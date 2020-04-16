The Best Ice Buckets to Keep Your Bottles Perfectly Chilled

Click here to read the full article.

For fans of the finer things in life, there are few pleasures more satisfying than a cold drink. Any spirits enthusiast knows the importance of having some ice around to ensure drinks are served at just the right temperature. But where should you store the cubes? Sure, you could put them in a bowl, but sometimes you want something more refined. That’s when you turn to an ice bucket.

While the ice bucket may not be the first bit of barware to leap to mind, every serious at-home setup needs one. If you’re making mixed drinks or cocktails, or just looking to chill a bottle of your favorite vintage, you’re going to want a stylish bucket at hand. Luckily, there are plenty to choose from. Here are four of our favorites, one for every mood or occasion, to get you started.

More from Robb Report

Sign up for Robb Report's Newsletter. For the latest news, follow us on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.