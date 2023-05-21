The Best Hardtop Convertibles for 2023

Porsche

In a world where soft top convertibles are quieter and more practical than ever, the once-popular hardtop convertible is losing popularity. When you take out the limited-run supercars and the Wranglers of the world that are more truck than convertible no matter what kind of removable top they have, you are left with just three options left on dealer lots today. Fortunately, those three happen to be three of the greatest sports car lines ever made. Here are your few, but surprisingly excellent, options in the world of modern hardtop convertibles.

2023 Mazda MX-5 RF

Price: $35,750

The latest evolution of the Miata, the ND2-generation MX-5, comes with a unique wrinkle in the form of an optional hardtop convertible. While the RF helps with cabin noise and gives the car a distinct roofline, it does not compromise what makes the latest MX-5 one of the best sports cars ever made.

And it makes a great track car, too

Mazda

2023 Chevrolet Corvette Convertible

Price: $73,395

Not only does the mid-engined Corvette come with an optional retractable hardtop, that spec is so integral to the car that General Motors offers it on the all-out Z06 supercar. The folding is a perfect match for the Corvette, which mixes sensible daily-driving comfort with exceptional performance at a surprisingly affordable price point.

It even works in the snow

Chevy

2023 Porsche 911 Targa

Price: $134,500

The most unique of the three roof options for a 911, the modern Targa is a retractable hardtop with a complex opening mechanism that looks spectacular in action. It is also one of the best-looking convertibles ever, with classic lines whether the roof is up or down. That makes it the perfect roof to pair with the GTS trim level, which brings all of the best Porsche does into one package.

Not cheap, but a relative bargain

Chris Perkins

