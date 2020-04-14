The Best Highball Glasses for Your Home Cocktail Bar

Click here to read the full article.

Few end-of-day rituals are more relaxing than coming home after a long day and sitting down with your favorite cocktail. And the glassware you choose may be nearly as important to the experience as the drink itself. If you’re mixing any two ingredients together, you should be reaching for a highball glass. As evidenced by its name, the taller and more cylinder-shaped glass allows for a good balance of ice, spirit and juice. Perfect for drinks like a Bloody Mary, Gin & Tonic, Mojito and more, highball glasses will give your cocktail the presentation it deserves.

Even better, you don’t have to sacrifice style for substance when it comes to choosing the right highball glass. Below, four Amazon options that will both showcase your home mixology skills and make your favorite cocktail as tasty as ever.

More from Robb Report

Sign up for Robb Report's Newsletter. For the latest news, follow us on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.