It’s in the best interests of the US to help stabilize the chaos in Afghanistan

US must help save Afghanistan

With its economy in free fall, Afghanistan is facing what the United Nations has described as the worst economic crisis it has ever seen. Excuses by the United States and its allies to avert this crisis are as shameful as they are unconscionable.

According to the United Nations, 23 million Afghans are facing starvation and 3 million children are in danger of acute malnutrition. We have a profound responsibility to help these people without worrying whether our actions will legitimize the Taliban government.

Further destabilization of Afghanistan would cause a tidal wave of refugees making its way to Europe and chaos that would give the Islamic State group’s Afghanistan affiliate and al-Qaida terrorists fertile ground. The U.S. must act decisively to save Afghans. It is in our national interest and the right thing to do.

- Hadi Jawad, Irving

An energy shift, not a loss

The Dec. 19 story, “Climate change could bring Texas extreme cold spells,” (1C) addresses the possibility that our changing climate contributed to the big freeze last February. We know that climate change is causing higher temperatures, heat waves, droughts and stronger, deadlier storms. These problems will worsen if we do nothing. Sudden, devastating freezes would just add to the list.

We need to stop using fossil fuels and turn to renewable and low-carbon energy sources. We should increase energy efficiency and decrease the resources we’re using. Policies such as carbon pricing, which is both popular and effective, can make that transition a reality.

- Vivian Hunt, Arlington

Yes, it is about your choice

The writer of a Dec. 26 letter to the editor under the subheadline, “The progressive approach is evil,” is upset that people are being told they might die from COVID-19 if they don’t do what they’re told. State data shows that 80% of COVID deaths in Texas are among the unvaccinated.

We all are just being asked to use common sense. You can keep your freedom, sir, and choose not to take the injection — just as you can choose not to stop at a red light and be lucky, cause an accident or get a ticket.

- Tracey Smith, Fort Worth

Air travel chaos is ridiculous

What did the Federal Aviation Administration think would happen when COVID-19 testing became the substitute for the mandatory vaccinations of all flight personnel? It’s outrageous that the air circulating in jets is considered unsafe. Who is making these decisions? And now, more tests.

I’m glad I’m retired and can travel by car.

- Julie Wende, Fort Worth

Cartoon sent the wrong message

What were you thinking, publishing Jeff Danizger’s editorial cartoon portraying Dr. Anthony Fauci as struggling to fly a plane? (Dec. 28, 7A) It’s hard enough to get people vaccinated without giving people an excuse not to, and that’s what that cartoon did.

- Robert Clark, Saginaw

How you can help yourself

As a health care practitioner, I want to emphasize some facts about COVID-19 and treatment.

First, vaccines are effective, and not getting one puts you at risk of death, especially if you are older with pre-existing conditions.

Second, if you get ill, call your doctor for testing and proven treatment, including steroids and antibiotics if you show signs of secondary infection such as bronchitis or pneumonia.

Third, if you don’t improve or get worse in the first 10 days, you may need monoclonal antibodies. Turn to your doctor. Don’t wait for the government to help you. The federal government has failed to provide adequate doses.

- Thomas Purgason, Arlington

It’s patriotic to admit the truth

Text messages to Donald Trump’s chief of staff, Mark Meadows, on Jan. 6 prove the White House was neck-deep in the effort to overturn our democracy.

As with any felony, those abetting that effort are equally guilty. A host of elected and unelected Republicans pretended to believe the demagogue’s lies of a stolen election.

Fellow Americans, it’s time to look into the mirror and say: “I was fooled. I was conned. I did not live up to my responsibilities as a citizen of this great country.” It’s time to repent and rediscover your real patriotism, your love of country — not of an individual con artist or his party.

As a country, let’s pursue justice and lock up those guilty of this sedition, lest it happen again with more competent conspirators.

- Charles Stonick, Granbury