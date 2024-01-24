What are the best high school basketball teams in North Carolina? Check our latest polls

This week, there are five new teams in the North Carolina statewide high school girls’ and boys’ basketball polls from The Charlotte Observer and News & Observer of Raleigh.

Girls’ updates

John Paul Catholic is new in the NCISAA rankings. The team had won two games in a row and eight of its past nine before Tuesday’s game at Arendell Parrott Academy.

The only other new girls’ team is in 2A, where North Wilkes joins the poll. It had won three straight games before Tuesday’s home matchup with North Surry.

Boys’ updates

Covenant Day debuts in the NCISAA boys’ rankings. The Lions upset No. 1 Christ School on Saturday, though the Greenies held onto the top spot.

Chambers returns at No. 10 in the 4A poll. The Cougars have played one of the state’s toughest schedules this year. All of Chambers’ losses are to ranked teams.

In 3A, North Lincoln joins the poll this week. The Knights had won four games in a row 12 of their last 13 before Tuesday’s game with county rival East Lincoln.

Girls’ statewide rankings

NCISAA

Rk

School

Rec.

Prvs

1

Grace Christian

20-0

1

2

Concord Academy

16-2

3

3

High Point Christian

17-3

2

4

Cannon School

14-7

4

5

O’Neal

19-1

5

6

Greensboro Day

21-4

6

7

Providence Day

15-6

7

8

Wesleyan Christian

17-8

8

9

Charlotte Country Day

14-6

9

10

John Paul II Catholic

16-3

NR

NCHSAA 4A

Rk

School

Rec.

Prvs

1

Lake Norman

14-1

1

2

Charlotte Catholic

13-3

2

3

Mallard Creek

13-3

3

4

Independence

14-4

4

5

Panther Creek

11-4

5

6

Myers Park

17-0

6

7

Rolesville

11-4

7

8

Northern Guilford

15-1

8

9

Watauga

12-3

9

10

Willow Spring

12-3

10

NCHSAA 3A

Rk

School

Rec.

Prvs

1

West Rowan

13-1

1

2

Cape Fear

11-1

2

3

Hibriten

13-1

4

4

Ben L. Smith

12-2

3

5

East Lincoln

15-1

6

6

Rocky Mount

10-4

5

7

Oak Grove

14-2

7

8

West Henderson

11-5

8

9

A.C. Reynolds

12-1

9

10

Northwest Cabarrus

12-4

10

NCHSAA 2A

Rk

School

Rec.

Prvs

1

East Burke

15-0

1

2

East Rutherford

16-2

2

3

Seaforth

12-2

3

4

North Stanly

12-1

4

5

North Pitt

12-3

5

6

T.W. Andrews

12-2

7

7

Southwest Onslow

14-0

7

8

North Johnston

10-2

8

9

North Wilkes

13-3

NR

10

St. Pauls

8-4

6

NCHSAA 1A

Rk

School

Rec.

Prvs

1

Bishop McGuinnes

13-2

1

2

Falls Lake Charter

17-1

2

3

Chatham Charter

14-1

3

4

Cherokee

13-1

4

5

East Columbus

11-1

5

6

Robbinsville

10-2

6

7

North Stokes

15-2

7

8

Mountain Heritage

13-2

8

9

Perquimans

14-2

9

10

Northside-Pinetown

13-2

10

Boys’ statewide rankings

NCISAA

Rk

School

Rec.

Prvs

1

Christ School

17-5

1

2

Forsyth Country Day

19-4

6

3

Greenfield

17-5

9

4

The Burlington School

17-9

4

5

Providence Day

17-6

10

6

Cannon

19-7

2

7

High Point Christian

18-3

3

8

Fayetteville Academy

19-4

5

9

United Faith

17-6

8

10

Covenant Day

14-6

NR

NCHSAA 4A

Rk

School

Rec.

Prvs

1

Myers Park

15-2

1

2

North Mecklenburg

13-3

2

3

Weddington

15-1

3

4

Lake Norman

15-1

4

5

New Hanover

14-0

5

6

Green Level

15-0

6

7

Davie County

15-0

8

8

Richmond

12-5

7

9

Laney

13-1

10

10

Chambers

11-6

NR

NCHSAA 3A

Rk

School

Rec.

Prvs

1

Central Cabarrus

17-0

1

2

Hickory

15-0

2

3

Southern Guilford

15-1

3

4

Crest

10-1

8

5

Seventy-First

10-1

4

6

Westover

12-1

5

7

Ben Smith

13-2

6

8

Ashbrook

14-2

10

9

Southern Lee

15-1

9

10

North Lincoln

13-3

NR

NCHSAA 2A

Rk

School

Rec.

Prvs.

1

Reidsville

13-0

1

2

Farmville Central

15-2

2

3

Salisbury

15-3

4

4

Northwood

13-3

3

5

Lincolnton

14-2

5

6

South Granville

12-3

6

7

West Caldwell

13-3

7

8

West Bladen

13-1

8

9

Walkertown

13-3

9

10

Goldsboro

14-2

10

NCHSAA 1A

Rk

School

Rec.

Prvs

1

South Stokes

14-1

1

2

Washington County

12-0

4

3

Wilson Prep

11-3

5

4

Bishop McGuinness

13-3

3

5

Bertie

12-2

2

6

North Edgecombe

10-2

8

7

Andrews

13-2

9

8

Corvian Community

11-3

7

9

Chatham Central

14-2

10

10

Southern Wake Academy

10-7

6