Tesla

With gas prices on the rise, you may be looking to make the switch to a hybrid or electric vehicle. When choosing a hybrid or EV, you need to take certain factors into consideration that you don't have to think about with a traditional gas-powered vehicle, such as charging rate and EV mileage range.

U.S. News & World Report took these factors into consideration, as well as starting price and fuel economy, when selecting its picks for the 2022 Best Hybrid and Electric Car winners. Here's how much the winning vehicles will cost you.

Kia

Best Electric Vehicle: 2022 Kia EV6

Tesla

Best Luxury Electric SUV: 2022 Tesla Model Y

Lucid Motors

Best Luxury Electric Car: 2022 Lucid Air

Toyota

Best Hybrid Car: 2022 Toyota Prius

Toyota

Best Hybrid SUV: 2022 RAV4 Hybrid

Lexus

Best Luxury Hybrid: 2022 Lexus ES Hybrid

DREW PHILLIPS / Hyundai

Best Plug-In Hybrid: 2022 Hyundai Tucson Plug-In Hybrid

Volvo

Best Luxury Plug-In Hybrid: 2022 Volvo S60 Plug-In Hybrid

This article originally appeared on GOBankingRates.com: Best Hybrid and Electric Cars of 2022: How Much They Cost and More To Know