The Best Investment Advice I Ever Got -- in One Word

"One word: plastics." In the 1967 movie The Graduate, Ben Braddock -- a recent college grad -- is aimlessly facing his future when a middle-aged family friend gives him that career advice. It didn't inspire young Benjamin, but it was good advice at the time.

Similarly, I recall earlier in my career -- when I was just as green and rootless as Benjamin -- receiving one piece of advice from a mentor that made a significant difference in my life. This simple idea has helped me build up savings and has stood the test of time. I absolutely swear by it when I talk with friends and family about money.

Auto Mode on a car button More

(Image Source: Getty Images)

For those just getting started saving, or anyone wanting to improve their financial shape, this one word is the best advice I can give you: automate. In personal finance lingo, automation means setting up a system in which a fixed amount of money is taken out of your checking account each month and deposited into a savings account, without you having to do a thing!

Automating your monthly savings has two major advantages. First, it eliminates the need to write a check or electronically send in money. You don't need one more thing to do, and even if you have the best intentions, we all get busy, justify why we didn't save this month, or procrastinate. Automatic savings take away all those traps and leaves little room for mistakes.

William of Ockham, the 14th century Franciscan and logician, knew this well when he came up with the principle known as Occam's razor: the best explanation is the simplest one. And automating your finances is the simplest solution to save for the future.

A second major advantage of automating your savings is that no matter what the stock market does, you continue to add in good or bad markets, and you are therefore a market agnostic. Some wannabe savers get caught up in "The market is too expensive right now, so I'll hold off," or "The stock market is really scary right now, so I'll wait it out." But if you automate your savings, that's all rubbish. You'll buy into a rising stock market sometimes or a falling stock market the other times, and over time, it will smooth out the market ups and downs (in other words, dollar-cost average.)

Here are some ways to automate your savings:

Retirement accounts

Whether you have a 401(k) or an IRA, retirement accounts are a great way to automate your savings. But before you start socking away in these tax-advantaged accounts, first save enough money in an emergency fund that could help you immediately should you lose your job or experience a surprise expense. Once your emergency fund is stocked, it's time to focus on the future. Few of us are saving enough for retirement, and with the average life expectancy getting longer, we are going to need more and more money to get us through our golden years. Setting up an automatic debit each month from your checking account or your paycheck into your retirement account is a no-brainer. To get started, with most retirement plans, you can set up an automatic contribution online, so check your 401(k) or IRA custodian's website, they should have instructions there. You will most likely need your bank's routing number and account number.