The Best Herb Shears for Chives, Dill, Sage and Beyond

Say you have a pair of scissors lying around. Why, then, should you purchase a pair specifically for cutting herbs? There are a few reasons: The biggest one, perhaps, is that herb shears are typically sharper and made of stainless steel, making them better for cutting up pulpy leaves than any scissors you may have by your desk. In essence, a pair of herb shears make it much easier to cut chives, dill or rosemary—plus, their precision means fewer flyaways and therefore less cleanup.

Most shears are also multipurpose, capable of cutting not just sage and basil but also chicken wings and small bones. Use them to cut some veggies over a boiling pot of soup, or to slice some tender meat you’ll be grilling later. You can even use them to cut bits and bobs around the house—just make sure you clean any residual foodstuffs off first. Shears also the perfect gift for anyone thinking about starting an herb garden of their own.

Here are four of the best pairs on Amazon to help you make perfectly minced greens.

