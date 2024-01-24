What are the best high school basketball teams in North Carolina? Check our latest polls
This week, there are five new teams in the North Carolina statewide high school girls’ and boys’ basketball polls from The Charlotte Observer and News & Observer of Raleigh.
Girls’ updates
▪ John Paul Catholic is new in the NCISAA rankings. The team had won two games in a row and eight of its past nine before Tuesday’s game at Arendell Parrott Academy.
▪ The only other new girls’ team is in 2A, where North Wilkes joins the poll. It had won three straight games before Tuesday’s home matchup with North Surry.
Boys’ updates
▪ Covenant Day debuts in the NCISAA boys’ rankings. The Lions upset No. 1 Christ School on Saturday, though the Greenies held onto the top spot.
▪ Chambers returns at No. 10 in the 4A poll. The Cougars have played one of the state’s toughest schedules this year. All of Chambers’ losses are to ranked teams.
▪ In 3A, North Lincoln joins the poll this week. The Knights had won four games in a row 12 of their last 13 before Tuesday’s game with county rival East Lincoln.
Girls’ statewide rankings
NCISAA
Rk
School
Rec.
Prvs
1
Grace Christian
20-0
1
2
Concord Academy
16-2
3
3
High Point Christian
17-3
2
4
Cannon School
14-7
4
5
O’Neal
19-1
5
6
Greensboro Day
21-4
6
7
Providence Day
15-6
7
8
Wesleyan Christian
17-8
8
9
Charlotte Country Day
14-6
9
10
John Paul II Catholic
16-3
NR
NCHSAA 4A
Rk
School
Rec.
Prvs
1
Lake Norman
14-1
1
2
Charlotte Catholic
13-3
2
3
Mallard Creek
13-3
3
4
Independence
14-4
4
5
Panther Creek
11-4
5
6
Myers Park
17-0
6
7
Rolesville
11-4
7
8
Northern Guilford
15-1
8
9
Watauga
12-3
9
10
Willow Spring
12-3
10
NCHSAA 3A
Rk
School
Rec.
Prvs
1
West Rowan
13-1
1
2
Cape Fear
11-1
2
3
Hibriten
13-1
4
4
Ben L. Smith
12-2
3
5
East Lincoln
15-1
6
6
Rocky Mount
10-4
5
7
Oak Grove
14-2
7
8
West Henderson
11-5
8
9
A.C. Reynolds
12-1
9
10
Northwest Cabarrus
12-4
10
NCHSAA 2A
Rk
School
Rec.
Prvs
1
East Burke
15-0
1
2
East Rutherford
16-2
2
3
Seaforth
12-2
3
4
North Stanly
12-1
4
5
North Pitt
12-3
5
6
T.W. Andrews
12-2
7
7
Southwest Onslow
14-0
7
8
North Johnston
10-2
8
9
North Wilkes
13-3
NR
10
St. Pauls
8-4
6
NCHSAA 1A
Rk
School
Rec.
Prvs
1
Bishop McGuinnes
13-2
1
2
Falls Lake Charter
17-1
2
3
Chatham Charter
14-1
3
4
Cherokee
13-1
4
5
East Columbus
11-1
5
6
Robbinsville
10-2
6
7
North Stokes
15-2
7
8
Mountain Heritage
13-2
8
9
Perquimans
14-2
9
10
Northside-Pinetown
13-2
10
Boys’ statewide rankings
NCISAA
Rk
School
Rec.
Prvs
1
Christ School
17-5
1
2
Forsyth Country Day
19-4
6
3
Greenfield
17-5
9
4
The Burlington School
17-9
4
5
Providence Day
17-6
10
6
Cannon
19-7
2
7
High Point Christian
18-3
3
8
Fayetteville Academy
19-4
5
9
United Faith
17-6
8
10
Covenant Day
14-6
NR
NCHSAA 4A
Rk
School
Rec.
Prvs
1
Myers Park
15-2
1
2
North Mecklenburg
13-3
2
3
Weddington
15-1
3
4
Lake Norman
15-1
4
5
New Hanover
14-0
5
6
Green Level
15-0
6
7
Davie County
15-0
8
8
Richmond
12-5
7
9
Laney
13-1
10
10
Chambers
11-6
NR
NCHSAA 3A
Rk
School
Rec.
Prvs
1
Central Cabarrus
17-0
1
2
Hickory
15-0
2
3
Southern Guilford
15-1
3
4
Crest
10-1
8
5
Seventy-First
10-1
4
6
Westover
12-1
5
7
Ben Smith
13-2
6
8
Ashbrook
14-2
10
9
Southern Lee
15-1
9
10
North Lincoln
13-3
NR
NCHSAA 2A
Rk
School
Rec.
Prvs.
1
Reidsville
13-0
1
2
Farmville Central
15-2
2
3
Salisbury
15-3
4
4
Northwood
13-3
3
5
Lincolnton
14-2
5
6
South Granville
12-3
6
7
West Caldwell
13-3
7
8
West Bladen
13-1
8
9
Walkertown
13-3
9
10
Goldsboro
14-2
10
NCHSAA 1A
Rk
School
Rec.
Prvs
1
South Stokes
14-1
1
2
Washington County
12-0
4
3
Wilson Prep
11-3
5
4
Bishop McGuinness
13-3
3
5
Bertie
12-2
2
6
North Edgecombe
10-2
8
7
Andrews
13-2
9
8
Corvian Community
11-3
7
9
Chatham Central
14-2
10
10
Southern Wake Academy
10-7
6