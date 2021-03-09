Best Innerspring Mattresses for $700 or Less

Consumer Reports has no financial relationship with advertisers on this site.

If you prefer an innerspring mattress to foam or air, you’re in luck. You can order a top-performing queen-size innerspring for just under $300 online and have it shipped to your door, mattress-in-a-box style.

“People think that traditional innersprings can't be rolled up and shipped like foam can,” says Chris Regan, who oversees Consumer Reports' mattress tests. "But we've seen a number of models that do just that."

At CR we buy and test queen-size mattresses from well-known brands such as Beautyrest, Sealy, Serta, Stearns & Foster, and Tempur-Pedic, and from relatively new players including Avocado, Casper, Leesa, Reverie, and Tuft & Needle.

Using lab equipment and human test subjects, we evaluate how well a mattress supports the body for both back and side sleepers, how easily sleepers can shift their weight without disturbing a partner, and how well the mattress keeps its shape over time. For that last test, on durability, we pass a 308-pound roller over each mattress 30,000 times to simulate the typical life span of eight to 10 years.

And while our scientific ratings for support are a good proxy for how well you might sleep on a mattress, we also provide ratings for comfort and satisfaction that come from people who’ve actually lived with these mattresses—for up to 10 years in some cases. Our new comfort and owner satisfaction ratings are based on data from recent surveys on CR members’ experiences with more than 74,000 mattresses purchased within the past decade. We asked members to rate the comfort of their mattress, and used the data to generate ratings by brand and type of mattress. Owner satisfaction is based on a member’s overall judgment of such factors as firmness/softness, value, quality of sleep, and more.

CR members with digital access can read on for details on seven innerspring mattresses that do well in our tests. All of them cost less than $700 and can be ordered online. For a deeper dive on mattresses, see our mattress buying guide and check our mattress ratings for data-based comparisons of more than 150 air, foam, and innerspring models.