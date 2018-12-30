The Best High-Yield Dividend Stocks to Buy in 2019

As the year comes to a close, the stock market is facing its steepest correction in a decade and was, at one point, staring down the worst December in 80 years. Although stock market corrections are pretty common, investors are nevertheless often surprised with the volatility and voracity of the downside moves that accompany them.

Heading into the new year, plenty of questions remain unanswered. Can the U.S. economy keep up its torrid GDP growth? Will the slump in oil prices cost the sector jobs? Can President Trump work with a divided Congress to effectively pass laws? Will the Fed continue its monetary tightening cycle? And can the U.S. and China avert an escalation of the trade war?

A businessman placing crisp hundred-dollar bills in two outstretched hands. More

Image source: Getty Images.

The smart way to combat stock market corrections

While we don't concretely know the answer to any of these questions, as investors, we can take steps to shore up our portfolios against possible downside and near-term volatility. The best way to do that is usually to seek out dividend-paying stocks.

Why dividend stocks? The simple answer is that dividend-paying stocks almost always have time-tested business models. In other words, management is unlikely to share a percentage of profits with investors if a company wasn't going to remain healthfully profitable in the future. That makes dividend stocks an excellent beacon for investors during turbulent times.

Dividend stocks can also help take the edge off of a correcting stock market. While a single-digit yield won't erase the fourth-quarter decline investors have endured, it certainly helps hedge against this downside.

And perhaps most important, dividends can be reinvested in more shares of dividend-paying stock to quickly compound your payouts and total wealth. This is a strategy commonly employed by the world's most successful money managers.

These high-yield dividends should be on your buy list

Of course, the catch with dividends is that investors want the highest yield possible with the least risk imaginable. Unfortunately, risk and yield typically rise and fall together. Since yield is a function of share price, a faltering business model with a plunging share price could give way to higher yields, falsely giving the impression of being an attractive income stock.

Then again, if you're willing to dig around, some amazing high-yield stocks (i.e., dividend stocks with a yield of at least 4%) can be unearthed at the moment. If you're looking for a solid income stream and reasonable value, here are some of the best high-yield stocks to consider buying in 2019.