What are the best high school basketball teams in North Carolina? Check our latest polls

This week, there are five new teams in the North Carolina statewide high school girls’ and boys’ basketball polls from The Charlotte Observer and News & Observer of Raleigh.

Girls’ updates

▪ John Paul Catholic is new in the NCISAA rankings. The team had won two games in a row and eight of its past nine before Tuesday’s game at Arendell Parrott Academy.

▪ The only other new girls’ team is in 2A, where North Wilkes joins the poll. It had won three straight games before Tuesday’s home matchup with North Surry.

Boys’ updates

▪ Covenant Day debuts in the NCISAA boys’ rankings. The Lions upset No. 1 Christ School on Saturday, though the Greenies held onto the top spot.

▪ Chambers returns at No. 10 in the 4A poll. The Cougars have played one of the state’s toughest schedules this year. All of Chambers’ losses are to ranked teams.

▪ In 3A, North Lincoln joins the poll this week. The Knights had won four games in a row 12 of their last 13 before Tuesday’s game with county rival East Lincoln.

Girls’ statewide rankings

NCISAA

Rk School Rec. Prvs 1 Grace Christian 20-0 1 2 Concord Academy 16-2 3 3 High Point Christian 17-3 2 4 Cannon School 14-7 4 5 O’Neal 19-1 5 6 Greensboro Day 21-4 6 7 Providence Day 15-6 7 8 Wesleyan Christian 17-8 8 9 Charlotte Country Day 14-6 9 10 John Paul II Catholic 16-3 NR

NCHSAA 4A

Rk School Rec. Prvs 1 Lake Norman 14-1 1 2 Charlotte Catholic 13-3 2 3 Mallard Creek 13-3 3 4 Independence 14-4 4 5 Panther Creek 11-4 5 6 Myers Park 17-0 6 7 Rolesville 11-4 7 8 Northern Guilford 15-1 8 9 Watauga 12-3 9 10 Willow Spring 12-3 10

NCHSAA 3A

Rk School Rec. Prvs 1 West Rowan 13-1 1 2 Cape Fear 11-1 2 3 Hibriten 13-1 4 4 Ben L. Smith 12-2 3 5 East Lincoln 15-1 6 6 Rocky Mount 10-4 5 7 Oak Grove 14-2 7 8 West Henderson 11-5 8 9 A.C. Reynolds 12-1 9 10 Northwest Cabarrus 12-4 10

NCHSAA 2A

Rk School Rec. Prvs 1 East Burke 15-0 1 2 East Rutherford 16-2 2 3 Seaforth 12-2 3 4 North Stanly 12-1 4 5 North Pitt 12-3 5 6 T.W. Andrews 12-2 7 7 Southwest Onslow 14-0 7 8 North Johnston 10-2 8 9 North Wilkes 13-3 NR 10 St. Pauls 8-4 6

NCHSAA 1A

Rk School Rec. Prvs 1 Bishop McGuinnes 13-2 1 2 Falls Lake Charter 17-1 2 3 Chatham Charter 14-1 3 4 Cherokee 13-1 4 5 East Columbus 11-1 5 6 Robbinsville 10-2 6 7 North Stokes 15-2 7 8 Mountain Heritage 13-2 8 9 Perquimans 14-2 9 10 Northside-Pinetown 13-2 10

Boys’ statewide rankings

NCISAA

Rk School Rec. Prvs 1 Christ School 17-5 1 2 Forsyth Country Day 19-4 6 3 Greenfield 17-5 9 4 The Burlington School 17-9 4 5 Providence Day 17-6 10 6 Cannon 19-7 2 7 High Point Christian 18-3 3 8 Fayetteville Academy 19-4 5 9 United Faith 17-6 8 10 Covenant Day 14-6 NR

NCHSAA 4A

Rk School Rec. Prvs 1 Myers Park 15-2 1 2 North Mecklenburg 13-3 2 3 Weddington 15-1 3 4 Lake Norman 15-1 4 5 New Hanover 14-0 5 6 Green Level 15-0 6 7 Davie County 15-0 8 8 Richmond 12-5 7 9 Laney 13-1 10 10 Chambers 11-6 NR

NCHSAA 3A

Rk School Rec. Prvs 1 Central Cabarrus 17-0 1 2 Hickory 15-0 2 3 Southern Guilford 15-1 3 4 Crest 10-1 8 5 Seventy-First 10-1 4 6 Westover 12-1 5 7 Ben Smith 13-2 6 8 Ashbrook 14-2 10 9 Southern Lee 15-1 9 10 North Lincoln 13-3 NR

NCHSAA 2A

Rk School Rec. Prvs. 1 Reidsville 13-0 1 2 Farmville Central 15-2 2 3 Salisbury 15-3 4 4 Northwood 13-3 3 5 Lincolnton 14-2 5 6 South Granville 12-3 6 7 West Caldwell 13-3 7 8 West Bladen 13-1 8 9 Walkertown 13-3 9 10 Goldsboro 14-2 10

NCHSAA 1A

Rk School Rec. Prvs 1 South Stokes 14-1 1 2 Washington County 12-0 4 3 Wilson Prep 11-3 5 4 Bishop McGuinness 13-3 3 5 Bertie 12-2 2 6 North Edgecombe 10-2 8 7 Andrews 13-2 9 8 Corvian Community 11-3 7 9 Chatham Central 14-2 10 10 Southern Wake Academy 10-7 6