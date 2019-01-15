Click through to discover ways to save on your next hotel stay — and see these amazing hotels that aren’t overpriced.

There’s a common misconception that you have to pay top dollar to get the best. Sure, some luxury properties cost a pretty penny for the level of service you receive, but you could be surprised by just how many actually are affordable. A tiny budget doesn’t mean you have to stay in a tiny hotel if you know how to score a good deal, choose a less expensive destination or visit in the offseason.

This article originally appeared on GOBankingRates.com: Best Hotels in the World That Are Surprisingly Cheap

The Reverie Saigon

Cost: From $240 per night

A gem in Vietnam, the Reverie Saigon ranks No. 4 on the Best Hotels in the World list, as judged in the Condé Nast Traveler’s Readers’ Choice Awards. The rates at The Reverie Saigon are about a fifth of the cost of the No. 1 hotel on the same list, making it one of the best hotels worth your money. A number of Italian designers collaborated on the elaborate décor of the hotel, which sits on the most fashionable street in Ho Chi Minh City.

The Grove in Hertfordshire

Cost: From $289 per night

One of London’s premier country estates, The Grove has racked up an impressive list of accolades, honored for everything from the spa to the golf course to the food. Set on 300 acres of lush greenery, the property was the former home of the Earls of Clarendon, meaning you’ll enjoy a bit of history while staying at this hotel. The Grove has hosted everyone from former President Barack Obama to former British Prime Minister David Cameron to Queen Victoria.

Luxury Bahia Principe Samana

Cost: From $243 per night

A luxurious, adults-only Caribbean escape, this Dominican Republic dream getaway was ranked one of 2018’s top 25 all-inclusive resorts in the world by TripAdvisor. Beyond just food and drink, the rate includes everything from boogie boarding and sports to WiFi and minibars that are restocked daily. At one of the best hotel deals around, there are games and activities if you want to get active, lounge chairs if you want to relax and a butler to take care of everything in between.

Pousada Palácio de Estoi

Cost: From $215 per night

Ever dream of living like a king? Part of the Small Luxury Hotels of the World collection, this gorgeous dusty pink chateau in Estoi, Portugal, is actually a restored 18th-century palace. There are grand gardens inspired by Versailles, Turkish baths and balconies with delightful views — all for a super-affordable nightly rate. The property has a certificate of excellence from TripAdvisor.

Palazzo Righini

Cost: From $183 per night

An opulent Italian palace with 400 years of history, the gorgeous property is adorned with frescos, grand staircases and even a coat of arms — a nod to the nobility of the past and a chance to vacation like royalty. Every detail of the décor is a reminder of a bygone era obsessed with artisan detail. The hotel was one of the 2016 winners of the TripAdvisor Travelers’ Choice Awards.

Cape Nidhra Hotel

Cost: From $176 per night

This gorgeous beachfront hotel in Hua Hin, Thailand, is an all-suites property, each with its own pool. It’s a tranquil and private oasis complete with free golf carts, yoga and monk offerings. There are a variety of on-site activities available, including some at an extra fee, such as classes in Thai massage, cooking, Thai boxing and even fruit carving. The Cape Nidhra Hotel has been recognized by both TripAdvisor and the Boutique Hotel Awards.

Viroth’s Hotel

Cost: From $124 per night

The world’s top-rated hotel, according to TripAdvisor’s Travelers’ Choice Awards for 2018, is Viroth’s Hotel in Siem Reap, Cambodia. This property is a lesson in zen. Appointed with vines and vertical gardens, the hotel was designed to seamlessly blend into its natural environment. The hotel has private limousines on call to chauffeur you to the area archaeological park or around Siem Reap.

Chateau D’Ouchy

Cost: From $213 per night

A historic chateau on the shores of Lake Geneva, Switzerland, this four-star landmark property has stunning views of both the water and the Alps. Dating back to the 12th century, the property was designed as a fort and is a long-standing beacon of the town. The city of Lausanne is the home of the International Olympic Committee, fitting because of the region’s intense love of both winter and summer sports. The property has a TripAdvisor certificate of excellence.