsley Earhardt hopes President Trump and Vice President Mike Pence can still be friends after Trump's backers forced their way into the Capitol and tried to hunt the vice president down.Congress began certifying President-elect Joe Biden's Electoral College win Wednesday when an armed, pro-Trump mob stormed the Capitol building and disrupted the process for hours. Pence's pledge to certify the results — he didn't have the Constitutional authority to challenge them — was seemingly a trigger for the siege, which came minutes after Trump told the gathered crowd he hoped Pence would "stand up for the good of our country" and continued to criticize him for not doing so.But on Fox & Friends Thursday morning, Earhardt somehow saw the possibility of reconciliation between the two leaders. After co-host Steve Doocy noted there was no way for Pence to "wave that magic wand" and spin the election for Trump, Earhardt said she "hope[s] that doesn't taint their relationship, because they've been such supporters of one another." An incredulous Doocy wondered how that could even be possible, but Earhardt continued, saying "I hope the president will be able to forgive him.""I hope that they can move forward and move past this and just agree there were differences," Earhardt finished.> Ainsley Earhardt, who has been offering weird apologia for Trump all morning, says she hopes Trump "forgive" Mike Pence for not trying to overthrow the election for him pic.twitter.com/2f9e0Hav66> > — Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) January 7, 2021Those differences include a fundamental understanding of how the Constitution and American elections work, but sure.More stories from theweek.com The decline and fall of Donald Trump Washington Times corrects widely cited story claiming 'antifa' infiltrated Capitol siege, says 'neo-Nazis' ID'd Maryland governor said he was repeatedly denied authorization to send National Guard to D.C.

  • Qatar emerges from Gulf spat resolute and largely unscathed

    Qataris awoke to a surprise blockade and boycott by Gulf Arab neighbors 3 1/2 years ago, and this week were jolted again by the sudden announcement that it was all over. Criticism of the boycott was a criminal offense in Saudi Arabia, the United Arab Emirates, Bahrain and Egypt as the four sought to punish Qatar. Qatar’s resolve in the face of the assault showed how little the campaign achieved as the small, but influential U.S. ally holds firm with its ties to Turkey, Iran and Islamists.

  • Miya Ponsetto arrested for assaulting Black teen, falsely accusing him of theft

    Miya Ponsetto, the California woman known as “SoHo Karen” for falsely accusing a Black teen of stealing her cell phone and subsequently attacking him at a New York City hotel, has been arrested after nearly two weeks. Ponsetto was taken into custody in Los Angeles after being located as a result of a collaborative investigation led by the Ventura County Sheriff’s office and NYPD, TMZ reports. Ponsetto had traveled back to California following the Dec. 26 incident and had reportedly been evading law enforcement at her mother’s home.

  • Turkey says talks with France to normalise ties going well

    ANKARA (Reuters) -Turkey and France are working on a roadmap to normalise ties and talks are going well, Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu said on Thursday, adding Ankara was ready to improve ties with its NATO ally if Paris showed the same willingness. Turkey has repeatedly traded barbs with France over policies in Syria, Libya, the eastern Mediterranean and Nagorno-Karabakh, as well as over the publication of cartoons of Prophet Mohammad in France. Paris has led a push for EU sanctions on Turkey.

  • Joe Biden could send a message to Black Americans with this reparations bill

    Experts say the H.R. 40 reparations bill could be an early test for President-elect Joe Biden and Vice President-elect Kamala Harris.

  • Newly elected West Virginia lawmaker who filmed himself storming Capitol building could face criminal charges

    A newly elected lawmaker from West Virginia is facing calls to resign and could be imprisoned after filming himself storming the US Capitol building and whipping up the angry mob with chants of “freedom” Derrick Evans, who was sworn into West Virginia’s House of delegates last month, wore a black helmet as he forced his way into the building among a crush of rioters, live streaming the whole episode on the internet. In the now-deleted video, Evans can be heard encouraging people to push into the building, shouting: “They’re in! They’re in! They’re in!” when the doors were finally breached. Referring to himself in third person, he then shouts: “Derrick Evans is in the Capitol!” Other footage shows him warning people not to vandalise anything, as he wandered around the Capitol Rotunda, where historical paintings depict the republic's founding.