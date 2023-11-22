The best new hotels that opened in the UK this autumn

Wondering where to hot-foot it to for an autumn break? As well as two fresh openings in Margate – bursting-with-colour boutique number, Margate House, and the first seaside opening from boutique hitmakers GuestHouse – there’s a smart family-friendly resort with a cluster of ecofriendly cabins and more activities than you can shake a stick at in Devon, and just-opened city break options in Manchester and London.

And the capital’s luxury hotel opening boom continues with the arrival of ultra-luxe The Peninsula London in Belgravia and The BoTree in Marylebone. Meanwhile, the Cotswolds ramps up its accommodation roster with historic inns and manor houses sporting fresh new looks.

Whatever your preference, this slew of new UK arrivals promises the most stylish of staycations this winter. Read on to discover the best in show.

Read more on UK travel:

Margate House, Margate

Everything from skirting boards to ceilings is drenched in warm pink, terracotta and burgundy in the boutique hotel (Boz Gagovski/Margate House)

Following in the footsteps of The Albion Rooms’ gothic glamour, and the artsy revamp of Fort Road Hotel, Margate’s hotel scene continues to bloom. Cutting a dash on Dalby Square in Cliftonville (about a 20-minute walk from Margate station and Dreamland) is adults-only, nine-room boutique hotel Margate House.

Originally built in 1820, by then mayor of Margate Thomas Dalby, the formerly rundown Victorian townhouse has been renovated by property developer Will Jenkins. Set to be catnip for creative types, decor – dreamt up by Jenkins’s pal, designer Charlee Allan-Quinton – is all-out bold, with skirting boards to ceilings drenched in warm pink, terracotta and burgundy in the downstairs lounge, where casual check-in over a glass of wine takes place. Blush and flushed-cheek colours continue in bedrooms, dressed with scallop-edged La Lumiere Studio raffia pendant lights, fun scarlet-striped cushions and film-inspired artwork (Dumbo through to Mystic Pizza). Snack drawers reveal retro sweets and an involved-with-the-community approach means rainfall showers are stocked with Haeckels toiletries (the shop is two minutes away); much of the bespoke furniture – including the lounge’s bold crimson papier mache bookshelf – has been made by Kristin Vicari, owner of Margate concept store L’Absurde Objet; and artwork from the likes of Kavel Rafferty (who lives round the corner) hangs on the walls.

General manager Coral is happy to set up the lounge for suppers if guests fancy a stay-in takeaway and hangout at home, and simple coffee, fresh orange juice and bake-of-the-day from artisanal bakery and cafe Staple are delivered to rooms each morning. For something more spoiling, nearby restaurant The Good Egg’s challah french toast with blueberry syrup and honeycomb and falafel pittas can be ordered ahead of time for breakfast.

From £115 B&B; book now

Read more on the best Margate hotels

No 42. by GuestHouse, Margate

The High Street hotel is designed in creamy tones with fern wooden floors and herringbone terracotta tiles (TobyMitchell/GuesthouseMargate)

Another head-turning Margate opening comes from GuestHouse, which has garnered a reputation for breathing artsy hotel appeal into historic buildings. The former Sands Hotel – on the High Street, just over the road from Margate Main Sands – has interiors by Emma Montier that nail grown-up seaside style. Many of the 18 rooms and three suites look straight out to sea and sand, and some have dinky terraces. Design is delicate, creamy tones paired with pale fern wooden floors and herringbone terracotta tiles. A kettle and coffee machine are tucked into a beach hut-shaped minibar, and a free-form line resembling conch-like curves sweeps across the wall, providing the backdrop for a shell-shaped ceiling lamp.

As well as a Crosley record player – to spin vinyl curated by local record store Ghost Pepper, including the likes of Uncle Louie’s I Like Funky Music – hammam towels in sorbet peach, white and sky blue, a Thermos flask and Teapigs tea bags ensure down-at-the-beach comfort.

Staff are full of verve, and drinks and dining outlets capitalise on the plum seaside location; at Pearly Cow there’s fresh seafood, parmesan spelt risotto, and innovative, seasonal desserts. Think white peach and lemon verbena eggless pavlova served in grand surrounds, thanks to original Victorian columns and stained glass windows, while the ocean-facing rooftop bar is the spot for gooseberry G&T sundowners.

Handily, if you’re coming by train the hotel offers a by-bike luggage pick up, so guests can make the most of exploring from the get-go.

From £130, room only.

The Mole Resort, Devon

Another impressive reimagining is taken place in North Devon, where 58 lodges have been added to the former Highbullen Hotel, which sits in 125-acre grounds in the picturesque Mole Valley. As you’d expect from L+R Hotels – which has Chewton Glen and Cliveden House and Spa in its stable – every part of the resort is just so.

The two- to four-bedroom wooden lodges are slicker than your average; built by Evoke Architects, they deliver cabin cool and eco smarts, with living green roofs and solar PV panels. Each is easy to relax into instantly, thanks to comfy slate-coloured sofas, black-and-copper-bowl lighting and tree stump tables. An open-plan dining and living space meets mod-conned kitchen with induction hob, dishwasher and a washer/dryer. Cosseting bedrooms with whitewashed walls have Hypnos beds and photography of sun-kissed hills, and are stocked with L’Occitane soap, conditioner and shampoo bars. Bifold glass doors open to sweeping outdoor decks with hot tubs for soaks with meadow or Mole Valley views.

Order ahead hampers of locally sourced produce (Devon pork chipolata sausages, Green’s of Glastonbury Twanger Cheese) make group entertaining a breeze. Or there’s Cellars Bar & Restaurant in original arts and crafts manor Highbullen House, for the likes of rosemary and quince honey-roasted camembert, retro prawn cocktail, and paneer and jackfruit rogan josh.

As for what to do, there are activities in abundance, from nest box making to target shooting, led by an effervescent-with-enthusiasm team. It’s impossible for kids – or big kids – to get bored thanks to tennis, golf and pickleball courts, an indoor and outdoor pool, playground, and games room. Plus, live music takes place in the main balconied lodge at night, bringing more than a touch of stateside mountain resort – think Kellerman’s of Dirty Dancing – to Devon.

From £206 per lodge, per night (sleeping eight), £45 for eight-person breakfast packs, £50 for four-person barbecue packs; some activities incur an additional cost.

Read more on the best Devon hotels

Forty-Seven, Manchester

You’ll find feasts of crispy palak chaat, creamy paneer makhani and pomegranate cocktails at Indian restaurant Asha’s (Liv Morgan Watson St)

Kro Hospitality – behind the sultry Velvet Hotel on Canal Street – has just opened up Forty-Seven inside a former shipping warehouse on Manchester’s Peter Street. Upstairs, 32 richly decorated bedrooms – including some duplexes – channel slick urbanite with inky blue ceilings, tactile velvet headboards, psychedelic Timorous Beasties wall panels, exposed brick details, and, in larger suites, which have a lounge area, teal couches, mini-kitchenettes and ironing boards hidden behind wall mirrors. Luxe touches come in the form of L’Occitane Verveine toiletries, which line egg-shaped bathtubs, and soft dressing gowns to laze in.

Set to suit business types looking for a smart place to stay to unwind – it’s close to the Manchester Central Convention Complex – bedrooms have been designed in partnership with pro “sleep fixer” Kerry Davies, with blackout blinds and secondary glazed windows to help ensure a good night’s sleep. Downstairs, there’s well-established Indian restaurant Asha’s for authentic feasts of crispy paluk chaat, creamy paneer makhani and pomegranate-and-lime Kohinoor cocktails. There’s also touch-of-intrigue The Peterman Bar, where cocktails – such as the delicious Diamond Dan of Didsbury (Didsbury Gin Manchester Tart, lemon, raspberries and egg white) – are served in surroundings nodding to the area’s history of safe-crackers, including vault-like bar back design details.

From £225, B&B.

Read more on the best Manchester hotels

Ember Locke, Kensington, London

Licks of coral and teal paintwork accent home-from-home-feeling self-catering kitchens (Kensington Leverne)

The star of aspirational aparthotel brand Locke Living continues to ascend, and latest to arrive is its sixth London property, with 121 apartments in the heart of Kensington and Chelsea.

Locke’s first west London foray sits on Cromwell Road, just moments from The V&A, Science Museum and Natural History Museum. Apartments are designed to suit long and self-catering stays, with a home-away-from-home feel; the largest have full kitchens and space to work.

Decor is retro-bohemian with licks of coral and teal paintwork giving a wrapped-in-colour feel, ramped up by geometric patterned bedspreads, curved mirrors and Biba-inspired draped curtains dividing sleeping and working spaces. Leafy communal spaces are similarly appealing, dressed with plenty of potted plants, and there’s a co-working conservatory plus cafe-meets-Mediterranean restaurant EVE, where a menu from chef Talia Prince (ex-The Fat Duck and Le Gavroche) features fattoush salads and ZFC (zhoug mayo fried cauliflower or chicken). Plus there’s a laundry room and cute garden for when warmer weather hits.

From £229 per night, room only.

Read more on the best London hotels

Ruby Zoe, Notting Hill, London

At Ruby Zoe’s cafe bar, there’s kooky suspended trumpet chandeliers and tutti frutti furniture (Ruby Zoe)

Another new west London stay, 173-room Ruby Zoe, has a brilliant location on Notting Hill Gate, not far from Portobello Road’s indie shops and secondhand stores. Design inspiration nods to west London’s Caribbean community, and the bright colours of Carnival. A cafe meets bar and vinyl shop, with furniture in tutti frutti shades, from rattan, rocking numbers to squishy leather couches. Kooky suspended trumpet chandeliers, and even a forest-green retro car, will appeal to co-workers who enjoy laptop tapping in quirky surroundings.

While there’s plenty of design flourish, in line with Ruby’s ‘lean luxury’ ethos, don’t expect any unnecessary fuss – speedy self-check in is done via a tablet in under a minute, there’s no lunch or dinner offering, and bedrooms, which range from Nest up to Wow, are bright and functional, with wood wall panelling details and glass-fronted rain showers.

Much to the delight of musos, as well as regular live performances in the bar, all rooms have a Marshall speaker, and an electric guitar can be hired from reception should creativity strike during a stay.

From £225, room only.

The Peninsula London, Belgravia, London

In the columned lobby chandeliers shimmer, a pianist performs and a leafy de Gournay mural reflects the parkside setting (The Peninsula London)

Thirty years in the planning and seven in the building, finally, The Peninsula – a hotel icon in Hong Kong for nearly 100 years – has made its debut in Belgravia. By all accounts, it’s been worth the wait. A discreet, off-street cobbled courtyard lined by a fleet of cars – including Rolls-Royce Phantom IIs – sets the tone to hushed luxury from the off. Inside, afternoon tea is served by a personable team outfitted by Jenny Packham in a high-ceilinged, columned lobby where chandeliers shimmer, a pianist performs and a leafy de Gournay mural reflects the between-Hyde-and-Green-Park setting.

As for the 190 bedrooms, designed by Peter Marino, the mood is next-level London pied a terre with silver-birch-bark-like wallpaper, British landscape-inspired art (by alumni of the Royal Drawing School) and honey onyx stone bathrooms stocked with woody toiletries by perfumier Timothy Han. Everything is just so; a valet box so shoes can be shined without disruption, a nail dryer tucked in each mahogany-panelled dressing room, a QR-code giving access to a 24-hour digital concierge, many rooms with views out to Wellington Arch and the parks (with electric curtains for privacy). Attention to detail continues throughout: leave your spectacles in your room during supper, and on return a soft Peninsula lens cloth will have appeared.

At the lively top-floor Brooklands Bar, Art Deco-style curved banquettes which riff on Bentley carriage seating rub up against motoring memorabilia from Brooklands museum, and cocktails of varying ‘mach levels’ (the orange blossom liqueur-based Aldrin is already earning cult status). Next door, Claude Bosi-helmed Brooklands restaurant is inspired by supersonic icon Concorde, with an aluminium aircraft model swooping above tables topped with cloud-adorned damask. Here, thrilling multi-course modern British culinary romps span creamy celeriac nosotto with black lime and coconut, Racan guinea fowl stuffed with Scottish razor clams, and an apple dessert resembling a gilded orb. There’s also ground floor restaurant Canton Blue, for exquisite dim sum served in booths separated by a rainbow of porcelain teacups, and apothecary-feel cocktail bar Little Blue. Plus, a stonking spa with a 25m swimming pool, and a retail arcade, featuring Asprey London, will open by Christmas.

From £1,300, room only, with flexible check-in time.

Read more on the best luxury London hotels

The BoTree, Marylebone, London

Enter through lavish dressing areas to uplifting rooms of blooms at The BoTree (The BoTree)

Bringing a burst of energy to Marylebone Lane is The BoTree, the 199-room debut from new hotel collection Place III Hotels, the latest venture from hotelier Rishi Sachdev.

On arrival, roving staff members in the chalet-feel lobby, which features a 3D-printed tree sculpture made from recycled coffee cups, get guests checked in via tablet over a glass of fizz, before escorting them to their floor where a ‘host’ (essentially a private butler) is on hand to unpack luggage or steam glad rags during a stay.

The hotel is a member of Preferred Hotels & Resorts’ Legend Collection, and its slick service standard has been set from off with general manager Eva Mount (ex-Firmdale and The Guardsman) bringing heaps of five star experience to proceedings. Uplifting bedrooms, entered through a hallway and dressing area, nail residential allure, swapping desks for comfy seating areas, with sliding wood panels separating spaces, ikebana-style fresh floral displays by Peckham-based Sage, and vibrant panels patterned with violet, rose and sunshine yellow blooms. A “conscious luxury” ethos is reflected in energy-saving PIR sensors which turn off lights and heating when rooms aren’t occupied, eucalyptus Tencel bedding, and Jo Loves amenities (a mix of large refillables, and smaller bottles made with recycled ocean-bound plastic).

Downstairs at the first UK outpost of restaurant LAVO (long a celebrity favourite stateside), it’s all about more-is-more Italian fare, with unashamedly decadent signature dishes including cacio e pepe pizza, Wagyu meatball with whipped ricotta, and a 20-layer peanut butter and chocolate cake.

For nightcaps with a going-out feel, there’s the BoTree Bar, which has a glowing ceiling, teal marble bar and a packs-a-punch cocktail menu, including Bees by The BoTree, which combines honey, saffron and lemon with Seven Tails XO and champagne. Next year, a nightclub, gym and wellness centre are set to arrive.

From £660, room only.

1 Hotel Mayfair, London

After a mammoth glow-up, a former Holiday Inn in swanky Mayfair has been transformed into the first European opening from sustainability focused 1Hotels – a brand already wildly successful in the US.

From its greenery-draped living facade and domed entrance chandelier, combining rattan panels and hundreds of cascading air plants, to a reception desk made from naturally felled wood from Sussex, the cappuccino and cream-hued aesthetic here is underpinned by strong eco principles. Eighty per cent of the building’s existing structure was repurposed, it is rated BREEAM “excellent”, and succulent-lined corridors lead to bedrooms with flooring made from fallen timber, moss-lined water filtration units to top up refillable aluminium bottles, and rattan artwork. As well as packing earthy allure, luxe touches come in the form of full-sized Bamford toiletries in shower rooms, Dyson hair dryers, and Daylesford Bourbon old-fashioneds in the minibar.

Downstairs, a coffee spot-meets-lounge is hung with poignant artwork Flow by marine plastic artist Steve McPherson, and restorative massages take place in smudged-with-sage Bamford Wellness Spa treatment rooms, where therapies are followed by cups of green mate and lemongrass-infused tea. For something stronger to sip, there’s the Dover Yard bar, which has tree-slice tables and flickering fireplaces to hunker down by while sipping Green Park swizzles.

Another draw? The Dovetale restaurant, from Tom Sellers of Restaurant Story fame, for Cornish crab with chopped egg, capers, lemon and brown crab crumpets from the raw bar, and leeks vinaigrette with black truffle and soft-boiled egg, served in a dining room aglow with mushroom-shaped pendant lighting. Best of all are the supersized, build-your-own sundaes from the pink-and-white knickerbocker glory trolley, which wows adults with its designed-by-space-engineers glass-freezing tech, while kids whoop at the tableside theatre of it all.

From £500, room only.

Cowley Manor Experimental, Cheltenham

Jackson Boxer’s menu blesses the grand wood-panelled restaurant with plates of courgette slivers and elderflower champagne (Cowley Manor Experimental © Mr. Tripper)

For its first UK property outside London, mixology maestro Experimental Group has transformed the much-loved Cotswolds hotel Cowley Manor. While the 17th-century manor house just outside Cheltenham Spa has long been renowned for its design, top-notch spa and sprawling 55-acre grounds (home to lakes, waterfalls, and a secret fernery, said to have inspired Lewis Carroll’s Alice’s Adventures in Wonderland), Cowley 2.0 looks better than ever.

Designer Dorothée Meilichzon has added her je ne sais quoi interiors flourish, with wallpapers adorned with duck-headed canes, licks of terracotta and cornflower, and 36 sultry suites where statement beds have modern-fairytale canopies or flamboyant headboards. Everything has a touch of magic: showers with cheery stem-patterned tiles are stocked with L:A Bruket toiletries, minibars nod to Wonderland with chequerboard fabric wraps, and look closely and you’ll spot a dinky fairy door detail here and there.

A games room, living rooms, bar and lakeside terraces offer nooks aplenty for cocktail sipping (the Horlicks Milk Punch, a blend of Cotswolds single malt, lemon, and clarified Horlicks which pays homage to Cowley’s once-upon-a-time malted milk entrepreneur owners, is an ideal nightcap). While charming staff (most of the original team have stayed) and a lightly refreshed C-Side Spa for unknotting massages and dips in two pools (one 17m indoor with forest views, another 14m outdoor, parasol-fringed number) add appeal, the trump card’s the grand wood-panelled restaurant. Here, Jackson Boxer’s menu is the biz – think pretty plates of courgette slivers dressed in sunflower miso and elderflower champagne, moreish taglioni with smoked butter and black pepper, and coconut sorbet with redcurrant granita.

From £250, B&B and spa access.

Read more on the best Cotswolds hotels

The Bell at Charlbury, Chipping Norton

Inky blue accents, bloom-patterned pelmets and four-poster beds adorn The Bell’s bedrooms (The Bell at Charlbury)

Bringing more of Daylesford’s signature Scandi-meets-British countryside allure to the Cotswolds, joining the likes of The Wild Rabbit and The Fox at Oddington in the newly launched Daylesford Stays collection, is The Bell at Charlbury, a characterful 17th-century pub sporting a fresh new look. Reception, lit by geranium leaf scented candles, sets the tone to calm and convivial. Downstairs is a series of appealing drinking and dining spaces, where tankard-lined fireplaces, exposed Cotswolds stone and crimson and white-striped bistro curtains rub up against wooden settles and Windsor chairs (one particularly lovely snug has wall-to-wall framed flower pressings).

As for food, head chef Nik Scarpellini turns out feelgood gastropub fare, packed with Daylesford Organic produce. Think heritage beets with salsa verde, on-point penne with San Marzano tomatoes – reflecting his Italian roots – and roasted plums with lime-ribboned mascarpone and biscotti.

Upstairs and in an adjacent barn, 12 bedrooms have woodland-inspired names, and are rich in natural touches, with caramel, burgundy and inky blue accents, bloom-patterned pelmets, and some with four-poster beds with beech branch posters. Bamford bathroom goodies and in-room Dreamtime tea give stays a wholesome, touch-of-spa feel. Another restaurant, The Barn, will open soon, and come spring, the orchard garden – which slopes down to the river – will come into its own, with wellness sessions in a bunting-adorned gazebo.

From £195 B&B; thebellatcharlbury.com

The Bull, Charlbury

The bar at the 1500s inn has plenty of space for pints and pooches (The Bull Charlbury)

Adding even more staycation pull to Charlbury is another historic pub-with-rooms relaunched, The Bull. In a real return to their roots, Phil Winser and James Gummer, who both hail from the Cotswolds, have put their stamp on the pub where Phil had his first pint, a gorgeous inn dating back to the 1500s on the corner of Sheep Street. Behind a facade dressed in swathes of Boston ivy, the bar has been rejigged to allow more space for over-a-pint nattering and regulars – and their pooches – lounge by open fires after walks through the surrounding countryside.

Ten bedrooms – in the pub and barn, all of which are dog friendly – nail serene elegance. Stripped right back, licked in milky tones with natural sisal underfoot, contemporary four-posters, warm-glow lighting and dried floral arrangements complement the building’s higgledy-piggledy charm and original beams. There are The Bull-branded OS maps for keen walkers, and some rooms have freestanding bathtubs lined with a spoilt-for-choice Neal’s Yard bubble bath, oil or salts. Another space which has come into its own is the back garden, with cosy snug sections hung with conical shades, and heaps of pretty planting.

Food wise, British produce sits front and centre (local suppliers often pop in for a chat to discuss the day’s best produce) and the likes of muntjac meatballs and monkfish with samphire are already pulling in the punters. While small plates of leeks with creamy Lincolnshire poacher cheese and crispy rosemary potatoes are delicious, a few more veggie options wouldn’t go amiss. Come breakfast, expect face-sized croissants and pains au chocolat, generous cold plates, and a DIY bloody mary station.

From £175, room-only; thebullcharlbury.com

Read more of the best UK hotel reviews